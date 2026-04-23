FC Dallas vs Minnesota United: Lineup notes 📝

FC Dallas completes a three-game homestand as they host Minnesota United.

Lineups are in from both sides. Let’s dive into what Eric Quill’s starting group looks like, who is on the bench, and who we believe will see minutes later on in this one.

What Changed From Last Match

The big one up top, Santiago Moreno gets his first start next to Petar Musa. Logan Farrington goes to the bench for this one.

Nolan Norris also returns to the lineup over Deedson (Shaq Moore will push out wide to the wings).

FC Dallas Lineup Notes:





Starting XI Formation: 3-4-3 LWB

C Moore CM

Kaick CM

Cappis RWB

Johansson LCB

Norris CB

Urhoghide RCB

Ibeagha





Bench Jonathan Sirois

GK

Lalas Abubakar DF

Deedson DF

Patrickson Delgado MF

Ran Binyamin MF

Ramiro

MF

Sam Sarver FW

Logan Farrington FW

Nicholas Simmonds

FW

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Who should come off the bench?

Given the game coming up in Seattle this weekend, we should see some rotation tonight. I’d expect to see Deedson, Delgado, Binyamin, Ramiro and Farrington off the bench tonight. But if things are going well, let’s not sleep on Simmonds and Sarver getting some minutes.

Key Question Heading Into Kickoff

Can FC Dallas wrap up the homestand on a positive note?

Two straight disappointing draws at home have lead FC Dallas to what is easily a must-win game tonight against the Loons. The mood around the team has been that they know they’re better than they’ve shown in recent weeks, but the execution of that hasn’t been there for some reason or another. Tonight will be telling if those disappointing draws were a blip or more of a trend that we’re going to see the club fall under as they being to pick up more road games in the coming weeks.

Availability Report Suspended: none

Season-ending injury list: Kaka Scabin (knee)

Out: Anderson Julio (Lower leg), Bernard Kamungo (lower leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Enes Sali (Al-Riyadh), Malachi Molina (Nashville SC), Geovane Jesus (North Texas SC), Enzo Newman (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Daniel Baran, Jaidyn Contreras

International duty: none

Minnesota Lineup Notes:





Formation: 3-4-2-1 Starting XI GK: Callender CB: Romero CB: Duggan CB: Diaz LWB: Duncan CM: Triantis CM: Gene RWB: Markanich AM: Chancalay AM: Pereyra ST: Yeboah

How to watch

📅 Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvMNU

☀️ Weather: 73, partly cloudy