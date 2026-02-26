FIFA have ‘complete confidence’ Mexico can host World Cup despite unrest

FIFA is monitoring the situation in Mexico but has “complete confidence” the country can host World Cup games amid the recent unrest and violence, president Gianni Infantino said Tuesday.

The killing of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, nicknamed “El Mencho,” by the Mexican army in a targeted attack unleashed a wave of violence across many Mexican states forcing the Mexican Football Federation to postpone some games, including Sunday’s Liga MX match between Queretaro and Juarez FC.

“Of course, we are monitoring the situation in Mexico these days, but I want to say from the outset that we have complete confidence in Mexico, in its president, Claudia Sheinbaum, and in the authorities, and we are convinced that everything will go as smoothly as possible,” Infantino said while attending an event in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Mexico’s international friendly against Iceland in Queretaro will go ahead as scheduled on Wednesday.

However, the state of Jalisco, including its capital Guadalajara, has been under a state of emergency since Sunday. Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey will stage a total of 13 World Cup matches this summer when the country co-hosts the tournament with Canada and the United States.

Gianni Infantino insists Mexico can host World Cup games despite unrest in the nation. Jia Haocheng/Xinhua via Getty Images

Jalisco’s Estadio Akron is set to host a World Cup qualifying playoff next month as well as four World Cup games in June.

The governor of Jalisco, Pablo Lemus, also reiterated there is no danger of Mexico losing its World Cup host status after Monday’s meeting with the world’s football governing body. Infantino also reassured supporters.

“We have some matches in Mexico in a month, the World Cup playoffs, and the new Azteca Stadium will also be inaugurated,” he said.

“Mexico is a great football country. Like in every country in the world, things happen; we don’t live on the moon or another planet. That’s why we have governments, police, and authorities who will ensure order and security.”

Colombia is set to play one game in Mexico City and one in Guadalajara.

“Our first two matches are in Mexico, but we know they will overcome this and move forward,” said Ramón Jesurún, the president of the Colombian Soccer Federation. “I have absolute and total confidence in my geopolitical thinking that this is an issue Mexico will overcome, and overcome very quickly.”

Other nations have expressed more concern. The Portuguese soccer federation said Tuesday that it was closely monitoring developments ahead of a planned friendly against Mexico in March. Jamaica is set to play New Caledonia in Guadalajara on March 26 in an intercontinental playoff semifinal, with the winner advancing to face Congo for a World Cup spot.

“The games are at the end of March, so we still have another month to see what happens; but it is making me very nervous, to be honest,” said Michael Ricketts, the president of the Jamaican Soccer Federation. “We will be listening out for Concacaf and FIFA to give us instructions [on] whether they are playing the games or whether they are immediately looking for other options.”

Another Mexican city, Monterrey, will host a playoff where Bolivia plays Suriname and the winner faces Iraq for a spot in the tournament.

On Monday, Sheinbaum said there is “every guarantee” that the World Cup matches in Guadalajara will be played as planned and added that there was “no risk.”

“We are in regular contact with the presidency and the authorities in Mexico and we are monitoring the situation,” Infantino said. “The World Cup is going to be an incredible celebration”.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.