First Look at Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress in ‘Masters of the Universe’ Revealed

A new look at Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress in the upcoming Masters of the Universe film has caught attention as the long-running fantasy project moves closer to release.

Masters of the Universe is an upcoming sword and sorcery movie directed by Travis Knight. The script comes from Chris Butler, Aaron and Adam Nee, and David Callaham. The film is based on the classic Mattel franchise and serves as the second live-action adaptation after the 1987 version. It brings a large ensemble cast together for a new take on the world of Eternia.

In the film, Nicholas Galitzine plays Prince Adam, also known as He-Man. The story follows Adam as he returns to Eternia after many years away. He finds his home world in ruins and under the control of Skeletor, a powerful warlord and sorcerer. To save Eternia and stop the destruction of the universe, he must accept his true identity as He-Man.

Morena Baccarin plays the Sorceress, a key magical figure in the story. She is also tied to the protection of Castle Grayskull and plays an important role in guiding the heroes. The character is described as someone with deep magical knowledge and strong connections to Eternia’s history. She is also connected to Teela, making her role even more important in the emotional side of the story.

The cast of the film is large and includes Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, James Purefoy as King Randor, and Kristen Wiig as the voice of Roboto. The film also includes many other characters from the original franchise, bringing both heroes and villains into the same story.

The production of Masters of the Universe has gone through many changes over the years. According to production history reports, the project first moved through Sony Pictures in 2009, then later shifted to Netflix in 2022. In 2024, Amazon MGM Studios took over the rights and brought in Travis Knight as director. This final version of the film has moved forward with a new cast and updated creative team.

Filming took place in London between January and June 2025. The movie later held its premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 18. It is now set for a theatrical release in the United States on June 5, with international distribution handled by Sony Pictures Releasing International.

The story itself focuses on Prince Adam’s journey back to Eternia after being separated from his royal life for 15 years. The Sword of Power brings him home, but he arrives to find a broken world ruled by Skeletor. With help from allies like Teela and Man-At-Arms, Adam must accept his destiny and fight to restore balance.

Morena Baccarin’s Sorceress is expected to be one of the key magical figures in this battle. Her role connects the mystical side of Eternia with the main conflict between He-Man and Skeletor, making her an important part of the world-building in the film.

As anticipation grows, this first look adds another layer of interest to a project that has been in development for more than a decade and is now finally heading to the big screen.

Have something to add? Let us know in the comments!