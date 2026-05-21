Lawmaker says Bears stadium talks are slow going amid Chicago hopes

By / May 21, 2026

SPRINGFIELD — A key Illinois lawmaker spearheading negotiations on legislation to keep the Chicago Bears playing their home games in Illinois said Wednesday night he’s facing fresh opposition from some legislative colleagues who believe the team has expressed newfound openness to building a new Bears stadium in Chicago.

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