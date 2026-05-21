The Restaurant Chain That Has ‘Gone Downhill’ the Most, According to Diners

Diners criticize the fast-casual chain for shrinking portions.

Like many fast-casual chains, Chipotle is facing criticism from guests for declining value and quality, with many customers accusing the restaurant of shrinkflation amongst other issues.

The chain had its worst year ever in 2025, with same-store sales declining for the first time since going public two decades ago, according to the Los Angeles Times. “Our guests [are] placing heightened focus on value and quality and pulling back on overall restaurant spending,” Chipotle Chief Executive Scott Boatwright said in February after announcing earnings. He also noted that as 60% of Chipotle’s core customers make more than $100,000 per year, the company is focusing on that demo and will not be planning big price cuts to lure customers back. “We’ve learned the guest skews younger, a little more higher income, and we’re gonna lean into that,” Boatwright said.

But even customers who fit that demographic don’t necessarily think the food is worth it. “I make over 100k and literally feel like I’m being scammed going to Chipotle,” one person shared. “My 100k and my parents 100k in 1975 might as well be on different planets.” Others are upset about the smaller portion sizes, which have shrunk as prices have gone up. “I’ve stopped going. They just keep shaking the spoon until half the chicken has fallen off, and then they drop what’s left into your bowl. The more the prices increase, the smaller the portions get,” another critic said.

7 Fast-Food Chains Customers Say Have Gone Downhill

In response to criticism, Chipotle has made an effort to make portion servings consistent (a big bugaboo in the past) and also added new menu items reflecting the current trend for more protein and clean ingredients. The High Protein menu has items like the Double high Protein Bowl (double Adobo Chicken, light white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, monterey jack cheese, and extra lettuce), which contains a whopping 81g of protein.

“This is going to be a marquee year for Chipotle to get back on track,” said Jim Salera, a restaurant analyst at Stephens. “Chipotle has traditionally been much more resilient through ebbs and flows of the consumer, but nobody’s immune.”

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Some diners have figured a way around the high pricing—simply opt for the kids menu instead. “The Chipotle kids meals is one of the best deals for adults,” one Redditor said. “It’s still under $6 and you can make 2 fat tacos and have some meat and toppings left over for chips. It works best as a couple so you can share toppings and get more choices but yea it’s a really solid deal. There are people on social media that review kids meals for adults based on quality, amount of food, and price. Chipotle and Culvers are constantly near the top.”

The chain has weathered difficulty in the past and bounced back, and there’s every chance that could happen again if the people in charge start listening to customers. “They sell a lot of burritos, they have a lot of stores,” Aneurin Canham-Clyne from Restaurant Dive told the LA Times. “They can survive a bit of a downturn and continue to grow.”