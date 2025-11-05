First Steps’ hits streaming this week. How to watch.

Gear up, the “Fantastic Four” super team is landing on Disney+ to deal with an existential crisis.

“Mister Fantastic” Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), “Invisible Woman” Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), “Human Torch” Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), aka “the Thing” assemble when the planet-devouring Galactus (Ralph Ineson) shows up, threatening to consume Earth unless Reed and Sue give him their newborn son.

As Marvel’s First Family journeys “across the cosmos,” they “discover the heart, humor, and family bonds that make them truly fantastic,” according to the film’s synopsis.

USA TODAY’s Brian Truitt gave the film ★★★ out of four, writing the combo sci-fi/disaster flick is “full of retrofuturistic 1960s flavor,” with a top-notch cast.

“It’s the most welcoming Marvel movie in ages, with no previous history or homework required,” Truitt wrote. “And like DC’s “Superman,” a spiritual cinematic sibling in a number of ways, ‘First Steps’ focuses on telling a compelling tale rather than just another origin story.”

Here is what to know about the “Fantastic Four: First Steps'” release on Disney+.

When will ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ be available on Disney+?

“Fantastic Four: First Steps” will be available to stream on Disney+ at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’: Stream on Disney+

‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ on digital

“Fantastic Four: First Steps,” which released in theaters on July 25, is available to buy and rent on digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

Watch ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ on Amazon Prime | Apple TV

‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Blu-ray/DVD release

“Fantastic Four: First Steps” is available to purchase in Blu-ray and on DVD at retailers across the country.

Like the digital version, the Blu-ray/DVD release has extras including five deleted scenes, featurettes on the characters and the retro futuristic world, a gag reel and commentary by director Matt Shakman and production designer Kasra Farahani.

The exclusive deleted scene focuses on Sue and Harvey Elder (Paul Walter Hauser), the antagonistic Mole Man who leads an underground community called Subterranea. He’s given the Fantastic Four problems, but the pregnant Sue goes down to meet with him so they can work out issues and keep the peace.

‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ cast

The cast of “Fantastic Four: First Steps” includes:

Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

as Reed Richards Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

as Sue Storm Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

as Johnny Storm Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm

as Ben Grimm Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer

as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer Ralph Ineson as Galactus

as Galactus Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man

as Harvey Elder/Mole Man Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman

Watch the trailer of ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’

Contributing: Brian Truitt, USA TODAY

