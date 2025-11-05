Robert Irwin & Witney Carson’s Dancing with the Stars Rock & Roll Night Performance

Robert Irwin and professional partner Witney Carson brought power and precision to the ballroom during “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night” on “Dancing With the Stars.” The duo performed a Paso Doble to “Icky Thump” by The White Stripes, blending strong choreography with the energy of a classic rock anthem. The episode celebrated legendary musicians inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, giving contestants the opportunity to channel bold, expressive styles through their routines.

Irwin & Carson’s Performance with Scores

During the live broadcast, Irwin and Carson delivered a performance that emphasized the traditional intensity of the Paso Doble. The dance, known for its sharp lines and theatrical flair, showcased Irwin’s growing confidence and physical control. The choreography featured commanding movements, dramatic pauses, and synchronized spins that reflected the rhythm and tone of “Icky Thump.”

The couple receives a total score of 38 out of 40 receiving two 10’s and three 9’s.

The staging amplified the routine’s visual impact with deep red lighting and cinematic effects that complemented the song’s driving guitar riffs. Judges praised Irwin for his continued improvement and commitment to character, noting how he has evolved from earlier weeks. The Paso Doble allowed him to demonstrate strength and focus, two qualities that are central to the dance’s storytelling. The performance aligned with the night’s theme by embracing the rebellious, high-energy attitude that defines rock and roll.

The Meaning Behind “Icky Thump”

“Icky Thump,” released in 2007 by The White Stripes, is recognized not only for its distinct sound but also for its social message. According to Parade, the song carries political undertones that address themes of immigration and hypocrisy within cultural systems. Its heavy guitar riffs and bold lyrics made it a fitting selection for a dance that emphasizes defiance and power.

The title itself originates from the Northern English expression “ecky thump,” meaning surprise or disbelief. The White Stripes used it as a metaphorical statement to critique societal contradictions. For Irwin and Carson, performing to a song with such depth gave their Paso Doble additional resonance beyond its choreography. It combined the intensity of the music with the symbolic strength of the dance, resulting in a layered artistic moment. Tonight’s performance follow’s last week’s knockout dance for Halloween night.

Bindi Irwin’s Support and Fan Response

Ahead of the performance, Robert’s sister, Bindi Irwin—who previously won Season 21 of “Dancing With the Stars”—shared her excitement on social media. She posted an affectionate throwback photo from her time on the show, expressing pride in her brother’s journey.

The post quickly gained attention, sparking enthusiasm among fans who celebrated the Irwin family’s ongoing connection to the series.

Viewers responded positively to Robert’s routine, commending his dedication and chemistry with Carson. Many noted how the performance reflected his growth week after week, blending technical improvement with stage presence. With his sister’s encouragement and a standout performance on Rock and Roll Night, Robert Irwin continues to solidify his place as one of the season’s most talked-about contestants.

