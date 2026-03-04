Five Questions Ahead of Knicks vs. Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are getting ready to take on the New York Knicks for the fourth time this season.

The Raptors have come up short in each of the first three meetings, but a win in the fourth matchup could put them on the right path towards their goals for the final month or so of the season. To learn more about the Raptors’ upcoming opponent, we spoke with New York Knicks On SI contributor Jayesh Pagar.

What have the Knicks been up to for the last month since their previous meeting against the Raptors?

The Knicks’ journey has arguably been a rollercoaster since January 28. They have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games, averaging 112.2 points per game. Their March 1 game against the Spurs, a 114-89 win, ended the Spurs’ 11-game winning streak. Nevertheless, the Detroit clean sweep continues to be a thorn in the flesh that has not gotten enough attention.

What is the one thing holding the Knicks back at the moment?

It’s their inconsistency that has been the trigger for the Knicks. There have been moments when they have completely outperformed one of the strongest teams in the league, and there have been instances when they have given poor performances against average teams. Inconsistency is the factor that is holding them back. They are becoming completely unpredictable throughout the January and February stretch.

How have the Knicks benefitted from trade deadline acquisition Jose Alvarado?

New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado brings the ball up court against the San Antonio Spurs. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Alvarado has been a real steal deal for the Knicks. He brings that defensive energy and the athleticism the Knicks have been needing. He has averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in 9 games for the Knicks. with 26 points against the 76ers and 12 against the Celtics.

If the Knicks were to lose to the Raptors, what would be the reason why?

Well, that sounds a bit far-fetched at the time, given the Knicks’ incredible 11-game win streak against the Raptors franchise, but if given the benefit of the doubt, injury is the only way the Knicks could lose the game. If Jalen Brunson got injured in the first quarter, the team is likely to collapse because there is no real playmaker after him. The team is completely built around him, so to play an injury-free game is what the Knicks should do to avoid this unthinkable consequence.

What is your prediction for the game?

Well, looking at all the scenarios, it is pretty evident that the Knicks will win with 118-94. It will be a pretty fair and square game, and the Knicks will probably dominate in the third quarter. Their bench will outperform, and we could also expect Mikal Bridges to score another 25+ points.

