MBB Preview: Missouri tips off final week of regular season at Oklahoma

Oklahoma ranked as high as 10th in the nation last season following an undefeated run through non-conference play, but the historically strong SEC quickly broke the Sooners down. OU went just 6-12 in conference play despite having eventual top-10 NBA Draft pick Jeremiah Fears on its roster and dropped its first round NCAA Tournament matchup to UConn, ending a once-promising season on a sour note.

The short March Madness appearance was the first of Porter Moser’s now five-year tenure in Norman, a disappointing outcome for a program that hired him when he was one of the most sought-after coaches in America following two Sweet Sixteen berths at Loyola Chicago. But Oklahoma’s tournament berth last season cooled Moser’s hot seat… if only for a little bit.

The Sooners returned just one player who made a start on that team, Mohamed Wague, and two players who averaged over 10 minutes per game.

Forced to work with a practically clean slate, Moser rebuilt his roster with four key transfers that have started every game this season for OU and rank first through fourth on the team in minutes. Oklahoma paired up super senior Nigel Pack, known for his key role on Miami during its Final Four run back in 2023, with All-Atlantic 10 guard Xzayvier Brown in the back court. Double-digit scorer Tae Davis from Notre Dame and former McDonald’s All-American Derrion Reid from Alabama were brought in to team up with the returning Wague and form the team’s trio of starting forwards.

The Sooners may have a dramatically different roster compared to last season’s tournament team, but the results over their first five games of SEC were the exact same: 1-4. And although OU recorded some high-major wins during its non-conference matchups against Marquette, Oklahoma State and Wake Forest, double-digit losses to Arizona State and Gonzaga have the team needing to overperform its projected 12th-place finish in the SEC to get into the postseason conversation.

That’s a conversation getting further and further away with each game. Oklahoma kicked off conference play with an 86-70 win over Ole Miss, but Moser’s squad has suffered double-digit losses to Mississippi State and Florida since then, plus a two-point heartbreaker to Alabama after holding an 11-point lead at halftime.

The Sooners’ latest loss, an 85-76 defeat at South Carolina, dropped them to 11-8 on the season and 1-5 in SEC play with five consecutive losses. With upcoming games against Arkansas, Kentucky and Vanderbilt, the last two of those on the road, OU likely views the game in CoMo as one of its best opportunities to pick up a win over the next few weeks. If the team is unable to do so, and continues on its current course, this season could be Moser’s last in Norman.