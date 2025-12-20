Flyers call up Denver Barkey, who has impressed with Phantoms – NBC Sports Philadelphia

Denver Barkey took another step in proving the skeptics wrong.

The 5-foot-9 winger, often doubted for being undersized, was called up Friday by the Flyers.

With 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 26 games for AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley, Barkey has used his relentless forecheck and advanced smarts to impress the Flyers. We’ll see if the 20-year-old will make his NHL debut Saturday when the Flyers face the Rangers at Madison Square Garden (12:30 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

“The biggest thing about him is that he’s just so competitive,” Phantoms head coach John Snowden said in September. “He’s a smaller guy, but he plays like he’s 6-4.”

Denver Barkey will make his NHL debut and Nikita Grebenkin will draw back into the lineup. Garnet Hathaway will be a healthy scratch for first time this season. — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) December 20, 2025

Dan Vladar and Christian Dvorak are out today. Danny Briere said Flyers don’t believe the injuries are serious. — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) December 20, 2025

Not many had Barkey jumping to the Flyers this early into his first season of pro hockey. But he was coming off an excellent junior career. Last season, he captained London to a Memorial Cup title. In four seasons with the Knights, he made the OHL championship series three times and won the last two.

“He’s a guy that the players seem to gravitate to in the locker room,” Patrick Sharp, a special advisor to the Flyers’ hockey operations department, said in July. “Has a lot of tools to his game. Obviously people talk about his size, but his hockey IQ is exceptional, he has got great skating ability, he’s ultra competitive and he has won a lot already.”

Sharp and Barkey have something pretty cool in common. They both were selected by the Flyers in the third round at 95th overall. Identical pick, just different years.

“We’ve kind of had a tighter bond ever since,” Barkey said in September 2023 after being drafted that summer. “He’s obviously a knowledgeable guy and someone that I listen to.

“He’s got a really cool story. Leaning on him when it comes to advice, and I know he had his struggles in his early years, so leaning on him for advice and things like that has been huge.”

Barkey, who weighs around 170 to 175 pounds, was cut by Team Canada twice for world juniors. He has used that as fuel. The Flyers like his motor so much that he has drawn some comparisons to Travis Konecny.

“I call him, like, a little, mini T.K. — he’s all over the puck, he’s grinding,” Flyers director of player development Riley Armstrong said in September. “When he doesn’t have the puck, he’s always working to get the puck back.”