Flyers GM Danny Brière talks David Jiříček, Matvei Michkov, and more

By / March 11, 2026

The Flyers largely stood pat at the recent trade deadline, making one significant move by shipping Bobby Brink to Minnesota for David Jiříček. As the team hits the homestretch, we caught up with general manager Danny Brière to talk about the team’s approach to the deadline, how he’d evaluate Matvei Michkov and Rick Tocchet’s performances this season, the team’s ongoing search for a center, and more. This is Part 1 of a two-part interview that was conducted Saturday.

  1. Brière reiterated that the value wasn’t high enough to trade Rasmus Ristolainen and that his injury history was something that “teams were worried about.”

  2. The GM called Matvei Michkov’s play since the Olympic break “really exciting” and said that everyone in the organization remains committed to helping him succeed.

  3. Regarding the team’s search for a No. 1 center, Brière said the team is “always looking” but also believes the Flyers might be able to get away with having No. 2 centers due to the potential presence of “elite wingers.”

