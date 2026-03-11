Russians told Trump no intel shared, Steve Witkoff says

Russian leaders in a call with President Donald Trump on Monday denied allegations that they are sharing intelligence with Iran during the war, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said.

“So, you know, we can take them at their word,” Witkoff told CNBC’s “Money Movers” during an interview on Tuesday. “Let’s hope that they’re not sharing.”

Trump spoke with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Witkoff was asked during his interview if he thought Russia was sharing intelligence with Iran about the location of U.S. military assets, and, if so, why the Trump administration would waive sanctions that had barred Indian refiners from buying Russian oil.

“Well, I’m not an intel officer, so I can’t tell you,” Witkoff replied.

“I can tell you that yesterday, on the call with the president, the Russians said they have not been sharing,” Witkoff said. “That’s what they said.”

Witkoff also said he and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had separately had a phone call on Monday morning with Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s foreign policy advisor.

Ushakov, in that call, “reiterated the same,” that Russia is not sharing intelligence with Iran, Witkoff said.