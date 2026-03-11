Russians told Trump no intel shared, Steve Witkoff says

Russian leaders in a call with President Donald Trump on Monday denied allegations that they are sharing intelligence with Iran during the war, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said.
“So, you know, we can take them at their word,” Witkoff told CNBC’s “Money Movers” during an interview on Tuesday. “Let’s hope that they’re not sharing.”
Trump spoke with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday.
Witkoff was asked during his interview if he thought Russia was sharing intelligence with Iran about the location of U.S. military assets, and, if so, why the Trump administration would waive sanctions that had barred Indian refiners from buying Russian oil.
“Well, I’m not an intel officer, so I can’t tell you,” Witkoff replied.
“I can tell you that yesterday, on the call with the president, the Russians said they have not been sharing,” Witkoff said. “That’s what they said.”
Witkoff also said he and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had separately had a phone call on Monday morning with Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s foreign policy advisor.
Ushakov, in that call, “reiterated the same,” that Russia is not sharing intelligence with Iran, Witkoff said.
U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff speaks during a meeting of the Cabinet in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Jan. 29, 2026 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee | Getty Images
MS Now, in a report on Saturday that cited two U.S. officials with knowledge of the situation, reported that Russia has been giving Iran information that could help that nation’s forces strike American ships, aircraft, and military bases in the Middle East.
“Russia is providing intelligence help to Iran,” one of the officials told MS Now.
Trump on Friday blasted Fox News reporter Peter Doocy for asking him about suggestions that Russia was helping Iran target and attack American forces in the region.
“What a stupid question that is to be asking at this time,” Trump snapped.
One official who spoke to MS Now for Saturday’s article said, “I’ve seen nothing that suggests that Russia is playing a strategic or tactical combat role.”
At a press conference in Florida on Monday, Trump said that during his call with Putin earlier in the day, the Russian leader “was very impressed with what he saw” regarding the United States’ progress in the war.