Football Takes On Delaware State

DOVER, Del. (November 14, 2025) – The Howard University football team will be looking to get back on the winning track when it takes on the Hornets of Delaware State (DSU) Saturday (Nov. 15) at Alumni Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.



GAME INFO



GAME 11

PARTICIPANTS: Howard (Bison) at Delaware State (Hornets)

DATE: Saturday, November 15, 2025

TIME: 1 p.m. (ET)

LOCATION: Alumni Stadium (7,000) in Dover, DE



FOLLOW THE ACTION



WATCH: ESPN+

LISTEN: WHBC

IN-GAME: LIVE RESULTS



LAST TIMEOUT



HOWARD



Howard (4-6, 1-2 MEAC) is coming off a 42-12 road loss at South Carolina State Saturday (Nov. 8).



DELAWARE STATE



DSU (7-3, 3-0 MEAC) has won four-in-a-row, including a 14-12 road win over Morgan State (Nov. 7).



SEASON RECAP



HOWARD



On Aug. 30, the Bison opened the season with 10-9 win over Florida A&M at the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami Gardens, Fla., followed by a 55-7 loss at Temple (Sept. 6) before defeating Morehouse (Sept. 13) and Hampton (Sept. 20) and then three straight road losses at Richmond (Sept. 27), Sacred Heart (Oct. 11) and Tennessee State (Oct. 18) before the OT win over the Bears (Oct. 25) and back-to-back losses to N.C. Central (Nov. 1) and S.C. State (Nov. 8).



DSU opened the season with three straight wins over Albany (37-32), Bowie State (36-14) and Saint Francis (39-10). Then followed losses at Sacred Heart (31-35) and Monmouth (38-49), followed by wins over North Carolina Central (35-26), Norfolk State (27-20) and Morgan State (14-12).



THE SERIES



The Bison won last year’s matchup, 38-0, in D.C., for their third straight and seventh in the last 10 of the highly competitive series. Howard holds a 41-40-1 advantage in the 83rd meeting.



THE COACHES



Howard is coached by Larry Scott (USF, ’00), who is in his sixth season, and DSU is led by DeSean Jackson (Cal Berkeley, ’07) who is in his first season at the helm.



WHAT THE COACHES ARE SAYING



COACH SCOTT



“Going to Delaware presents us with another opportunity to play. You are who you are at this juncture of the season. We must adjust and move forward.”



COACH JACKSON



“We expect a good football game this weekend against Howard. I would not want anything less.”



KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH



SCOUTING THE BISON



On offense, the Bison will rely on the talents of graduate quarter back Tyriq Starks (138-of-241 for 1,353 yards & 7 TDs; 4 rushing TDs).



The run game is powered by the duo of sophomore running backs Travis Kerney (70 carries for 283 yards & 2 TDs) and Anthony Reagan Jr. (104 carries for 559 yards, 7 TDs & 5.4 YPC) and freshman Billy Roberson Jr. (37 carries for 177 yards & a TD).



The passing game will be bolstered by graduate wide receiver Breylin Smith (29 receptions for 234 yards & a TD), junior wide receiver Zaden Jackson (15 receptions for 148 yards & 2 TDs) and sophomore tight end KD Mosley (14 receptions, 129 yards & 2 TDs).



The nationally ranked Buffalo Soldier defense is led by sophomore linebacker Ja’Quavion Smith (40 total tackles, 9.0 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, 2 FFs & 4 PBs), senior All-MEAC defensive lineman Noah Miles (28 total tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 4.0 sacks & a FR), senior linebacker Kaleb Gallop (40 total tackles, 3.0 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery & an INT), Judah McJimpsey (34 total tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, 2 FRs & 3 PBs) and redshirt freshman defensive back Zuri Watson (28 total tackles, 2.0 TFLs & a team-leading 7 PBs).



The special teams are paced by Liam Allen IV (almost 41 yards per punt, including eight of 50 yards or more and 10 inside the 20-yard line), Antonio Hunter (almost 10 yards per punt return) and freshman kick returner John Washington III (23.7 yards per return). The Howard special team has blocked three kicks this season.



SCOUTING THE HORNETS



DSU is led by graduate QB Kaiden Bennett (110-of-182 for 1,272 yards & 7 TDs; 97 carries for 413 yards & 9 TDs).



The explosive running game is led by the duo of graduate running backs Marquis Gillis (152 carries for 915 yards, 7 TD & 6.0 YPC) and junior running back James Jones (79 carries for 803 yards, 8 TDs & 10.2 YPC).



The trio of redshirt senior McGhee Lolley (23 catches for 238 yards & 3 TDs), junior wide receiver Kyree Benton (10 receptions for 237 yards) and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Nathan Stewart (15 catches for 211 yards) bolster the passing attack.



Defensively, the Hornets are led by graduate defensive lineman Quincy Robinson (35 total tackles, 9.0 TFLs, 5.5 sacks & 2 FFs), graduate linebackers linebacker Na’Shawn Biggs (41 total tackles, 8.0 TFLs, 4.5 sacks & 2 FRs) and Jaydon Miffin (31 total tackles, 6.0 TFLs, 5.0 sacks & an INT) and senior defensive lineman Samuel Korpoi (33 total tackles, 8.5 TFLs & 3.0 sacks)



On special teams, DSU is solid with graduate punter Dyson Roberts (43 yards per punt).



CONFERENCE STATISTICAL RANKINGS



HOWARD



Howard leads the MEAC in scoring defense (25.4), pass defense (172.5) and first down conversion defense.



Individually, Reagan ranks fifth in rushing, third in all-purpose running, 10th in scoring, sixth in scoring (TDs) and seventh in kick returns…Starks is fourth in passing, sixth in total offense and ninth in scoring (TDs)…Washington is fifth in kick returns…Hunter leads the MEAC in punt returns…Allen ranks fourth in punting.



Defensively, Green is fifth in interceptions, seventh in tackles, 10th in sacks and tackles for loss…Smith is second the conference in forced fumbles and ninth in tackles for losses…Watson is fourth in pass breakups…McJimpsey is third in fumble recoveries and third in fumble returns…redshirt junior defensive lineman CJ Wesley (West Orange, N.J.) is third in forced fumbles and 12th in sacks…senior defensive back J. Augustus Olidge (Atlanta) is ninth in pass breakups…graduate linebacker Jay Jones II (Charlotte, N.C.) is sixth in interceptions…Miles is 11th in sacks.



DELAWARE STATE



The Hornets lead the MEAC in rushing (283.6 ypg), total offense (449.8 ypg), punting, 4th down conversion and Red Zone defense.



Individually, Bennett is first in TDs scored, second in scoring, fourth in total offense and fifth passing…Gill leads the MEAC in rushing, second in all-purpose yards, eighth in scoring and total offense…James Jones third in rushing, fourth in all-purpose yards, ninth in scoring and 10th in total offense…Patrick Fisher-Butler is third in field goals made.



Defensively, Korpi is sixth in tackles for losses…Quincy Robinson leads the MEAC in forced fumbles, fifth in sacks and eighth in tackles for losses. Jaydon Miffin is fourth in sacks…Wayne Favors, III is third pass breakups…Wayne Cameron is seventh in fumble recoveries.



NATIONAL FCS STATS



HOWARD



Howard is tied for eighth in fewest fumbles lost, 12th in passing yards allowed, tied for 12th in first down defense, 26th in total defense and 27th in third down conversion defense.



DELAWARE STATE



DSU leads the FCS in rushing, 12th in total offense, tied for 6th in fumble recoveries, 12th in Red Zone defense, tied for 16th in turnover margin and tied for 19th in turnovers lost.



Individually, Bennett is tied for 18th in rushing TDs. Gillis is 12th in rushing yards and 20th in rushing yards per game…Jones is 18th in rushing.



GAME NOTES



BISON HOOVES



Howard has played in five different professional stadiums: Hard Rock Stadium (Aug. 30); Lincoln Financial Field (Sept. 6); MetLife Stadium (Sept. 13); Audi Field (Sept. 20) and Nissan Field (Oct. 18)…16 different receivers have caught at least one pass in the Howard equal opportunity passing offense.



HORNET STINGS



DSU has a chance to have two players with over 1,000 yards rushing in Gillis and Jones.



NEXT UP



Howard closes out the season with a match against Norfolk State Saturday (Nov. 22) against Norfolk State. That game will be played at Audi Field and kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.



