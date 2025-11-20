Former WRAL weatherman and professional wrestling announcer Bob Caudle died :: WRAL.com

Former WRAL weatherman and legendary professional wrestling announcer Bob Caudle

has died.

In a post on X, National Wrestling Alliance officials announced that Caudle had died on Sunday. Officials said Caudle left an “indelible

mark on the NWA, its programming and fans.”

“The NWA sends its most sincere condolences to Bob’s friends, family, and

fans,” the post read in part. “As the broadcast legend said to close each

episode of 𝘕𝘞𝘈 𝘔𝘪𝘥-𝘈𝘵𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘤

𝘊𝘩𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱

𝘞𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨:

“So long for now.”

Former pro wrestler Ric Flair shared a post on X, calling

him a “great friend.”

“You Were A Great Man Bob, And You Will Be Remembered Forever As One Of

The Greatest Announcers Of All Time,” the post read in part. “I Cherish All The

Time That I Got To Spend With You.”

Caudle was born in Charlotte and was the weatherman at WRAL

in the 1960s, where NWA Atlantic Coast Wrestling was

taped every week.

Caudle worked as both a weatherman and the voice of NWA

Atlantic Coast Wrestling for many years.

He was 95 years old.