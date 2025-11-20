Former WRAL weatherman and professional wrestling announcer Bob Caudle died :: WRAL.com

By / November 20, 2025

Former WRAL weatherman and legendary professional wrestling announcer Bob Caudle
has died.

In a post on X, National Wrestling Alliance officials announced that Caudle had died on Sunday. Officials said Caudle left an “indelible
mark on the NWA, its programming and fans.”

“The NWA sends its most sincere condolences to Bob’s friends, family, and
fans,” the post read in part. “As the broadcast legend said to close each
episode of 𝘕𝘞𝘈 𝘔𝘪𝘥-𝘈𝘵𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘤
𝘊𝘩𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱
𝘞𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨:
“So long for now.”

Former pro wrestler Ric Flair shared a post on X, calling
him a “great friend.”

“You Were A Great Man Bob, And You Will Be Remembered Forever As One Of
The Greatest Announcers Of All Time,” the post read in part. “I Cherish All The
Time That I Got To Spend With You.”

Caudle was born in Charlotte and was the weatherman at WRAL
in the 1960s, where NWA Atlantic Coast Wrestling was
taped every week.

Caudle worked as both a weatherman and the voice of NWA
Atlantic Coast Wrestling for many years.

He was 95 years old.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top