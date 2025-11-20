LeBron James Reveals Why He Doesn’t ‘Talk as Much’ to Son and Teammate Bronny

NEED TO KNOW LeBron James had a major dad moment while talking about his son and Lakers teammate Bronny moving out of the family’s home

“He’s not a resident anymore, so we don’t talk as much,” LeBron told reporters after the Lakers win on Nov. 18

Bronny, 21, is “still getting better with each and every rep” and “enjoying the process,” according to his dad

LeBron James made reporters laugh when he said he and his son — and teammate — Bronny “don’t talk as much” now that the 21-year-old Lakers guard doesn’t live with his parents.

After the Lakers beat the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Nov. 18, marking 40-year-old LeBron’s debut in his record-breaking 23rd season, the NBA star spoke to reporters about his eldest son.

When asked what it’s been like to watch Bronny’s growth, LeBron said, “It’s been great to see and to watch,” noting that his son is “still young” having turned 21 “not too long ago” on Oct. 6.

“And he’s still learning and still getting better with each and every rep. I think he’s enjoying the process,” LeBron, who will turn 41 on Dec. 30, continued.

LeBron and Bronny James on July 12, 2023.

Frazer Harrison/Getty



“You can ask him more than me,” LeBron said next, admitting, “He’s not a resident anymore, so we don’t talk as much,” as he and reporters started laughing.

“He has his own place, so…but, he’s great,” LeBron said before finding Bronny across the locker room and asking, “Bronny, how are you?”

LeBron, who turns 41 on Dec. 30, also shared a fun moment with his teammate Deandre Ayton, 27, who scored on an alley-oop from LeBron in the Lakers’ win over the Jazz.

“I was telling him a fun fact: He threw me an alley-oop and I told him, That’s my second alley-oop from you. The first one was when I was in the eighth grade at your camp,” Ayton told reporters after the game, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Before Bronny joined the NBA, LeBron often spoke about his dream of playing alongside his son in the league. Bronny was drafted to the Lakers in 2024 and made his debut with the team last season.

LeBron’s other son, Bryce James, 18, is currently college freshman playing for the University of Arizona. When asked recently if he’s waiting to retire so he can also play alongside Bryce, LeBron told reporters, “I’m not sitting here. No, I’m not waiting on Bryce.”

“I don’t know what his timeline is,” the father of three said. “He’s his own young man now. He’s down in Tucson. We’ll see what happens this year, next year, you know, but he has his own timeline.”

He continued: “I got my timeline, and I don’t know if they quite match up, but we’ll see.”