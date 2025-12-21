FOX NFL show descends into chaos as Terry Bradshaw forced to duck for cover

FOX NFL special descended into chaos as Terry Bradshaw was forced to duck for cover as children lobbed snowballs at the Pittsburgh Steelers legend and his co-hosts at the end of a segment

Terry Bradshaw was forced to duck for cover behind his FOX NFL co-hosts as a Saturday special descended into chaos.

As Bradshaw and his co-hosts previewed the matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, fellow FOX NFL Sunday host Curt Menefee brought along children to pantomime playing in a snow game, as the set was surrounded by fake snow. As the children lined up behind the 77-year-old, Bradshaw would snap the ball to them.

After the Pittsburgh Steelers legend snapped the ball to the last set of children, Menefee brought them out for one last surprise: A snowball fight. The moment came after Bradshaw was alarmingly unable to finish a segment on last week’s show forcing colleagues to step in.

“I tell you what. We’re just about done, but Santa’s got to come out here because it’s Christmas time, right?” Menefee began as the segment drew to a close. “Santa, come on out here. He needs his reindeer for a little help. Can you guys help Santa?

“He wants to bring his wheelbarrow. And it’s full of – wait, wait, wait. There’s snowballs for the kids to play with, but there’s not enough for the adults, so only the kids get snowballs to do with whatever you want.”

As the children reared back to throw the various snowballs piled in the wheelbarrow, Menefee and Bradshaw’s co-hosts began to steel themselves in the moments leading up to the barrage of balls. In particular, the 77-year-old was spotted hiding and ducking his head behind Howie Long and Michael Strahan.

After the first flurry of snowballs was thrown and landed around the former NFL stars, Long, Bradshaw, and Strahan began to playfully throw balls back the children’s way before the program went to commercial. In the end, it appeared as if the moment was joyous as cameras spotted the children and hosts with smiles on their faces as they lobbed projectiles at one another.

That said, the playful snowball fight comes almost a week after Menefee was forced to intervene when Bradshaw was unable to finish a highlight recap on FOX NFL Sunday. While doing the highlights recap for Week 15, Bradshaw began to choke, verbally letting his co-hosts and fans know that he was under duress.

Fans on social media were quick to share their thoughts on the alarming incident, with some believing that the 77-year-old should not be doing something as strenuous as recaps at his age.

“Fox broadcast crew must really despise old a– Terry Bradshaw because they make him read off all the highlights from every game throughout the day by himself to the point he ends up coughing up a lung and might’ve died on air,” wrote one fan on social media. “Tough scene.”

Another added: “Hey @NFLonFOX can we not have Terry Bradshaws old a– break down every game next time? Mumbling, Stumbling & bumbling through it all… he almost died at the end of it.”

A third called for the Steelers legend to be replaced, posting: “Can we please stop having Terry Bradshaw do the highlights on @NFLonFOX. I can’t take it any more. You’ve got 5 guys sitting at the desk, let one of them read the highlights. Bradshaw can’t keep up with one highlight clip.”

Through it all, it appears as if Bradshaw is no worse for wear, especially as he seemingly enjoyed playfully lobbing snowballs back at children on FOX’s Saturday broadcast.