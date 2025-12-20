Free Games + Amazon Prime For Your Steam Deck and Handhelds – 12/18/25:

If you haven’t yet, follow us on X (Twitter), Mastodon, or Bluesky to know when we post new articles, and join our Reddit or Subscribe to us on YouTube to check out our content and interact with our awesome community. Thank you for supporting us!

There are a surprisingly large amount of new free games to enjoy for your Steam Deck and handhelds this week! You can get Toy Tinker Simulator, Rat Quest, and 100% Orange Juice for free to keep permanently on Steam, while Epic has started their 14 days of free games for the holidays. These games only last 1 day each, so I recommend going to their website or launcher each day. Amazon Prime is giving away four different GOG games, including Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus and Ashworld.

Here are the free games we found for you to enjoy:

Free Games For Your Steam Deck and Handhelds – 12/18/25:

Steam Games:

Toy Tinker Simulator (Free to keep. Redeem by 12/21) (Unknown)

Rat Quest (Free to keep. Redeem by 12/25) (Unknown)

100% Orange Juice (Free to keep. Redeem by 12/22) (Verified)

Hardest (Free to keep. Redeem ASAP) (Unknown)

Oil Sheik (Free to keep. Redeem ASAP) (Unsupported)

Inverta (Free to keep. Redeem ASAP) (Unknown)

Down the Rabbit Hole Flattened (Free to keep. Redeem ASAP) (Unknown)

DLC:

World of Warships

Epic Games (Steam Deck: Can use Heroic or Third-Party Tool):

Hogwarts Legacy (Free to keep. Redeem by 12/18) (Verified)

LEGO 2K Drive (Free to keep. Redeem by 3/4/26) (Playable) (REQUIRES AMAZON PRIME ACCOUNT)

PlateUp! (Free to keep. Redeem by 12/24) (Playable) (REQUIRES AMAZON PRIME ACCOUNT)

New Tales from the Borderlands (Free to keep. Redeem by 2/4/26) (Playable) (REQUIRES AMAZON PRIME ACCOUNT)

Gas Station Simulator (Free to keep. Redeem by 1/7/26) (Playable) (REQUIRES AMAZON PRIME ACCOUNT)

GOG Games (Steam Deck: Can use Heroic or Third-Party Tool):

Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus (Free to keep. Redeem by 2/18/26) (Verified) (REQUIRES AMAZON PRIME ACCOUNT)

Forgotten Realms: The Archives – Collection Three (Free to keep. Redeem by 1/21/26) (Unsupported, but reported working) (REQUIRES AMAZON PRIME ACCOUNT)

Gunslugs 2 (Free to keep. Redeem by 3/18/26) (Unknown) (REQUIRES AMAZON PRIME ACCOUNT)

Ashworld (Free to keep. Redeem by 3/18/26) (Unknown) (REQUIRES AMAZON PRIME ACCOUNT)

Forgotten Realms: The Archives – Collection Two (Free to keep. Redeem by 1/14/26) (Unsupported) (REQUIRES AMAZON PRIME ACCOUNT)

Forgotten Realms: The Archives – Collection One (Free to keep. Redeem by 1/7/26) (Unsupported, but reported playable) (REQUIRES AMAZON PRIME ACCOUNT)

Gunslugs (Free to keep. Redeem by 2/24/25) (Unknown) (REQUIRES AMAZON PRIME ACCOUNT)

Dungeons & Dragons: Krynn Series (Free to keep. Redeem by 12/24) (Unsupported) (REQUIRES AMAZON PRIME ACCOUNT)

Dream Tactics (Free to keep. Redeem by 12/24) (Verified) (REQUIRES AMAZON PRIME ACCOUNT)

Fort Solis (Free to keep. Redeem by 1/14/26) (Verified) (REQUIRES AMAZON PRIME ACCOUNT)

Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition (Free to keep. Redeem by 12/17) (Verified) (REQUIRES AMAZON PRIME ACCOUNT)

XCOM 2 (Free to keep. Redeem by 1/7/26) (Playable) (REQUIRES AMAZON PRIME ACCOUNT)

Empty Shell (Free to keep. Redeem by 12/17) (Verified) (REQUIRES AMAZON PRIME ACCOUNT)

Residual (Free to keep. Redeem by 12/17) (Unknown) (REQUIRES AMAZON PRIME ACCOUNT)

Amazon Prime (Steam Deck: Can use Heroic or Third-Party Tool):

GYLT (Free to keep. Redeem by 2/4/26) (Verified)

Dark City: Kyiv – CE (Free to keep. Redeem by 1/14/26) (Playable)

Halloween Stories: Horror Movie CE (Free to keep. Redeem by 12/31) (Unknown)

And that is all for this week! Amazon and Epic Games release new freebies weekly, so we will have our hands full getting through all of them!

