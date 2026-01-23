Friday lead-plaintiff deadline nears in IPO cash flow lawsuit

NEW YORK, Jan 22, 2026, 14:43 (EST)

Investors have until Jan. 23 to apply for lead-plaintiff status in the StubHub IPO disclosure lawsuit

Complaint highlights changes in vendor payment timing that tightened free cash flow

STUB shares climbed roughly 1.7% Thursday but remain far from the $23.50 IPO price

Shareholders of StubHub Holdings Inc have until Friday to apply for lead-plaintiff status in a proposed U.S. securities class action linked to the company’s September initial public offering, according to notices issued Thursday.

The lead plaintiff is usually the investor the court appoints to guide the lawsuit, select the legal team, and represent fellow shareholders. With just one day left before the deadline, law firms are ramping up their efforts to contact investors who purchased shares near the IPO.

The lawsuit is significant as it challenges the offering documents behind StubHub’s public debut and implicates the banks that facilitated the deal. The stock remains well below its IPO price, fueling concerns about the company’s ability to generate cash.

A complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York targets StubHub, CEO Eric H. Baker, CFO Connie James, and various other executives. The suit also names IPO underwriters including J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, and Evercore. Kehoelawfirm

The suit claims the registration statement and prospectus for the IPO were misleading, failing to reveal that shifts in vendor payment timing were already dragging on free cash flow. Plaintiffs highlight the company’s “trailing 12 months,” or TTM, free cash flow—a rolling four-quarter figure designed to even out seasonal swings.

StubHub’s latest Form 10-Q for the quarter ending Sept. 30 reveals a free cash flow plunge to negative $4.6 million, down from a positive $10.6 million a year ago. Operating cash flow also slid, landing at $3.8 million compared to $12.4 million previously. The company attributed the decline mainly to “changes in the timing of payments to vendors.” Free cash flow here is defined as cash from operations minus capital expenditures. Sec

The stock plunged nearly 21% the following day, closing at $14.87, according to the complaint and investor notices. On Thursday afternoon, shares edged up about 1.7% to $15.06 but remain down roughly 36% from the $23.50 IPO price.

StubHub operates a secondary ticket marketplace via its StubHub and viagogo brands, offering tickets for sports and music events. It faces competition from Vivid Seats and SeatGeek, as well as resale channels run by Live Nation’s Ticketmaster.

At the time StubHub set its IPO price, Matt Kennedy, a senior strategist at Renaissance Capital, noted, “Investors will be very keen on its growth plans.” Reuters

The case remains in its early phase, with the claims yet to face courtroom scrutiny. StubHub has pointed out that free cash flow is influenced by timing effects. Defendants might contend that fluctuations related to payment timing and seasonal factors were already disclosed, and thus don’t qualify as actionable omissions.

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter warned investors who purchased shares linked to the IPO that Jan. 23 is the last day to petition the court to be named lead plaintiff. Globenewswire

The Gross Law Firm issued a separate notice on Thursday, matching the same deadline and allegations. Prnewswire

An Intellectia.ai summary of the case also focused on disclosures concerning vendor payment timing and cash flow metrics. Intellectia