Georgia winter weather updates Thursday: Winter Storm Watch expands into Atlanta and across metro area

ATLANTA — Georgia and much of the Southeast are bracing for a winter storm this weekend that could bring substantial and disruptive freezing rain and ice accumulation.

While there is still uncertainty about the type(s) of precipitation, we anticipate a long-duration wintry mix evolving over north Georgia that will last for most of the weekend. Winter Precipitation would start Saturday during the day and continue through at least Sunday evening.

Potential disruptions could include impassable roads, widespread power outages, and closures ranging from businesses that can’t open to schools keeping kids home into next week.

Ahead of the storm's arrival this weekend, 11Alive will track updates throughout the day, including a Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) update expected at 9:30 a.m.

What are the best- and worst-case scenarios?

We’re now less than 48 hours out from the start of this weekend’s Winter Storm Event in the southeast. There is still uncertainty in the extent of freezing rain expected across north Georgia.

Why? Some longer-range models are showing the wedge erode away quicker, while others keep the wedge stronger. This will become clearer as high-resolution models come within view and the event begins to our west. In many cases, the wedge can hold stronger than models suggest.

Here’s our best guess and what a worst-case scenario could look like, and what a best-case scenario would look like, as of Thursday at 12 p.m.

Winter Storm Watch expands

The new counties included in the Winter Storm Watch include: Fulton, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Gwinnett, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Barrow, Jackson, Madison, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes Hancock, Warren, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson.

When will the winter weather arrive?

Current models indicate that precipitation will begin Saturday afternoon, intensify Saturday night, and continue into Sunday.

Ice accumulation is most likely Saturday night through Sunday morning, which could leave roads icy and cause downed trees and power outages. Areas northeast of the Atlanta metro appear to be the highest risk for the most significant accumulation of ice.

Newest model guidance allows for a transition back from freezing rain to a cold rain for many near metro Atlanta and south by Sunday afternoon, but that’s dependent on an influx of some milder air from the south.

What Georgia counties were first under a watch?

The counties under the initial Winter Storm Watch were: Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart, Elbert.

Governor Kemp update, State of Emergency

Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency began a live update media briefing at 9:30 a.m. That video can be viewed on-demand at the top of this article.

He has declared a State of Emergency for all Georgia counties. It is set to run for 7 days.

The governor also said the State Operations Center, which is launched for disaster response, will be activated at 7 a.m. on Saturday and run 24/7 until the event passes.

GDOT will begin treating roads around Friday midnight and during the overnight hours Saturday morning. They will first prioritize the areas north of I-20.

“As forecasts continue to evolve, Georgians should be prepared for freezing precipitation that causes dangerous conditions and the potential for damage and power loss beginning Saturday,” Governor Kemp said in a statement. “I have been working closely with state and local officials to ensure we are prepared for all scenarios. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will begin treating roadways ahead of the storm’s initial impact, and — along with our emergency management and public safety teams — they will be working around the clock throughout this weather event. I’m urging all Georgians to take necessary precautions now to ensure their families and pets can stay safe, warm, and fed over the coming days.”

What is the issue with sleet and freezing rain?

Although snow is what many get most excited about and fixate on, freezing rain is a greater danger. It can lead to extremely dangerous driving conditions and power outages.

How much freezing rain does it take to cause dangerous conditions?

Freezing rain can cause a layer of ice on roads, trees and power lines

As freezing rain totals get closer to 1/3″, the power outages increase. Travel is dangerous to impossible if it is coating the roads.

By 1/2″ of ice accretion, tree damage becomes more widespread, and power outages become more widespread as well.

If the ice amounts get above 0.75″, it’s a nightmare ice storm scenario with widespread power outages that could be longer duration.

Tips for preparing for winter weather

Due to the possible road impacts and power outages from wintry weather, shopping for non-perishable items such as canned goods is a must. Take a trip to the grocery store to purchase these items recommended by Georgia Emergency Management:

At least three gallons of water per person for drinking and sanitation.

At least a three-day food supply of non-perishable food

Can opener

Battery-powered radio or hand crank WOAA Weather radio with tone alert and extra batteries

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties

Wrench or pliers

Why dripping faucets may not be enough to stop pipes from freezing

A small, steady stream of water could save homeowners hundreds of dollars while also preventing frozen pipes during cold weather.

“Stagnant water will freeze and bust at 25 degrees inside the pipe,” said Matt Firtha, owner of Zippy Plumber.

He warns that simply letting a faucet drip may not be enough to prevent damage.

