Did Mel Gibson expose massive sex cult in Congress? Not so fast

Claim: Actor and director Mel Gibson exposed a sex cult in Congress in April 2026. Rating:

In April 2026, online users alleged actor and Oscar-winning director Mel Gibson had exposed a massive sex cult in the U.S. Congress.

In short, this rumor was false. Users responsible for the fabricated story potentially used artificial intelligence to write their posts.

Reached by email, Gibson representative Alan Nierob confirmed to Snopes the story was not true. We also contacted Facebook user Jonathan Gregory and X user Joshua Hall to ask about their posts sharing the rumor, and will update this article if we receive further details.

Digging into the rumor

Searches of Bing, DuckDuckGo, Google and Yahoo located social media posts but failed to find any news media outlets reporting on the matter. If Gibson had truly made political remarks accusing members of Congress of committing sex crimes, major and independent outlets would have widely reported on the matter. None did.

In one social post example, on April 19, a Facebook user named Jonathan Gregory shared a story referencing Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell’s exit from Congress as well as the state’s gubernatorial race following sexual assault allegations. That post (archived) began as follows:

Mel Gibson Exposes Massive Sex Cult in Congress – Swalwell Scandal Just the Tip of the Democrat Floodgates. Washington, D.C. – April 19, 2026 Legendary actor and director Mel Gibson, the man who bravely exposed the rampant pedophilia in Hollywood years ago, has now turned his sights on the corrupt swamp in Washington, D.C. Gibson has come forward with explosive allegations that a powerful cabal of top Democrat U.S. politicians in Congress is operating a full blown sex cult involving wild, depraved parties, often funded by American taxpayers. According to Gibson, the recent disgrace of former Congressman Eric Swalwell is merely the tip of the iceberg, and the shocking truth about these total scum who run our government will soon rock the conscience of the entire nation. Gibson possesses a detailed list of every Democrat involved in this repulsive cult, complete with photographs and video evidence of politicians caught red handed engaging in illegal acts, including some involving teenagers. These disgusting gatherings are said to include illegal sexual activities happening on the taxpayers’ dime, all while these so called leaders pretend to serve the American people. The depravity of the Democratic Party runs deep, and Gibson’s courage in bringing this information forward is already being hailed as modern day Braveheart level heroism against the red coat traitors embedded in our institutions.

Gregory later posted a video on both Facebook and Instagram. Other users also shared Gregory’s posts.

The video featured vocals resembling the flat tone found in narration artificial intelligence generates. Gregory may have generated the text for his posts with AI, as well. For example, the Copyleaks.com AI detection tool said artificial intelligence generated 100% of the text in the former post. Such AI detection tools are not fully reliable. These days, a stronger and more reliable indicator of AI usage is when a single user publishes numerous untrue stories in rapid succession.

Prior to Gregory’s posts, on April 18, X user Joshua Hall posted (archived) the story using different words. Other users also shared Hall’s post.

(@JoshHall2024/X)

This timeline indicated Gregory potentially wrote himself — or used AI to write — new text based on Hall’s earlier post. Hall’s post read:

🚨BREAKING:🚨THE PATRIOT ALLEGES SEX CULT IN CONGRESS – LEGENDARY actor and director Mel Gibson, who famously EXPOSED the pedophilia that runs rampant in Hollywood, has now come forward with information that there is a CABAL OF TOP US POLITICIANS IN CONGRESS that are engaged in a FULL ON SEX CULT and that the alleged DEPRAVITY of DISGRACED now former Congressman Eric Swalwell is going to OPEN THE FLOODGATES. Gibson claims that the sexually predatory behavior that is occurring at the hands of THE TOTAL SCUM who run our government will SHOCK THE CONSCIENCE OF OUR NATION when all is revealed. He reportedly has a list of every member of Congress that is engaged in this cult involving WILD SEX PARTIES INVOLVING ILLEGAL ACTS, in some cases with teenagers, that are happening on THE TAXPAYERS’ DIME. He is also said to have both photographs and video evidence of these politicians CAUGHT RED HANDED participating in these repulsive acts. By the time Mel Gibson is finished taking down these RED COAT TRAITORS, he will have earned every bit of the name BRAVEHEART. GOD BLESS THIS AMERICAN HERO… MILITARY TRIBUNALS NOW!💪🏻🇺🇸

For further reading, we previously investigated the truth about popular videos allegedly showing Gibson warning about the evils of Hollywood in 1998.