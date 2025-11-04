Game Preview #7 – Timberwolves at Nets

Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets

Date: November 3rd, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM CST

Location: Barclays Center

Television Coverage: FanDuel Sports Network – North

Radio Coverage: Wolves App, iHeart Radio

The Minnesota Timberwolves finally showed signs of life in Charlotte, or at least remembered they’re an NBA team and not a rec-league group trying to figure out what a closeout is. They snapped their two-game skid with a much-needed victory over an overmatched Charlotte Hornets squad.

Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images First 5,000 using the code SBNFALL30 get a free month

Never miss a Timberwolves game. Stream all season long with FanDuel Sports Network

For the first half, though, it was classic Wolves chaos. The offense sputtered like a bad Wi-Fi connection. Defensive rotations? More like polite suggestions. Charlotte was getting cleaner looks from three than Steph at a shootaround. It was shaping up to be one of those games, the kind where you look up halfway through the second quarter, see the Hornets up eight, and wonder if you accidentally wandered into a time loop from the 2019 season.

But then, finally, something clicked. The Wolves came out after halftime like they’d just remembered the standings count in October too. Suddenly, Rudy Gobert was owning the glass. Donte DiVincenzo, fresh off shattering his nose earlier in the night, looked like a guy who was done with moral victories, throwing himself into plays, hitting shots, and generally making you forget his face had just been rearranged. Julius Randle bullied his way through the Hornets’ front line like a bouncer escorting a drunk guy out of Target Center.

That second half was everything Timberwolves fans have been begging for: movement, effort, and actual pride on defense. They shut down Charlotte’s perimeter looks, dominated the boards, and played with the kind of intensity that screams, “Okay, fine, we’ll act like professionals now.”

Still, let’s not hand out participation trophies just yet. Minnesota’s sitting at 3-3, still without Anthony Edwards, and still trying to prove it can give a damn before halftime. The win was nice, but the real test comes on this two-game New York swing.

First up? Brooklyn. A team so young and undefined it feels like you’re watching a developmental scrimmage. The Nets have talent but no compass. The Wolves have both, which means this can’t be another “play down to your competition” special. This is the game where a serious team makes a statement.

Key No. 1: Don’t Sleepwalk Through It.

The Nets are scrappy, which makes them dangerous if you give them hope. Minnesota can’t coast through two quarters and then try to Houdini another comeback. Start fast, lock in defensively, and show some maturity. The second-half version of the Wolves from Charlotte? That’s the one that needs to get off the plane at Barclays.

Key No. 2: Keep Naz Rolling.

Through five games, Naz Reid looked like he’d misplaced his jumper somewhere between the Bahamas and the preseason. Then Charlotte happened, and suddenly he was back, knocking down threes, attacking the rim, and finally earning that $125 million extension. Monday’s a homecoming for the New Jersey native, and you know he’s going to have lots of friends and family in the stands. If there was ever a time to ride the momentum, it’s now.

Key No. 3: Move the Damn Ball.

When the Wolves move the ball, they look like a Western Conference contender. Ball movement is what unlocks DiVincenzo’s shooting, Gobert’s lobs, and McDaniels’ rhythm. Iso-ball is what turns 12-point leads into late-game panic. Pick one.

Key No. 4: Julius Randle, Be the Guy.

Without Edwards, this is Randle’s team. He was fantastic in Charlotte, hitting threes, bruising defenders, and actually looking like he enjoys being “the guy” again. But leadership isn’t just about numbers. It’s about energy. Randle has to set the tone for this group and be the voice that says, “Not tonight, not against this team.”

Here’s the thing: everyone in the locker room knows what this is. Brooklyn’s the appetizer. Wednesday night at MSG against the Knicks? That’s the steak. And that’s exactly why this game matters so much. You can’t overlook the appetizer and expect the main course to taste good.