Should You Hold or Fold the Stock?

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 3, 2025.

Navitas Semiconductor anticipates revenues of $10 million (+/- $0.5 million) for the third quarter of 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $10.1 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 53.4%.

The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 5 cents per share for the third quarter of 2025, unchanged over the past 60 days. NVTS reported a loss of 6 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Navitas Semiconductor’s bottom-line results have matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 0.0%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation price-eps-surprise | Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Quote

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Navitas Semiconductor this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Navitas Semiconductor has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Navitas Semiconductor is a well-known provider of power semiconductors driven by its GaN (gallium nitride) business, under GaNFast, GaNSafe and GaNSense brands, along with silicon carbide (SiC) devices. Navitas is expected to benefit from growing demand for power that is served by the company’s GaN and SiC technologies.

Navitas Semiconductor is in a good position to benefit from the fast growth of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. Its GaN and SiC chips are well-suited for new high-voltage systems that need more efficient power use. Moreover, the company’s expanding footprint across mobile, electric vehicle (EV), and energy sectors is likely to have positively impacted the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. The company’s differentiated GaN and SiC devices help address the growing global demand for high-efficiency power conversion, positioning it to benefit as end-market conditions stabilize and customers adopt more advanced power platforms.

Navitas Semiconductor’s rich partner base, which includes the likes of Samsung and Xiaomi, is likely to have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. In the second quarter of 2025, Navitas Semiconductor expanded its partnership with Xiaomi to introduce the world’s smallest and fastest charger to date, delivering 90W in the size of a typical 12W silicon charger.