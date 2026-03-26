Game Preview #73 – Timberwolves vs. Rockets

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets

Date: March 25th, 2026

Time: 8:30 PM CDT

Location: Target Center

Television Coverage: ESPN, FanDuel Sports Network – North

Radio Coverage: KFAN FM, Wolves App, iHeart Radio

When the Minnesota Timberwolves walked out of TD Garden with a victory, their first in that building since 2005, it wasn’t just another road win. It was the kind of bizarre, rollercoaster performance that perfectly encapsulates this entire Timberwolves season.

Maybe even more impressively, it was the second time in about a month they slayed a two-decade dragon. First Toronto. Now Boston. What’s next? A 37-year NBA Finals drought???

But here’s the thing. If you tuned in early, you probably weren’t thinking “professional win.” You were thinking, “Oh no, here we go again...“

The Wolves Flip the Script

The opening minutes looked exactly like a team missing its superstar playing on the road against a contender. The Wolves came out disjointed, sloppy, and unable to buy a basket. They were turning the ball over and struggling to generate any sort of offensive rhythm. Boston held a 15-point lead in the 2nd quarter, and it felt like one of those nights where the postgame write-up basically writes itself: “They fought hard, but without Edwards…”

And then, because this team refuses to follow any predictable script, they flipped it. Minnesota steadied itself. The defense tightened. The ball movement improved. Shots started to fall. And slowly but surely, that 15-point deficit disappeared… until somehow, almost unbelievably, the Wolves took the lead into halftime on a Bones Hyland buzzer beater.

Right on cue, the third quarter began with Boston ripping off an 11–0 run, part of a brutal trend where Minnesota was outscored 22–2 to start the first and third quarters combined. That’s the kind of stat that usually ends games. That’s the moment where most teams, especially shorthanded ones, fold.

But not this group. Not on this night. Instead of spiraling, they regrouped again. The defense locked back in. The offense found its footing. And from that point forward, Minnesota outplayed Boston on its home floor, grinding out a win that had no business existing based on how the game started.

That’s the paradox of this team in a nutshell. They can look completely lost… and then turn around and beat a contender in its own building.

Without Anthony Edwards, this game needed someone, or multiple someones, to step into the vacuum. And once again, it was the backcourt duo of Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Highland who answered the call.

Ayo continues to look like one of the most important midseason additions this team has made in years. He plays with control, makes smart reads, and most importantly, shoots with confidence and efficiency. When he’s knocking down threes and keeping the offense moving, the Wolves feel organized, which is something that hasn’t always been the case this season.

Bones, meanwhile, brought exactly what Bones always brings: instant offense. The kind of microwave scoring that can swing a quarter in a matter of minutes. His ability to heat up quickly has become invaluable in this stretch without Edwards.

Together, they provided the offensive spark Minnesota needed, continuing a trend that’s quietly become one of the most important storylines of the Edwards absence.

Here’s what makes this win both encouraging and frustrating at the same time. The Wolves have now shown they can beat elite teams, even on the road, without Anthony Edwards. And yet, against the teams they’re directly battling in the standings? They’re 2–9 against the Lakers, Nuggets, Suns, and Rockets.

That’s not bad luck. That’s a pattern.

Which is why what comes next matters more than what just happened.

Houston and a Season-Altering Opportunity

Wednesday’s matchup against Houston isn’t just another game.

The Wolves are tied in the standings with the Rockets, and unlike with the Lakers or Nuggets, this is one of the few scenarios where Minnesota can still flip the tiebreaker in its favor.

Win this game, and suddenly you’re talking about climbing into the top four. Lose it, and you’re once again chasing ground you’ve already given away too many times this season.

And the Wolves will likely have to do it, again, without Anthony Edwards.

Which means everything we saw in Boston needs to carry over.

#1. Lean into connected, disciplined team defense.

What worked in Boston wasn’t just effort. It was structure. The Wolves stayed connected, rotated properly, and forced the Celtics into difficult looks while limiting the damage from secondary options. Against Houston, that same formula has to apply. You’re not stopping Kevin Durant. You’re trying to contain him, and that requires five-man defensive cohesion, not just individual matchups.

#2. Win the rebounding battle and control the paint.

Houston is a physical team that thrives on second-chance opportunities. If Gobert and Randle don’t show up on the glass, this game will tilt quickly. Minnesota has to treat every missed shot like a 50/50 ball and put forth pure effort on the boards. This is a game where Gobert needs to feel like a vacuum.

#3. Continue the backcourt production without Edwards.

Ayo and Bones don’t need to replicate Edwards individually. but collectively, they need to continue filling that scoring and playmaking gap. If they can combine for another strong offensive performance, it gives Minnesota a legitimate pathway to generating enough offense against a tough Houston defense.

#4. Demand more from Randle and McDaniels as offensive initiators.

Without Edwards, the burden shifts. Randle needs to be both a scorer and facilitator, while McDaniels has to remain aggressive and attack mismatches. Passive play from either one will stall the offense and allow Houston to dictate the game.

#5. Stay composed when the game tightens.

This is where the Wolves have failed repeatedly this season. In big moments of big games with big stakes, things have unraveled. Against Houston, that cannot happen. The Wolves need to stay within themselves, avoid the careless turnovers, play settled and focused basketball, and trust the system that worked in Boston.

A Chance to Change the Narrative

Beating Boston was impressive. Beating Houston would be meaningful.

Because this season, more than anything, has been defined by missed opportunities in games that matter most.

This is one of those games.