The Knicks (27*-18) return to Madison Square Garden tonight as heavy favorites against a lowly Kings (12-35) team that spanked New York just two weeks ago.

When the teams clashed on January 14, coach Mike Brown’s former club won almost wire-to-wire, beating the Knicks 112–101 behind DeMar DeRozan’s 27 points. DeRozan and OAKAAKUYOAK Precious Achiuwa muscled the Kings to a 32–17 first quarter, during which New York lost Jalen Brunson to a right ankle sprain just five minutes in. New York shot atrociously, making 8-of-41 from three. Mikal Bridges led the Knicks with 19 points, followed by OG Anunoby (15) and Karl-Anthony Towns (13).

Sacramento arrives having lost five straight games and nine straight on the road. On Sunday, Detroit blew their minds with a 139-116 loss. The team is a cellar dweller with a –10.19 net rating, ranking 29th offensively (120.6 ORtg) and 28th defensively (130.8 DRtg). The Kings attempt the fewest three-pointers in the league, making 35% of them, but they are a strong midrange team, thanks to DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, and Zach LaVine. Defensively, they struggle across the board, allowing 49% shooting, 35% from three, and 121.2 points per game.

For the visitors, Zach LaVine is questionable with back soreness, Malik Monk is banged up, and Keegan Murray remains out. For the Knicks: the list is clean!

ESPN.com believes in New York! They favor our gang at 86%. Yowza! Sure, by the numbers, the Knicks should clobber these guys, previous game notwithstanding. What could go wrong? Hubris. In their last two games, New York pulverized Brooklyn by 50-some points and then withstood Philly’s best punches to escape PA and a winter storm with a reassuring win. ‘Twas reassuring because they’d been reeling for a few weeks prior to that. The past two games showed what rockers the ‘Bockers can be when they go full-tilt boogie.

There might be a temptation to coast tonight, and that could bite our heroes. Worse, some players might lope along at half-steam because their names have circulated in trade rumors. Hence, if the Knicks aren’t careful . . . oh, come on. The loss in Sacramento was a weird fluke. Tonight, Jalen Brunson and the boys will stomp on the gas pedal from the jump and press it to the metal all game, trying to see if they can actually beat a team by 60 points. In the end, the reserves will lose some ground in the final quarter, but the home team wins handily nonetheless. Knicks by 18.

Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Place: Madison Square Garden, NYC

TV: MSG

