Gaubas vs. Sebastian Baez Prediction, Odds to Win Mutua Madrid Open

Data Skrive
April 21, 2026Updated April 23, 2026, 6:36 a.m. ET
In a match slated for Thursday, Sebastian Baez (No. 64 in rankings) will meet Vilius Gaubas (No. 124) in the Round of 128 at the Mutua Madrid Open.
Baez has -250 odds to win this match versus Gaubas (+190).
Tennis odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Thursday at 6:36 AM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.
Vilius Gaubas vs. Sebastian Baez matchup info
- Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Thursday, April 23
- Court Surface: Clay
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Gaubas vs. Baez Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Gaubas has a 71.4% to win.
Gaubas vs. Baez Betting Odds
- Gaubas’ odds to win match: +190
- Baez’s odds to win match: -250
- Gaubas’ odds to win tournament: +10000
- Baez’s odds to win tournament: +2000
Gaubas vs. Baez matchup performance & stats
- Gaubas is 14-9 on clay over the past 12 months.
- Gaubas has won 72.5% of his service games on clay over the past year and 31.0% of his return games.
- Gaubas has converted 62 of 139 break points on clay (44.6%) over the past year and is 14th in break points won.
- Gaubas was beaten by Jason Kubler (5-7, 2-6) on January 14 in the Qualification Round 2 of his last tournament, the Australian Open.
- Baez has posted a 7-12 record in 12 tournaments on clay over the past year.
- Baez has a 64.6% winning percentage in service games on clay, and a 29.5% winning percentage in return games.
- On clay surfaces Baez has won 38.6% of break points, 51 out of 132, which ranks 23rd.
- In his most recent tournament (the BNP Paribas Open) on March 9, Baez went up against Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 32 and was taken down 4-6, 0-6.
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