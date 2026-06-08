Where to watch India vs West Indies live stream, TV channel, start time for Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match

India is hoping to replicate their success in the ODI World Cup last year, as they prepare for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, which begins in England on June 12.

The tournament is being hosted in England, and India will play their first match against Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston.

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But before the tournament officially starts for the reigning 50-over champs, they have warm-up games to look forward to. They start their campaign against the West Indies in Cardiff, Wales.

India has a dominant record against the Caribbean side, having won 15 out of their 24 encounters in the shortest format. The edge extends to women’s T20 World Cup meetings, where India has registered two wins from three matches against the Windies.

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The Sporting News looks at the key details ahead of this game, including how to watch the match, kickoff times and updates squads.

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Where to watch India vs West Indies: Live stream, TV channel for Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match

Here’s how to watch the India vs West Indies ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match in India:





Fans can also watch the match live and free globally on ICC.tv and the ICC’s official YouTube channel.

What time does the India vs West Indies Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match start?

The match will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales.

It will kick off at 10:00 a.m. local time, which translates to 2:30 p.m. IST on Monday, June 8, in India.

India vs West Indies updated squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

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West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Jannillea Glasgow, Jahzara Claxton, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Shawnisha Hector

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up schedule