Kostyuk and Podrez surge after historic all-Ukrainian final

The 2026 clay-court swing continued last week on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz with two tournaments on indoor clay — the Stuttgart WTA 500 and Rouen WTA 250.

Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina collected her second trophy of the year, 13th of her career and fifth on clay in Stuttgart. It marks the first time that Rybakina has won a title from match point down — she saved two in her quarterfinal against Leylah Fernandez — and she remains at No. 2 in the latest edition of the PIF WTA Rankings.

In Rouen, Marta Kostyuk claimed her second career title by defeating compatriot Veronika Podrez in the first all-Ukrainian final in WTA history. Appropriately, two out of three tour-level editions of the tournament have seen it won by a Ukrainian — the 2025 champion was Elina Svitolina.

The event marked a return to form for Kostyuk, who opened 2026 by defeating three Top 10 players to make the Brisbane final before suffering a torn ankle ligament at the Australian Open that sidelined her for over a month. The 23-year-old climbs five places from No. 28 to No. 23 this week.

In contrast to No. 1 seed Kostyuk, Podrez’s run came out of leftfield. The 19-year-old, who was born in Nova Kakhovka but whose family emigrated to France when she was five years old, was competing in her first WTA main draw after coming through qualifying. She defeated 2024 champion Sloane Stephens in the first round, then notched the first two Top 100 victories of her career over Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Katie Boulter before receiving a semifinal walkover from Sorana Cirstea.

Ranked No. 209, Podrez became both the lowest-ranked WTA finalist and the first player to reach a WTA final on their tour-level debut since No. 235-ranked Lilli Tagger in Jiujiang last November. Despite her inexperience, Podrez’s composure along the way was as impressive as her fast-paced style and the barrage of winners she struck. She jumps 62 places to make her Top 200 debut this week at No. 147, and is now the eighth-highest ranked teenager in the world.

Other notable rankings movements

Mirra Andreeva, +1 to No. 8: Andreeva, who fell to No. 10 after failing to defend her Dubai and Indian Wells titles in February and March, is inching her way back up after following her Linz title run with a Stuttgart semifinal showing.

Karolina Muchova, +1 to No. 11: Doha champion Muchova reached her second final of the year in Stuttgart, overcoming a combined 0-9 record against Coco Gauff and Elina Svitolina to defeat both for the first time. Muchova is now level with Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Mboko with five Top 10 wins in 2026; only Rybakina, with seven, has more.

Tatjana Maria, +9 to No. 54: In Rouen, the 38-year-old reached her first tour-level semifinal since winning Queen’s last June.

Zeynep Sonmez, +12 to No. 67: Sonmez qualified for Stuttgart, then notched her first career Top 10 win with a first-round upset of Jasmine Paolini. That was also the first time any Turkish woman had defeated a Top 10 opponent, and Sonmez’s reward is a new career high. She’s now just seven places off matching Cagla Buyukakcay’s career high of No. 60 — the highest position any Turkish player has reached in rankings history.

Alycia Parks, +11 to No. 84: Parks also qualified and reached the second round in Stuttgart.

Sinja Kraus, +16 to No. 104: Kraus — who debuted in the Top 100 in February, and stayed there for one week — is on the way back after reaching her second WTA 125 final of 2026 in Oeiras.

Maja Chwalinska, +11 to No. 118: The 24-year-old Pole hits a new career high after capturing her third career WTA 125 title in Oeiras. After having to come from a set down against Kaitlin Quevedo in the first round, Chwalinska dropped just 11 more games and dished out three 6-0 sets in her four remaining matches. That included a 6-0, 6-4 second-round upset of top seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in which Chwalinska conceded only eight points in the first set.

Tyra Caterina Grant, +38 to No. 262: The 18-year-old Italian collected her third career ITF title, and first since 2024, at the Santa Margherita di Pula W35 two weeks ago. Grant defeated former Roland Garros semifinalist Martina Trevisan in the last four, then reversed a first-round loss the previous week to 17-year-old Alena Kovackova in the final.

Robin Montgomery, +77 to No. 339: Former No. 95 Montgomery returned from a nine-month hiatus due to wrist surgery three weeks ago. The 21-year-old American claimed the first win of her comeback at the Oeiras WTA 125 last week, saving five match points to defeat Mayar Sherif 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(7) in 3 hours and 9 minutes, then went on to reach the semifinals.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, +169 to No. 359: Former No. 32 Sorribes Tormo returned from a mental health hiatus last November, and won the first title of her comeback as a qualifier last week at the Portoroz ITF W75.

Alena Kovackova, +64 to No. 466: The 17-year-old Czech hits a new career high after reaching the Santa Margherita di Pula ITF W35 final as a qualifier two weeks ago.