GOLD RUSH: Home Opener As Terps Host Georgetown On Friday

Maryland (1-0) vs. Georgetown (1-0)

November 7, 2025

6:00 PM

XFINITY Center



COLLEGE PARK, MD — One of the storied DMV rivalries returns as Maryland hosts Georgetown on Friday night at the XFINITY Center to start a four-game series between the two programs. This will mark the first time since Nov. 15, 2016 when the teams played at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C., as part of the Gavitt Games.

The game will tip off at 6 PM and will be televised on FS1. Fans can also listen to the game on the Maryland Sports Radio Network with Voice of the Terps Johnny Holliday , Chris Knoche, and Walt Williams calling the action.

The Terps are coming off an 83-61 win over Coppin State on Monday night in Baltimore as part of the Hall of Fame Series tournaments. Pharrel Payne led five players in double figures with 21 points and Maryland hit 10 threes – the most for a season-opener in program history.

Maryland enters Friday night with a 48-game win streak in home openers (third-best in the nation) and a 23-game win streak at home against unranked, non-conference opponents.



New Look Terps

The 107 th edition will feature a nearly brand new squad from the 2024-25 Sweet Sixteen team. Of the 16 players on the roster, 15 are new including five true freshmen. Junior guard Lukas Sotell is the lone returner on the 2025-26 roster.

Maryland's roster does feature a mix of high-level players with significant experience. Pharrel Payne and Myles Rice have been consistent starters throughout their career and bring experience in the Big Ten. Elijah Saunders was part of the San Diego State team that reached a national championship game in 2022-23. Solomon Washington helped Coach Buzz Williams and Texas A&M reach three consecutive NCAA Tournaments – a first for the program.

With a completely new roster build from last season, the Terps heavily relied on the transfer portal which ranked as the 7th-best portal class in the country.



milestone and streaks

Four Terps are on track to play in 100 career games this season: David Coit , Payne, Saunders, and Washington.

Payne and Myles Rice will both track to become 1,000-point career scorers this year.

will both track to become 1,000-point career scorers this year. Coit leads the clubhouse with a team-best 1,237 career points entering 2025-26.

Palpable Buzz

Buzz Williams was named head coach at Maryland on April 2, 2025 after re-building Texas A&M into a program that reached three consecutive NCAA Tournaments. For his career, he seeking to become one of just three NCAA Division I head coaches to post 100 career wins at four different institutions – Maryland Hall of Fame Coach Lefty Driesell and Steve Alford.

was named head coach at Maryland on April 2, 2025 after re-building Texas A&M into a program that reached three consecutive NCAA Tournaments. For his career, he seeking to become one of just three NCAA Division I head coaches to post 100 career wins at four different institutions – Maryland Hall of Fame Coach and Steve Alford. Williams is one of 12 active Division I head coaches to win at least one NCAA Tournament game at three different programs. He’s coached in 23 NCAA Tournament games, winning 12, both of which rank among the Top 25 among all Division I head coaches.

In 2024-25, Buzz Williams earned his 100th win at Texas A&M with a 77-73 victory over Creighton (11/27). He joined Tennessee’s Rick Barnes as the only head coaches to win 100+ games at three power conference schools.

Series History

The first meeting in nearly a decade takes place tonight in the rekindling of a dormant fan-favorite series that has seen it’s share of dramatic plays, colorful coaching rivalries, and players who rise to greatness.

Maryland leads the all-time series 38-27 overall and have won 3-of-4 in the handful of games since the 2000s. The series itself began in 1911 and was played nearly every year until 1980.

Maryland leads the all-time series 38-27 overall and have won 3-of-4 in the handful of games since the 2000s. The series itself began in 1911 and was played nearly every year until 1980. Some of the greatest games included two Hall of Fame coaches – Maryland's Lefty Driesell and Georgetown's John Thompson.

and Georgetown’s John Thompson. One of the greatest recent meetings came in 1993 at USAir Arena when Joe Smith scored 26 points and Duane Simpkins hit the game-winner in overtime – that sparked a season that saw Maryland jump into the AP Top 25 and a trip to the Sweet 16. It also marked the first of 11 straight trips to the NCAA Tournament for Maryland.

