Google Wins Conditional Nod From Seoul to Offer Precision Maps

Google won conditional approval from South Korea to offer high-precision maps in the country after a nearly two-decade battle, securing a major concession in a sign that Seoul is ready to temper national security concerns with growing tech ambitions.

Google Maps has long offered limited functionality in South Korea because of restrictions on exporting detailed geographic data, a policy rooted in security concerns. In recent years, the issue has become a flash point in broader trade talks with Washington, which has accused Seoul of discriminating against US tech companies.

In a landmark decision Friday, the government said in a statement that it would allow Alphabet Inc.’s Google to export 1:5,000-scale digital map data, paving the way for improved navigation and location-based services, while maintaining oversight of sensitive information.

Seoul said it would attach strict security conditions to the deal, especially in connection to military bases and other sensitive facilities.

Google hailed the move as a “significant step forward” and said it would work closely with the government to develop specific service implementation plans.

“We welcome today’s decision and look forward to our ongoing collaboration with local officials to bring a fully functioning Google Maps to Korea,” said, Cris Turner, the company’s vice president of government affairs and public policy, knowledge and information products.

The move signals a recalibration under President Lee Jae Myung administration as it seeks to balance security priorities with goals to position South Korea as a digital and artificial intelligence hub. The country is home to two of the world’s top chipmakers, Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc.

The issue has been contentious for nearly two decades. Google first made a formal request in 2007, and South Korea has repeatedly rejected it on national security grounds. South Korea remains technically at war with North Korea, as the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

Under existing rules, foreign companies are required to store detailed map data on servers located in South Korea. That policy has limited Google Maps’ precision compared with local rivals such as Naver Corp. and Kakao Corp., which can provide more detailed navigation services under domestic regulations.