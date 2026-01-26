Grammy Museum Announces Grammy Week 2026 Programming Schedule: ARKAI, Hit-Boy, Molly Tuttle & More Confirmed

The 2026 Grammys take place Sunday, Feb. 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, broadcasting live on the CBS Television Network and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Watch highlights and exclusive GRAMMYS content from the 2026 Grammys all year long on live.grammy.com.

The Grammy Museum has announced its 2026 Grammy Week programming schedule, set to take place in the days leading up to the 2026 Grammys. The schedule features a series of showcases, panels and events across multiple disciplines and genres. The programming culminates with the Grammy Museum’s 2026 Grammy Awards After Party, taking place immediately following the 2026 Grammys on Sunday, Feb. 1, at both the Grammy Museum and The Novo in downtown Los Angeles. See the Grammy Museum’s full 2026 Grammy Week programming schedule below.

Saturday, Jan. 24 EVENT: Grammy Museum Student Showcase WHAT: The Student Showcase program is designed to offer high school students an opportunity to showcase their musical talents on stage at the Grammy Museum. High school musical acts from the Los Angeles and Southern California area from a variety of genres, including solo performers, bands and groups, will perform in the Museum’s award-winning Clive Davis Theater. Ahead of the showcase, students will participate in panel discussions focusing on careers in music, content creation and stage presence, as well as receive real-time feedback from industry professionals during rehearsals. The Student Showcase Finale will be free, open to the public, and livestreamed to reach a wider audience and allow performers to promote their music. WHEN: 6 – 7:30 p.m. REGISTER: Click here. Monday, Jan. 26 EVENT: Video Game Music: The Expanding Soundtrack Landscape In Partnership with Artist for Artist WHAT: Explore the world of video game music in this immersive Grammy Week 2026 session at the Grammy Museum in partnership with Artist For Artist. Industry leaders Mason Lieberman, Steve Molitz, Sebastian Wolff and Cayley Tull share insights on composing, adaptive scoring, interactive music systems, soundtrack releases, and building sustainable careers in gaming. The program concludes with a hands-on recording workshop, giving participants the opportunity to contribute audio that will appear in a future Saber Interactive game—offering a real-world credit and a unique, resumé-worthy experience for aspiring composers. WHEN: 11:00am – 12:00pm REGISTRATION: Click here.

EVENT: Music & Technology: ARKAI WHAT: Join the Grammy Museum during Grammy Week 2026 for an inside look at ARKAI, the Grammy-nominated electroacoustic string duo blending violin, cello, electronics, and immersive visuals. Moderated by Schyler O’Neal, this session explores their creative process, innovative use of technology in composition and live performance, and the making of their Grammy-nominated album Brightside. Audiences will experience how ARKAI bridges classical and contemporary music, creating cinematic soundscapes and a genre-defying performance that inspires both musicians and music lovers alike. WHEN: 1:00pm-2:00pm REGISTRATION: Click here.

Tuesday, Jan. 27 EVENT: Home Studio Producers to Grammy Nominees in Partnership with The Digilouge WHAT: As part of Grammy Week 2026, and in partnership with The Digilogue, celebrating 10 years of community building and artist advocacy, join a curated discussion with Grammy-nominated producers Nick Lee, Ariana Wong and Khris Riddick-Tynes. Moderated by Schyler O’Neal, the panel explores how today’s producers turn home studio creativity into Grammy-recognized careers, develop their sound, and navigate the path from independent creation to industry success. Audiences will gain insight into the tools, strategies and opportunities that shape modern music production and the next generation of hitmakers. WHEN: 11:00am-12:00pm REGISTRATION: Click here.

EVENT: Music Production: Behind the Board with Hit-Boy WHAT: Join the Grammy Museum during Grammy Week 2026 for an inside look at hit-making with Hit-Boy, the multi-hyphen, multi-Grammy Award–winning producer behind some of the most influential records of the past two decades. Moderated by Schyler O’Neal, this session explores Hit-Boy’s creative process, use of production technology, and strategies for developing artists and building sustainable careers in the music industry. Audiences will gain insight into how iconic tracks are crafted from the ground up and learn how emerging talent can turn passion and creativity into professional success. WHEN: 1:00pm-2:00pm **REGISTRATION: Click here.**

Wednesday, Jan. 28 EVENT: Women In Music Panel WHAT: Join the Grammy Museum during Grammy Week 2026 for a Women in Music Panel featuring award-winning artists, songwriters, producers, and industry leaders shaping today’s music landscape. Panelists include Ale Alberti, Angela V. Benson, Joanie Leeds, and Nicole Zuraitis. Moderated by Danielle Gregorie, the conversation will explore creative pathways, leadership, advocacy, and evolving opportunities for women across genres and roles in the music industry, highlighting how female artists and executives are driving innovation, influence, and lasting impact in music today. WHEN: 11:00am-12:00pm REGISTRATION: Click here.

EVENT: Artist Session: Lynae Vanee WHAT: Join the Grammy Museum during Grammy Week 2026 for an Artist Session with Lynae Vanee, a rising spoken word artist, performer and cultural commentator redefining how poetry intersects with music and culture. Moderated by Schyler O’Neal, this session explores how she transforms viral digital poetry into recorded art and cultural dialogue. Rooted in Black storytelling and social critique, Lynae blends poetry with live instrumentation, hip-hop influences and meditative soundscapes, offering audiences a bold, timely and thought-provoking performance. WHEN: 1:00pm-2:00pm REGISTRATION: Click here.

EVENT: Celebrating Grammy Nominee: Molly Tuttle WHAT: In association with the Americana Music Foundation and as part of the Grammy Museum’s celebration of Grammy Week, the Grammy Museum is thrilled to welcome Grammy-award winning artist and current Grammy nominee Molly Tuttle for an intimate conversation and special performance, in celebration of her Grammy nominations this year for Best Americana Performance and Best Americana Album. WHEN: 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. TICKETS: Click here.

Sunday, Feb. 1 EVENT: Grammy Museum’s Grammy Awards After Party WHAT: Multi-Grammy nominated Cimafunk is set to headline the Grammy Museum’s Grammy Awards After Party. Various artists will perform in the Jazz Lounge, curated by Exceleration Music with music direction by Terri Lyne Carington, on The Ray Charles Terrace at the Grammy Museum and Luccihugh will be the evening’s DJ. The Grammy Museum’s Grammy Awards After Party is made possible thanks to: Häagen-Dazs, the Official Ice Cream Partner; IBM, the Official Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Cloud Partner; and Waymo, the Official Ride Hail Partner. Additional support is provided by Budweiser, CenterStaging, Duncan Hines, and Frontera Wines. The event will take place in both the Grammy Museum and The Novo following the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1. All proceeds from the evolved After Party will fund essential music education initiatives. Wolfgang Puck will be managing the food and bars for the evening. WHEN: Following Music’s Biggest Night TICKETS: The Museum’s After Party is a private, ticketed event.