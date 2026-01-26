ESPN Analysts Predicts ‘Statement’ From Patriots Star In AFC Championship Game

An ESPN analyst set the stage for a New England Patriots star to make a game-changing play against the Denver Broncos.

New England’s defense will look to stay hot when opposing Jarrett Stidham and the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game. Christian Gonzalez leads the quietly dominant unit into Mile High this Sunday.

With more attention going to Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, Benjamin Solak predicted in an ESPN roundtable piece that Gonzalez will seize the spotlight with a defensive touchdown.

“Christian Gonzalez, the Patriots’ CB1 and one of the four or five best corners in football, gets only a fraction of the attention Denver’s Pat Surtain II does,” Solak wrote. “But he will make a statement and snag a pick-six on Stidham en route to shutting Courtland Sutton down for the game.”

If Solak is right, Gonzalez will snag his first interception since Dec. 1, 2024, and his first career pick returned for a touchdown. More importantly, the Patriots will return to the Super Bowl.

Story continues below advertisement

Perhaps fearful of getting trolled by Cardi B like his “NFL Live” colleagues, Solak predicted a 27-16 Patriots win. All three other panelists also backed New England, but each guessed a closer margin of three or four points.

New England’s passing defense has dominated in two home playoff wins, limiting Justin Herbert and C.J. Stroud to complete half of their 78 combined passing attempts for 313 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. Gonzalez has played a huge role in silencing those aerial attacks.

According to Pro Football Focus, Gonzalez has allowed seven completions on 19 targets with a 45.3 opposing passing rating. The 23-year-old tallied nine tackles and a forced fumble in an AFC Divisional Round over the Houston Texans.

Story continues below advertisement

While Gonzalez didn’t face an injured Nico Collins, he’ll line up against a healthy star receiver this Sunday. Sutton has exceeded 1,000 yards in two straight seasons before registering 53 yards in an overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Fellow Broncos receivers Troy Franklin (hamstring) and Pat Bryant (concussion) could both play after practicing on Thursday and Friday. Still, Stidham could be in for a long day if Gonzalez locks down Sutton.