Green Card Update: What Trump Admin Change Means for Applicants

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced a change to the Employment Authorization Document (EAD)—commonly known as a work permit—for certain immigrants living in the United States, including some applying for green cards, on December 4, 2025. This change is likely to have implications for green card applicants.

Why It Matters

EADs are essential for many immigrants because they allow people waiting for a green card decision to work legally in the U.S. Under the new policy, the maximum validity of these work permits drops from five years to 18 months. According to reporting from Business Insider, this could result in more frequent renewals—which would bring extra filing fees, paperwork, and a higher risk of employment gaps if processing times remain long—directly impacting job stability for green card applicants.

What To Know

Effective December 5, 2025, USCIS will limit the maximum validity period for both initial and renewal EADs to 18 months. Applicants issued an EAD before December 5, retain the original validity period until it expires, but any future renewals will be capped at 18 months.

The measure follows the shooting of two West Virginia National Guard members, one of whom died from her injuries, while the other remains in critical condition. An Afghan national granted asylum by the Donald Trump administration earlier this year allegedly carried out the attack. It is also part of a broader push to re-vet foreign nationals more frequently. Applicants must now prepare to renew their EADs almost three times as often, facing increased fees and administrative steps every 18 months.

Green card applicants—especially those working with an EAD while their green card status is pending—should plan for more frequent renewals by:

Applying for EAD renewal as soon as possible (the USCIS allows renewal filing up to 180 days before the EAD expires).

Preparing all supporting documentation—such as passport, I-485 receipt, and the previous EAD—in advance and confirming that information with USCIS is correct and up to date.

Budgeting for more frequent filing fees. Currently, at the time of publishing, it can cost up to $605, per renewal though green card applicants can benefit from a discounted fee.

Communicating these changes with employers for compliance planning and timely I-9 re-verification.

Employers will also likely need to update their compliance procedures to account for more frequent I-9 reverifications of their employees’ work status.

What People Are Saying

In a statement, Joseph Edlow, director of USCIS, said: “Reducing the maximum validity period for employment authorization will ensure that those seeking to work in the United States do not threaten public safety or promote harmful anti-American ideologies. After the attack on National Guard service members in our nation’s capital by an alien who was admitted into this country by the previous administration, it’s even more clear that USCIS must conduct frequent vetting of aliens.”

President Donald Trump posted this on Truth Social, in part: “These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through an unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process.”

Rahul Reddy, founding partner of Reddy Neumann Brown, told SHRM, which provides workplace news, that: “Reducing validity to 18 months could further strain USCIS processing capacity and create gaps in work authorization for lawful applicants who have long been waiting for permanent residency.”

What Happens Next

Affected individuals are encouraged to seek legal counsel or check the USCIS website for the latest guidance.