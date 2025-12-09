Man Utd can sign perfect Benjamin Sesko partner next summer as club open to offers for star striker

Manchester United spent £66m on Benjamin Sesko in the summer transfer to bolster the striker position at the club, but further reinforcements are probably needed.

The early signs of Benjamin Sesko at Manchester United have been positive so far, despite his disappointing goal tally of just two goals.

Sesko has been pretty impressive in terms of his link-up and hold-up play, but the Slovenian will know that he needs to be scoring more goals long term.

United signed Sesko with his potential in mind, aware that he was unlikely to be an immediate success but hopes that he’d get time to settle in while the more senior forwards were shining.

However, with Ruben Amorim not believing Joshua Zirkzee’s credentials as a striker, another option to partner Sesko would be welcomed.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Crystal Palace willing to listen to offers for Jean-Philippe Mateta

Sesko has all the tools to become a world class striker, but he has a long way to go before he will be a reliable goal scorer for the Red Devils.

Therefore Ineos should be looking to get him some support next summer, and now potentially Jean-Philippe Mateta is an option that might be available.

This is according to The Sun, which reports that Crystal Palace are ready to listen to offers in the summer for their French number nine.

With Mateta’s contract situation unresolved, Palace could be looking to cash in and avoid losing their star striker for free in 2026.

WHO should be Manchester United’s starting STRIKER next season? ⚽️🔥 Benjamin Sesko? Chido Obi? Or a brand new signing?🤔 Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

This season, Mateta has been outperforming Sesko with his seven goals in the league seeing him continue where he left off last season.

Benjamin Sesko could learn a lot from Jean-Philippe Mateta

Before signing Sesko, United were considering a move for Mateta, with the Frenchman bringing Premier League proven quality.

Sesko will probably end up better than Mateta in the future, but for now having both at the club would be a forwards department worthy of challenging for Premier League titles.

Mateta and Sesko are similarly sized strikers, tall and strong, which means that United’s number 30 could learn a lot from the Palace star.

It took Mateta time to become the player he is today, but he evolved a lot under Glasner and United could be hoping this could translate to Sesko.

United will need a deeper squad next season and Mateta would be a smart signing.