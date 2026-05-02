Greg Gutfeld’s ‘What Did I Miss?’ game show returns for second season

May 1, 2026, 8:18 a.m. ET

Fox Nation’s game show that puts contestants to the “fake news” test has returned for its second season.

Hosted by political commentator and comedian Greg Gutfeld, the game show is made up of five contestants who are isolated for three months, the company said in the press release. The competitors then read multiple headlines and try to spot fake news.

Fox Nation President Lauren Petterson said in the press release that Season 1 showed just how easily lines can be blurred between fiction and reality.

“Real life can be more unbelievable than the wildest of tales,” Petterson said.

Here’s what to know about Season 2 of “What Did I Miss?”

Need a news break? Check out the all new PLAY hub with puzzles, games and more!

Greg Gutfeld: Host swings by Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ in major late-night crossover

Show is hosted by Greg Gutfeld

Gutfeld, the show’s host, has multiple television shows under his belt, including his late night show “Gutfeld,” where he discusses current events and topics such as the morality of listening to publicly-disgraced musicians like Sean “Diddy” Combs and R. Kelly.

He is also a co-host on “The Five,” a Fox News show where conservative panelists discuss news stories and issues surrounding politics, pop culture and entertainment.

Floridians compete: After 3 months of isolation, 2 Florida residents compete on reality TV show

Contestants spent 3 months, including Christmas, in isolation

This season’s contestants are from Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Just after Thanksgiving, the five participants went to upstate New York, where they spent three months in total isolation, Fox Nation said.

Gutfeld said in a promo video for Season 2 that while contestants were shut off from the world, they had no phone or television access. The streaming service said in the press release that they weren’t able to access the internet, nor could they talk to friends and family.

They even spent Christmas in isolation, Fox Nation said.

Real or fake news?

“Upon re-entering society after Valentine’s Day, the contestants were welcomed with Gutfeld’s quiz on what happened in the world during their seclusion,” the streaming service said.

Among the potentially-fake headlines participants will have to choose from are:

Hollywood agents want to rep. an AI actress

America’s halftime show was entirely in Spanish

The U.S. invaded Greenland

Meet the 5 contestants

This season’s five contestants include:

Devika Seth from Southlake, Texas

Nancy Hornback from Phoenixville, Pennsylvania

Raymond Borizki from Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Sunny Mujovic from Hazle Township, Pennsylvania (returning after losing during Season 1)

Victor Hugo from Freeport, Florida

Fox Nation spoke to USA TODAY Network-Florida’s service journalism Connect team and provided some insight into this season’s contestants.

Raymond Borizki is from Fort Walton Beach, Florida, is 50 and a former military intelligence analyst turned contractor. The streaming service said he has a calm demeanor, dry humor, and a sharp BS detector.

“At 6’4″, he’s a commanding but grounded presence — part dad, part therapist,” the service wrote. “Competitive and quick-witted, Ray brings steady energy to the house, with a soft spot for his nine-year-old son, whom he’ll miss most.”

Victor Eli Hugo, 43, is “a quick-witted creative from New Orleans, now based in Florida,” Fox Nation said. He is a self-described introverted extrovert.

“Part therapist, part comic relief, and a film freelancer, he thrives in isolation and sees it as a reset,” the service said about Hugo, who lives in Freeport. “Victor values nuance and real conversation. Competitive but firm, he brings heart, dry humor, and sharp instincts — plus a soft spot for his cat, who he’ll miss most.”

How much money are contestants competing for?

While contestants during Season 2 of “What Did I Miss?” were set to compete for $50,000 in the three-part series, Gutfeld and producers doubled the grand prize to $100,000, Fox Nation told USA TODAY in an email on April 30.

How to watch ‘What Did I Miss?’

The show premiered on Monday, April 27, FOX Nation said in the press release. The final two episodes will drop at 5 a.m. ET on May 4 and May 11.

FOX Nation subscribers can watch at foxnation.com and via the app for iOS devices, Android devices, FOX One, Prime Video, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, The Roku Channel, DISH, and SLING.

Contributing: Cheryl McCloud, USA TODAY

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY’s trending team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757. Email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.