Gypsy Rose Blanchard Celebrates Daughter Aurora’s 1st Birthday With Ms. Rachel Themed Party

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is celebrating her first year as a mom — and she has Ms. Rachel’s help.

“One year of our sweet Aurora,” Blanchard, 34, captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, December 28. “Celebrating her FIRST birthday with a Ms. Rachel theme and so much love.”

Blanchard was all smiles while feeding her daughter a bite of cake alongside boyfriend Ken Urker. She also posted photos of Aurora’s first birthday decorations, which included a Ms. Rachel banner and cake that featured the YouTube star, who has risen in prominence due to her “Songs for Littles.”

Blanchard also appeared to put on her best Ms. Rachel look with a pink headband and pink shirt, matching what the internet star wears in most of her videos.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gives Birth to Daughter on 1st Anniversary of Prison Release Date

Blanchard welcomed Aurora with Urker a year after she was released from prison in December 2023. She was incarcerated in 2016 for second-degree murder for her role in the death of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

She also showed off the “Ms. Rachel themed treats” that were served at the party.

Courtesy of Gypsy Rose/Instagram

“Tomorrow our baby turns ONE,” Blanchard captioned a separate photo on Saturday, December 27. “Celebrating Aurora’s first year with the sweetest treats for the sweetest girl.”

This series of photos had pink, blue and purple chocolate covered pretzels, along with chocolate covered Oreos and what appeared to be cake pops. The desserts featured the number one, to signify Aurora’s first birthday, along with the ABC’s.

Several cookies designed for the party were made with some of Ms. Rachel’s signature sayings. There were also one-shaped cookies with Aurora’s name in icing.

Since Ms. Rachel (real name Rachel Accurso) started making videos for kids in 2019, she has racked up billions of views and millions of followers. She makes videos alongside husband, Aron Accurso, a Broadway music director and composer. (The couple share son Thomas and daughter Susannah.)

“My value is I can help kids and find out-of-the-box ways to help kids,” Ms. Rachel said in a 2024 interview with Today. “That changed my life. It was so transformative.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Details Parenting Plan With Boyfriend Ken Urker After Announcing Pregnancy

Earlier this year, Ms. Rachel further discussed her whirlwind rise to fame, revealing if any of her real-self is rooted in her online persona.

“So much of it is who I am,” she told Glamour in October 2025. “For the outfit, it started as any color of shirt and a headband. But then I just evolved into pink because I love pink. And then overalls just make me feel fun and childlike. The headband was definitely ‘busy mom, no time to wash my hair.’”

Ms. Rachel praised her “amazing team” during the same interview, explaining how that separates the character from her real life.

“Sometimes I view Ms. Rachel as the whole team,” she continued. “That takes the pressure off it just being one person. And when I see the cartoon version of myself on things, I’m not like, ‘There I am.’ I’m just like, ‘Oh, Ms. Rachel, love for all kids.’ Let’s have her represent love and inclusivity and ‘everyone’s welcome.’”