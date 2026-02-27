Hanfmann vs. Vilius Gaubas Prediction, Odds to Win Movistar Chile Open

Data Skrive
Feb. 26, 2026Updated Feb. 27, 2026, 10:35 a.m. ET
On Friday, Yannick Hanfmann (No. 81 in the world) takes on Vilius Gaubas (No. 107) in the quarterfinals at the Movistar Chile Open.
Hanfmann is favored over Gaubas in this match, with -285 odds compared to the underdog’s +210.
Tennis odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Friday at 10:35 AM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.
Yannick Hanfmann vs. Vilius Gaubas matchup info
- Tournament: Movistar Chile Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, February 27
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch the Tennis Channel and more sports on Fubo!
Hanfmann vs. Gaubas Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Hanfmann has a 74.0% to win.
Hanfmann vs. Gaubas Betting Odds
- Hanfmann’s odds to win match: -285
- Gaubas’ odds to win match: +210
- Hanfmann’s odds to win tournament: +700
- Gaubas’ odds to win tournament: +1800
Hanfmann vs. Gaubas matchup performance & stats
- Hanfmann is 12-8 on clay over the past year, with no tournament wins.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Hanfmann has won 74.1% of his games on serve, and 31.8% on return.
- On clay over the past year, Hanfmann has converted 59 of 155 break points (38.1%).
- In his last tournament (the Rio Open presented by Claro), Hanfmann was beaten by Juan Manuel Cerundolo 4-6, 7-6, 4-6 on February 18, in the Round of 16.
- Gaubas has posted a 14-6 record in six tournaments on clay over the past 12 months.
- Gaubas is 166-for-223 in service games on clay surfaces (winning 74.4%) and 71-for-213 in return games (33.3%).
- On clay Gaubas is 21st in break point winning percentage (47.1%) after going 57-for-121.
- In his previous tournament (the Rio Open presented by Claro) on February 19, Gaubas matched up with Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the Round of 16 and was defeated 6-7, 4-6.
Our team of savvy editors independently handpicks all recommendations. If you purchase through our links, the USA TODAY Network may earn a commission. Prices were accurate at the time of publication but may change.
Gambling involves risk. Please only gamble with funds that you can comfortably afford to lose. While we do our utmost to offer good advice and information we cannot be held responsible for any loss that may be incurred as a result of gambling. We do our best to make sure all the information that we provide on this site is correct. However, from time to time mistakes will be made and we will not be held liable. Please check any stats or information if you are unsure how accurate they are. No guarantees are made with regards to results or financial gain. All forms of betting carry financial risk and it is up to the individual to make bets with or without the assistance of information provided on this site and we cannot be held responsible for any loss that may be incurred as a result of following the betting tips provided on this site. Past performances do not guarantee success in the future and betting odds fluctuate from one minute to the next. The material contained on this site is intended to inform, entertain and educate the reader and in no way represents an inducement to gamble legally or illegally or any sort of professional advice.
Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside. It is your sole responsibility to act in accordance with your local laws.