Hardik Pandya vs Marco Jansen







South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen has become the all-rounder to watch out for in the upcoming three-match ODI series in India, which starts in Ranchi on Sunday, November 30. The 25-year-old impressed with both bat and ball in the recently concluded two-match Test series in India. The left-arm seamer bagged 12 wickets, including a six-wicket haul in the second game. With the bat, he slammed 93 off 91 balls in the same game.

Jansen will now look to leave an impact as the Proteas look to deliver in the 50-over series in India. Notably, South Africa will look to win their first ODI series on Indian soil after winning 3-2 in 2015/16. However, they lost the last series 1-2 when they last toured India in the 2022/23 series.

In this article, we will compare Marco Jansen’s record with Hardik Pandya’s after 29 ODIs.

Most Runs and Wickets

Marco Jansen made his debut against India in 2022, returning wicketless, and the team didn’t need his batting services. In his 29 ODIs, the youngster has bagged 45 wickets and scored 464 runs.

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya picked up three wickets on his debut against New Zealand in 2016. The all-rounder scalped 31 wickets and scored 584 runs in his first 29 ODIs.

Players Matches Runs Wickets Hardik Pandya 29 584 31 Marco Jansen 29 464 45

Averages and Strike Rates

Marco Jansen averages 24.42 and 32.48 with the bat and ball, respectively. His strike rates are 38.2 and 106.42, respectively.

After 29 ODIs, Hardik Pandya averaged 36.50 and 35.96 with the bat and ball, respectively. The 32-year-old had strike rates of 38.3 and 110.89, respectively.

Players Matches Bowling Averages Bowling Strike Rates Batting Strike Rates Marco Jansen 29 32.48 24.42 38.2 106.42 Hardik Pandya 29 35.96 36.50 38.3 110.89

Most 5fers and 50s

Marco Jansen has picked up one fifer in his 29 ODIs. His career-best of 5/39 came against Australia in 2023. On the batting front, he slammed his best score against England in 2023, hitting an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls. It remains the only half-century of his career.

On the contrary, Hardik Pandya’s 3/31 on his debut remained his best figures after 29 ODIs. With the bat, he slammed his career-best against Australia in 2017, scoring 83 off 66 deliveries. Unlike Jansen, Pandya had four half-centuries after 29 ODIs.

Players Matches Best bowling Best batting 5fers Hardik Pandya 29 3/31 75* 0 Marco Jansen 29 5/39 83 1

Runs and Wickets in Winning Causes

Marco Jansen has won 16 out of 29 ODIs with the Proteas men’s team. In these games, he scalped 29 wickets and scored 299 runs.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya won 20 out of his first 29 ODIs with the Men in Blue. The all-rounder picked up 22 wickets and 321 runs in winning causes.

Players Wins Runs Wickets Batting Averages Bowling Averages Bating SR Bowling SR Hardik Pandya 20 321 22 49.83 24.68 148.75 25.2 Marco Jansen 16 299 29 40.12 34.90 115.05 36.0

Overall, Pandya has 1,904 runs and 91 wickets in 94 ODIs. The Baroda-born all-rounder will miss the upcoming India-South Africa ODI series due to injury, which also kept him out of the Australia tour in October-November. Jansen has the talent to surpass Pandya and produce even better 50-over stats, subject to his fitness over the next few years.

