Harrison Barnes’ vanishing act is first sign of a Spurs nightmare scenario

Although the San Antonio Spurs are rolling, they have seen one of their best players struggle of late. Harrison Barnes has been struggling recently, shooting just 3-22 from three and averaging only 7.4 points over the last five games.

That may have cost the Spurs an NBA Cup championship, but it leads to larger concerns about his future with the team. Barnes, despite having been one of the team’s most consistent contributors, will be 34 years old this summer.

He hasn’t suddenly become washed up, and he is sure to bounce back, though it does lead to concerns about San Antonio’s lack of depth at power forward. While they still have Jeremy Sochan, he has essentially fallen out of the rotation.

Given Barnes’ age and Sochan falling out of the rotation, the Spurs may soon have a problem at power forward.

Harrison Barnes’ vanishing act is a warning sign for the Spurs



Odds are that the Spurs will likely look to keep Barnes, bringing him back on a two-year, $36 million partially guaranteed deal. That would be around $18 million annually, roughly what he is making now. It would be more than what most teams could offer, but it would keep the Silver and Black from overpaying to keep Barnes.

That seems like a reasonable gamble, with them being able to keep him a while longer but giving them an out in case he suddenly drops off. Considering how durable he’s been over the last four seasons and that he’s been an above-average shooter over his career, it’s entirely possible that he will age well.

Still, the Spurs should have a backup plan. Sochan doesn’t seem to be it, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he isn’t traded before next season. The Silver and Black does have other options at the four, however.

The Spurs need a backup plan in case Barnes regresses



Luke Kornet has played extremely well this season, whether playing behind, alongside, or in place of Victor Wembanyama. San Antonio could eventually replace Barnes with Kornet in the starting lineup, playing a role similar to what Tiago Splitter did with the team.

He could start alongside Wembanyama for the first six minutes of each half while also still serving as the backup to Wemby. That could be a realistic option; another could be Carter Bryant.

He still has a ways to go before reaching the point of starting, but he projects to be a proficient 3-point shooter, has the defensive chops, and has the size to play the four.

Both options could ultimately work for San Antonio, but the Spurs were hoping that Sochan would be their long-term answer at the four. Even with Barnes’ renaissance with the team, they are rather thin at the four and should look to the draft or free agency for other options this summer just to be safe.

Look, hopefully, the Silver and Black can get two more excellent seasons out of Barnes. If they can’t, then they may have to get creative to find a replacement at power forward, with them currently not having another viable option.