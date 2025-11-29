Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz, Jennifer Garner and More

By / November 29, 2025

Celebrities have been everywhere this week, from Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz having a day out in Rome to Jennifer Garner volunteering on Thanksgiving in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Rebel Wilson and Kiefer Sutherland premiere their movie Tinsel Town in London, and Eminem performs at halftime during the Lions’ game in Detroit.

Daytime Date

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID


Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz step out hand-in-hand for a romantic day out in Rome on Nov. 27.

Volunteer Work

Jennifer Garner.

BACKGRID


Jennifer Garner serves Thanksgiving meals to unhoused individuals on Skid Row in Los Angeles on Nov. 27.

Slim Shady Stand Up

Eminem.

Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty


Eminem takes the stage in his hometown for a halftime performance during the Lions game against the Green Bay Packers in Detroit on Nov. 27.

Double Down

Kiefer Sutherland and Rebel Wilson.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Variety via Getty 


Rebel Wilson and Kiefer Sutherland premiere their holiday rom-com Tinsel Town in London on Nov. 27.

Acclaimed Actress

Cate Blanchett.

 Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/Getty


Cate Blanchett receives the Freedom of the City of London on Nov. 28 for her acting career, humanitarian work and environmental activism

Coat Check

Joe Alwyn.

Andreas Rentz/Getty


Joe Alwyn attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards in Berlin wearing a long leather coat on Nov. 27.

Tip of the Hat

Cynthia Erivo.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images


Cynthia Erivo bundles up for a rendition of “Feeling Good” at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in N.Y.C. on Nov. 27.

Giddy Up

Taylor Momsen.

BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images


Taylor Momsen rings in Thanksgiving at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 27.

Crown Jewel

Jewel.

Scott Gries/NBC


Also at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Jewel strums her guitar on the Land of Ice and Water float in New York City on Nov. 27.

Buddy Up

Eric André and Hasan Minhaj.

Bryan Bedder/Getty 


Eric André and Hasan Minhaj hang out at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 27.

Standing in Your Cardigan

Jessica Chastain.

Bryan Bedder/Getty


Jessica Chastain arrives at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 27.

‘Stranger Things’ Have Happened

Joe Keery.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty


Joe Keery sits for a chat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Nov. 27.

Late Night Talking

Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Fallon.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty 


Ed Sheeran keeps it casual for his Tonight Show interview with Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Nov. 27.

Lady and the Ladle

Yvette Nicole Brown.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty


Yvette Nicole Brown volunteers with Project Angel Food in Los Angeles on Thanksgiving.

Mo Money, Moped

Justin Bieber.

TheImageDirect.com


Justin Bieber rides his scooter around Palm Springs, California, on Nov. 27.

Pins and Pop Stars

Post Malone.

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire/Getty 


Post Malone performs during the halftime show at the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 27.

Matching Monochrome

Noomi Rapace and Hammedou Monoja.

Best Image / BACKGRID


Noomi Rapace brings Hammedou Monoja as her plus-one to the Teresa premiere in Paris on Nov. 27.

Toast to Us

Brooks Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Grace Ann Nader and Sarah Jane Nader.

Caroline Corbo 


Brooks Nader hosts a Friendsgiving with Casamigos and her sisters Mary Holland, Sarah Jane and Grace Ann.

Think Pink

Ciara.

Kevin Mazur/Getty


Ciara looks luxe and cozy in an all-pink outfit for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 27.

Got Her Flowers

Kate Middleton.

Samir Hussein/WireImage


Kate Middleton arrives to children’s mental health charity Anna Freud with a bouquet in London on Nov. 27.

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Emma Thompson and Gaia Wise.

Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva/Shutterstock 


Emma Thompson and her lookalike daughter Gaia Wise show their film Dead of Winter in Helsinki on Nov. 27.

Let’s Talk ‘Tonight’

Zoey Deutch.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty


Zoey Deutch glams up in a white dress and red lip for her Tonight Show spot in New York City on Nov. 26.

For the Memories

Shaggy.

Kevin Mazur/Getty 


Shaggy takes a video from Jennie-O’s float during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 27.

Float Above

Busta Rhymes.

Kevin Mazur/Getty


Busta Rhymes waves to onlookers after performing on a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles float during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in N.Y.C. on Nov. 27.

Parading Around

Lil Jon.

Kevin Mazur/Getty 


Lil Jon performs on the Toys’R’Us float during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 27.

Reddy to Go

Rebel Wilson.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock


Rebel Wilson suits up for an early appearance on This Morning in London on Nov. 27.

A Leg Up

Hank Azaria.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty


Hank Azaria sits for an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers in New York City on Nov. 26.

Woman of the Hour

Renate Reinsve and Seth Meyers.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty 


Renate Reinsve promotes Sentimental Value on Seth Meyer’s talk show in New York City on Nov. 26.

Triple Threat

Rei Ami, EJAE and Audrey Nuna.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty


Rei Ami, EJAE and Audrey Nuna arrive at Late Night with Seth Meyers in New York City on Nov. 26.

Sat for This

Denis Leary.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty


Denis Leary chats about his upcoming Christmas film Oh. What. Fun. on The Tonight Show in New York City on Nov. 26.

Dancing Through Life

Dylan Efron, Ezra Sosa and Witney Carson.

BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images


Dancing with the Stars‘ Dylan Efron, Ezra Sosa and Witney Carson leave Good Morning America in New York City on Nov. 26.

Hey There!

Alan Bersten.

Raymond Hall/GC Images


Also exiting Good Morning America, DWTS pro Alan Bersten acknowledges the cameras in New York City on Nov. 26.

Pass the Plate

Jodie Sweetin.

Albert L Ortega/Shutterstock


Jodie Sweetin helps out at Hope the Mission x Los Angeles Mission’s annual Thanksgiving meal service in Los Angeles on Nov. 26.

Kitchen Aid

Karen Pittman and Adina Porter.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty


Karen Pittman and Adina Porter volunteer with Feeding America to deliver Thanksgiving meals to houseless individuals in Pasadena, California, on Nov. 26.

Worthy of Celebration

GloRilla and Brandon Ingram.

Mark Blinch/Getty


GloRilla embraces her boyfriend Brandon Ingram after he hits a game-winning shot against the Indiana Pacers in Toronto on Nov. 26.

Concert Black

Percy Gibson, Joan Collins and Billy Crudup.

Dave Benett/Getty


Billy Crudup hangs out with couple Percy Gibson and Joan Collins at The Fayre Of St James’s Christmas Carol Concert in London on Nov. 26.

Hot to Go

Pedro Pascal.

BACKGRID


Pedro Pascal stays warm with some tea while shooting upcoming film Behemoth! in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.

Winning Streak

Robert Irwin.

MediaPunch / BACKGRID


Dancing with the Stars season 34 winner Robert Irwin is in high spirits as he arrives at Good Morning America to discuss his win on Nov. 26.

Enchanting Evening

Richard Gere and Alejandra Gere.

Pablo Cuadra/Getty 


Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva share a smile at the Elle x Future Gala at the Italian Consulate in Madrid on Nov. 26.

Dancing Queen

Jordan Chiles.

Raymond Hall/GC Images


Jordan Chiles leaves Good Morning America in New York City on Nov. 26 following the Dancing with the Stars finale.

In Good Company

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Beatrice Karanja, Kumara Wakjira and Rahima Njaidi.

Chris Jackson/Getty


Prince William shakes hands with Rahima Njaidi, the executive director of Tanzania’s community forest network, who was honored at the Tusk Conservation Awards in London on Nov. 26.

Model Off-Duty

Kaia Gerber.

TheImageDirect.com


Kaia Gerber steps out to get some sun with her furry friend in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.

Doing Good

Nicole Eggert and Keegan Eggert.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock


Nicole Eggert and daughter Keegan lend helping hands while volunteering at the Hope the Mission x Los Angeles Mission Annual Thanksgiving Meal Service on Nov. 26.

Autumn Amble

Lil Jon and Jamila Sozahdah.

Raymond Hall/GC Images


Lil Jon goes for a stroll with girlfriend Jamila Sozahdah in New York City on Nov. 26.

Smile for the Camera!

Elaine Hendrix.

BKNYC / BACKGRID


Elaine Hendrix takes selfies with fans outside of Good Morning America in New York City on Nov. 26, following the Dancing with the Stars finale.

London Ladies

Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne.

Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty


Sharon Osbourne and daughter Kelly Osbourne sparkle at Rebecca Vallance’s special cocktail event at Aki London on Nov. 26.

Beer Me

Logan Lerman.

Race Service for Heineken


Logan Lerman sips on Heineken at the 2025 Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix.

On the Move

Mel B.

TheImageDirect.com


Mel B spices up her arrival at The Beauty Awards with husband Rory McPhee in London on Nov. 24.

Forever Date

Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs.

Stefano Guidi/Getty


Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs hold hands while keeping warm at the 43rd Torino Film Festival in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 26.

Spidey Senses

Miguel.

Kyle Goldberg/BFA.com


Miguel sports a chic, spidery tie at the Born X Raised Sadie Hawkins event in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.

Winner Winner!

Witney Carson and Robert Irwin.

Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty


An elated Robert Irwin and Witney Carson sparkle after winning season 34 of Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.

Quality Time

Graham Scott and Adam Scott.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty


Adam Scott has a father-son night with his eldest child Graham at the Lakers and Clippers game in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.

Rockin’ Reunion

Jane Krakowski, Tina Fey and Cheyenne Jackson.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage


Tina Fey meets her former 30 Rock costars Jane Krakowski and Cheyenne Jackson backstage at Oh, Mary! on Broadway in New York City on Nov. 25.

Couple of Stars

Joel Madden and Nicole Richie.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty


Joel Madden and Nicole Richie step out for a date night at Born x Raised’s Sadie Hawkins Winter Formal by Vans in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.

See You Cardigan

Jason Biggs.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty


Jason Biggs keeps it casual at the Torino Film Festival in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 26.

Morning Person

Elizabeth Olsen.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock


Elizabeth Olsen promotes her new film Eternity on Lorraine in London on Nov. 26.

Rainy Day

Mickey Guyton.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty


Mickey Guyton stays dry during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade rehearsals in New York City on Nov. 25.

Santa Tell Her

Lainey Wilson.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty


Lainey Wilson is full of holiday cheer at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade rehearsals in New York City on Nov. 25.

Family Night

Julianne Hough, Marriann Hough and Derek Hough.

Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty


Julianne Hough and Derek Hough bring their mom Marriann to the Dancing with the Stars season 34 finale in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.

Show of Support

Terri Irwin, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell.

Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty


Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell cheer on their brother Robert with mom Terri at the Dancing with the Stars finale in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.

Making Waves

Kristen Bell.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images


Kristen Bell sports fuzzy arm warmers as she steps out in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.

Special Guest

Matt Rogers and Seth Meyers.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty


Seth Meyers welcomes Matt Rogers onto his talk show in New York City on Nov. 25.

Here’s the Thing

Tom Hanks.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty


Tom Hanks talks with his hands during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers in New York City on Nov. 25.

Belle of the Ball

Lili Reinhart.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty


Lili Reinhart glows in a yellow dress backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Nov. 25.

Chilly Weather

Olivia Wilde.

TheImageDirect.com


Olivia Wilde has her hands full during a stroll in New York City on Nov. 25.

Chain of Command

Busta Rhymes.

Joy Malone/Getty


Busta Rhymes sports statement jewelry at a screening of Brooklyn Battery Tunnel The Grand Finale Remix in New York City on Nov. 25.

‘Straight Up’ Gorgeous

Paula Abdul.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty


Paula Abdul reps the Los Angeles Lakers at their game against the Clippers on Nov. 25.

2 for 2

Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty


Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug sit court-side at the Lakers and Clippers game in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.

Fur Sure

Kaia Gerber.

Diggzy / BACKGRID


Kaia Gerber has a stylish night out in Beverly Hills, California, on Nov. 25.

If the Shoe Fits

Simone Ashley.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images


Simone Ashley pairs her heels with her top for a chic day in New York City on Nov. 25.

Seeing Stars

Olivia COlman.

Dave Benett/Getty 


Olivia Colman beams at the unveiling of Burberry and Claridge’s Christmas tree in London on Nov. 25.

Pop of Plaid

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Dave Benett/Getty


Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears plaid under her luxe leather coat at the Burberry and Claridge’s Christmas tree unveiling in London on Nov. 25.

Hello, Goodbye

Hannah Waddingham.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images


Hannah Waddingham greets the cameras as she arrives at Burberry and Claridge’s Christmas tree unveiling in London on Nov. 25.

Spin That Track

Mel C.

Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty 


Mel C DJs at the launch of Superdry’s Oxford street experience in London on Nov. 25.

A-Okay

Ice-T.

Johnny Nunez/Getty


Ice-T attends the visual album release party of Bars on Wheels: A Journey to Save Hip Hop in New York City on Nov. 25.

Joy Ride

Arnold Schwarzenegger.

TheImageDirect.com


Arnold Schwarzenegger takes his bike out for a spin in Los Angeles on Nov. 23.

Red Lip Classic

Tinashe.

Courtesy  


Tinashe parties at Club Magenta during T-Mobile’s F1 events during Grand Prix weekend in Las Vegas.

Come Fly with e.l.f

A member of The Misty Blues makes a grand entrance during a National Women’s Soccer League game.

e.l.f. 


e.l.f. Beauty celebrated becoming the first-ever makeup and skincare sponsor of the National Women’s Soccer League during the league’s Championship Week in San Jose, California. Among the notable moments during the four-day event, all-women skydiving demonstration team The Misty Blues delivered the championship game ball on Nov. 22, decked out in an e.l.f.-branded uniform.

Major Player

Members of The Misty Blues deliver the National Women’s Soccer League championship game ball.

e.l.f. 


In addition to The Misty Blues’ action-packed moment with e.l.f. Beauty, the brand also presented the Goalkeeper of the Year Award at the first NWSL Awards Show on November 19. The event marked the end of e.l.f.’s Beauty’s first of a three-year partnership and also recognized its appointment as presenting partner of the NWSL Challenge Cup through 2027.

Terrific Trio

Jenna Bush Hager, Luann de Lesseps and Andy Cohen.

Steve Kasuba/PR Raconteur


Jenna Bush Hager and Andy Cohen welcome Luann de Lesseps onto Today with Jenna & Friends in New York City on Nov. 24.

Having a Ball

Prince William.

Jon Super / POOL / AFP via Getty


Prince William shares a hearty laugh while playing a game with young people during a visit to the headquarters of youth initiative, Youth Shedz in Mochdre, North Wales on Nov. 25.

Keeping it Sexy

Jonathan Bailey.

Wendell Teodoro/Getty


Jonathan Bailey is handsome as ever while attending the Omega Planet Ocean event at Zeus in Coogee on Nov. 25 in Sydney. 

Hostess with the Mostest

Brenda Song.

Michael Simon/Getty Images for Citi Group


Brenda Song gives a warm smile as she arrives to host the Citi / AAdvantage Globe Mastercard launch celebration in New York City.

It’s an Honor

Juliette Binoche.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty


Juliette Binoche receives the Stella della Mole Award at the Torino Film Festival in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 25.

Bundle of Joy

Jason Biggs.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty


Jason Biggs stays warm at the Torino Film Festival in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 25.

In for a Tree-t

Celia Imrie and Richard E. Grant.

Dave Benett/Getty


Thursday Murder Club costars Celia Imrie and Richard E. Grant attend the unveiling of Burberry and Claridge’s Christmas tree in London on Nov. 25.

Food for Thought

Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner.

Food Bank For New York City


Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner give out 300 turkeys to New Yorkers in need with Food Bank for NYC and Vision Urbana.

Double Date

Sean Kaufman, Minnie Mills, Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado.

COURTESY OF TAG HEUER


Sean Kaufman and Minnie Mills hang out with Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado at TAG Heuer’s VIP dinner during Grand Prix weekend in Las Vegas.

Back in Black

Evan Ross and Chanel Iman.

Hippolyte Petite


Evan Ross and Chanel Iman look chic at amfAR’s second annual Las Vegas gala during the F1 Grand Prix weekend on Nov. 21.

Holiday Hugs

Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers.

Dorothy Hong for Marshalls 


Las Culturistas cohosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers team up with Marshalls to unveil a reimagined gift guide.

A Bar Song (Party)

Shaboozey.

Becca Mitchell


Shaboozey is all smiles at EMPIRE and American Dogwood’s CMA Awards afterparty in Nashville on Nov. 19.

Venice in Vegas

Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton.

Martin Miranda, OneSeven Agency


Real Housewives of Miami‘s Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton are all dressed up for a day at the Grand Canal Shoppes.

Take Flight

Scott Eastwood.

Tom Leigh


Scott Eastwood previews the electric flying machine AirScooter at an event hosted by Zapata.

Purple Reign

Jamila Sozahdah, Nahara and Lil Jon.

Eden Shohat


Lil Jon and his partner Jamila Sozahdah celebrate their daughter Nahara’s first birthday.

Terrific Trio

Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and Jonathan Groff.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty


Daniel Radcliffe, and Jonathan Groff are excited to be at Late Night with Seth Meyers on Nov. 25.

On the Move

George and Amal Clooney.

Best Image / BACKGRID


George and Amal Clooney dash out of the Christine Cinéma Club in Paris after attending the French premiere of Jay Kelly on Nov. 24.

Girl About Town

Suki Waterhouse.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images


Suki Waterhouse struts while out and about running errands on the Lower East Side of New York on Nov. 24.

Woman at Work

Courteney Cox.

Bobby Bank/GC Images


Courteney Cox is in full director mode on the set of Evil Genius on Nov. 24 in Sewaren, New Jersey.

Lady in Red

Gayle King.

Michael Loccisano/Getty


 Gayle King rocks an eye-catching red gown at the 53rd International Emmy Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on Nov. 24.

Backstage Hanging

Taran Killam.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty


Taran Killam keeps it cool while backstage at Late Night with Seth Meyers on Nov. 24.

Taking the Mic

Lili Reinhart.

Manny Carabel/Getty


Lili Reinhart addresses the crowd during SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: Hal & Harper panel at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on Nov. 24 in New York City. 

Tan Time

Walton Goggins.

Don Arnold/GC Images


Walton Goggins is dapper in a tan suit while in Australia on Nov. 25.

Living and Loving L.A.

Rachel Sennott, Jordan Firstman and Odessa A’zion.

Courtesy HBO Max


I Love LA stars Rachel Sennott, Jordan Firstman and Odessa A’zion get into character at the I Love Valet fan activation event.

Brooks in the City

Brooks Nader.

Joey Andrew 


Brooks Nader keeps it casual while out and about in SoHo, New York.

‘Tis the Season

The Radio City Rockettes.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty


The Radio City Rockettes are festive while performing during the Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling on Nov. 24 in New York City.

Back at Work

Juno Temple.

TheImageDirect.com


Juno Temple steps back into her role as Ted Lasso‘s Keeley Jones in a bright pink skirt and matching accessories on Nov. 24 in New York.

Down Under Fashionista

Ella Purnell.

Don Arnold/GC Images


Ella Purnell is effortlessly chic in Sydney, Australia on Nov. 24.

Talk Show Guest

Oliver Hudson.

Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty 


Oliver Hudson flashes a smile while on The Jennifer Hudson Show airing Nov. 25 in Burbank, California.

Serious Business

Brett Goldstein.

TheImageDirect.com


Brett Goldstein is pictured looking serious while filming on the set of Ted Lasso in New York on Nov. 23.

Giving Season

Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon.

Union Station Homeless Services


Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon are happy to volunteer with Feeding America at Union Station Homeless Services to distribute Thanksgiving meal kits.

Ship Shape

Courtesy Oceania Cruises


Giada De Laurentiis (front, in black) joins fellow chefs and Food & Wine Best New Chefs alumni Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Katie Button, Calvin Eng, Aisha Ibrahim, George Mendes and Lawrence “LT” Smith (and other members of the Oceania team and crew) as they are named godparents of the Oceania Allura at the ship’s christening in Miami Nov. 13.

Man of the Hour

Mark Hamill.

Amanda Edwards/Getty


Mark Hamill attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents Career Retrospective with Mark Hamill event at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on Nov. 24 in Los Angeles. 

Color Pop

Zoey Deutch.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images


 Zoey Deutch rocks a bold lip as she takes on New York on Nov. 24.

Giving Back

Lara Bandler Hogan, Leighton Meester, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot.

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank 


Leighton Meester poses with Lara Bandler Hogan and Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot to distribute turkeys to hundreds of neighbors in the L.A. area at Eastmont Community Center

Bold Look

Kate Beckinsale.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images


Kate Beckinsale rocks a bold look while in Los Angeles on Nov. 24.

Close to Your Heart

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva.

Shutterstock


Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva are the perfect couple at the premiere of Lo que nadie quiere ver in Madrid on Nov. 24.

Men of the Hour

Damson Idris and Jon Hamm.

Joe Fury


Damson Idris and Jon Hamm celebrate the F1 star’s jewelry house DIDRIS in Las Vegas on Nov. 22.

Woman in White

Jamie Lee Curtis.

Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages


Jamie Lee Curtis stops by a special screening of her latest movie Ella McCay in London on Nov. 24.

Put Your Hearts Up

GloRilla.

Katie Flores/Billboard via Getty


GloRilla shows love to the Camp Flog Gnaw crowd during her performance in Los Angeles on Nov. 23.

