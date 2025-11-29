Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz, Jennifer Garner and More

Here are the best photos of celebs out and about this week. Come back tomorrow for more of the latest A-list outings!

Celebrities have been everywhere this week, from Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz having a day out in Rome to Jennifer Garner volunteering on Thanksgiving in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Rebel Wilson and Kiefer Sutherland premiere their movie Tinsel Town in London, and Eminem performs at halftime during the Lions’ game in Detroit.

Daytime Date Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz step out hand-in-hand for a romantic day out in Rome on Nov. 27.

Volunteer Work Jennifer Garner.

BACKGRID

Jennifer Garner serves Thanksgiving meals to unhoused individuals on Skid Row in Los Angeles on Nov. 27.

Slim Shady Stand Up Eminem.

Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty

Eminem takes the stage in his hometown for a halftime performance during the Lions game against the Green Bay Packers in Detroit on Nov. 27.

Double Down Kiefer Sutherland and Rebel Wilson.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Variety via Getty

Rebel Wilson and Kiefer Sutherland premiere their holiday rom-com Tinsel Town in London on Nov. 27.

Acclaimed Actress Cate Blanchett.

Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/Getty

Cate Blanchett receives the Freedom of the City of London on Nov. 28 for her acting career, humanitarian work and environmental activism

Coat Check Joe Alwyn.

Andreas Rentz/Getty

Joe Alwyn attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards in Berlin wearing a long leather coat on Nov. 27.

Tip of the Hat Cynthia Erivo.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

Cynthia Erivo bundles up for a rendition of “Feeling Good” at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in N.Y.C. on Nov. 27.

Giddy Up Taylor Momsen.

BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Taylor Momsen rings in Thanksgiving at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 27.

Crown Jewel Jewel.

Scott Gries/NBC

Also at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Jewel strums her guitar on the Land of Ice and Water float in New York City on Nov. 27.

Buddy Up Eric André and Hasan Minhaj.

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Eric André and Hasan Minhaj hang out at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 27.

Standing in Your Cardigan Jessica Chastain.

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Jessica Chastain arrives at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 27.

‘Stranger Things’ Have Happened Joe Keery.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Joe Keery sits for a chat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Nov. 27.

Late Night Talking Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Fallon.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Ed Sheeran keeps it casual for his Tonight Show interview with Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Nov. 27.

Lady and the Ladle Yvette Nicole Brown.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Yvette Nicole Brown volunteers with Project Angel Food in Los Angeles on Thanksgiving.

Mo Money, Moped Justin Bieber.

TheImageDirect.com

Justin Bieber rides his scooter around Palm Springs, California, on Nov. 27.

Pins and Pop Stars Post Malone.

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire/Getty

Post Malone performs during the halftime show at the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 27.

Matching Monochrome Noomi Rapace and Hammedou Monoja.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Noomi Rapace brings Hammedou Monoja as her plus-one to the Teresa premiere in Paris on Nov. 27.

Toast to Us Brooks Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Grace Ann Nader and Sarah Jane Nader.

Caroline Corbo

Brooks Nader hosts a Friendsgiving with Casamigos and her sisters Mary Holland, Sarah Jane and Grace Ann.

Think Pink Ciara.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Ciara looks luxe and cozy in an all-pink outfit for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 27.

Got Her Flowers Kate Middleton.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton arrives to children’s mental health charity Anna Freud with a bouquet in London on Nov. 27.

Like Mother, Like Daughter Emma Thompson and Gaia Wise.

Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva/Shutterstock

Emma Thompson and her lookalike daughter Gaia Wise show their film Dead of Winter in Helsinki on Nov. 27.

Let’s Talk ‘Tonight’ Zoey Deutch.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Zoey Deutch glams up in a white dress and red lip for her Tonight Show spot in New York City on Nov. 26.

For the Memories Shaggy.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Shaggy takes a video from Jennie-O’s float during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 27.

Float Above Busta Rhymes.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Busta Rhymes waves to onlookers after performing on a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles float during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in N.Y.C. on Nov. 27.

Parading Around Lil Jon.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lil Jon performs on the Toys’R’Us float during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 27.

Reddy to Go Rebel Wilson.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Rebel Wilson suits up for an early appearance on This Morning in London on Nov. 27.

A Leg Up Hank Azaria.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty

Hank Azaria sits for an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers in New York City on Nov. 26.

Woman of the Hour Renate Reinsve and Seth Meyers.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty

Renate Reinsve promotes Sentimental Value on Seth Meyer’s talk show in New York City on Nov. 26.

Triple Threat Rei Ami, EJAE and Audrey Nuna.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty

Rei Ami, EJAE and Audrey Nuna arrive at Late Night with Seth Meyers in New York City on Nov. 26.

Sat for This Denis Leary.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Denis Leary chats about his upcoming Christmas film Oh. What. Fun. on The Tonight Show in New York City on Nov. 26.

Dancing Through Life Dylan Efron, Ezra Sosa and Witney Carson.

BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dancing with the Stars‘ Dylan Efron, Ezra Sosa and Witney Carson leave Good Morning America in New York City on Nov. 26.

Hey There! Alan Bersten.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Also exiting Good Morning America, DWTS pro Alan Bersten acknowledges the cameras in New York City on Nov. 26.

Pass the Plate Jodie Sweetin.

Albert L Ortega/Shutterstock

Jodie Sweetin helps out at Hope the Mission x Los Angeles Mission’s annual Thanksgiving meal service in Los Angeles on Nov. 26.

Kitchen Aid Karen Pittman and Adina Porter.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Karen Pittman and Adina Porter volunteer with Feeding America to deliver Thanksgiving meals to houseless individuals in Pasadena, California, on Nov. 26.

Worthy of Celebration GloRilla and Brandon Ingram.

Mark Blinch/Getty

GloRilla embraces her boyfriend Brandon Ingram after he hits a game-winning shot against the Indiana Pacers in Toronto on Nov. 26.

Concert Black Percy Gibson, Joan Collins and Billy Crudup.

Dave Benett/Getty

Billy Crudup hangs out with couple Percy Gibson and Joan Collins at The Fayre Of St James’s Christmas Carol Concert in London on Nov. 26.

Hot to Go Pedro Pascal.

BACKGRID

Pedro Pascal stays warm with some tea while shooting upcoming film Behemoth! in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.

Winning Streak Robert Irwin.

MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Dancing with the Stars season 34 winner Robert Irwin is in high spirits as he arrives at Good Morning America to discuss his win on Nov. 26.

Enchanting Evening Richard Gere and Alejandra Gere.

Pablo Cuadra/Getty

Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva share a smile at the Elle x Future Gala at the Italian Consulate in Madrid on Nov. 26.

Dancing Queen Jordan Chiles.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Jordan Chiles leaves Good Morning America in New York City on Nov. 26 following the Dancing with the Stars finale.

In Good Company Prince William, Prince of Wales, Beatrice Karanja, Kumara Wakjira and Rahima Njaidi.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince William shakes hands with Rahima Njaidi, the executive director of Tanzania’s community forest network, who was honored at the Tusk Conservation Awards in London on Nov. 26.

Model Off-Duty Kaia Gerber.

TheImageDirect.com

Kaia Gerber steps out to get some sun with her furry friend in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.

Doing Good Nicole Eggert and Keegan Eggert.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Nicole Eggert and daughter Keegan lend helping hands while volunteering at the Hope the Mission x Los Angeles Mission Annual Thanksgiving Meal Service on Nov. 26.

Autumn Amble Lil Jon and Jamila Sozahdah.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Lil Jon goes for a stroll with girlfriend Jamila Sozahdah in New York City on Nov. 26.

Smile for the Camera! Elaine Hendrix.

BKNYC / BACKGRID

Elaine Hendrix takes selfies with fans outside of Good Morning America in New York City on Nov. 26, following the Dancing with the Stars finale.

London Ladies Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne.

Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty

Sharon Osbourne and daughter Kelly Osbourne sparkle at Rebecca Vallance’s special cocktail event at Aki London on Nov. 26.

Beer Me Logan Lerman.

Race Service for Heineken

Logan Lerman sips on Heineken at the 2025 Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix.

On the Move Mel B.

TheImageDirect.com

Mel B spices up her arrival at The Beauty Awards with husband Rory McPhee in London on Nov. 24.

Forever Date Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs.

Stefano Guidi/Getty

Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs hold hands while keeping warm at the 43rd Torino Film Festival in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 26.

Spidey Senses Miguel.

Kyle Goldberg/BFA.com

Miguel sports a chic, spidery tie at the Born X Raised Sadie Hawkins event in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.

Winner Winner! Witney Carson and Robert Irwin.

Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty

An elated Robert Irwin and Witney Carson sparkle after winning season 34 of Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.

Quality Time Graham Scott and Adam Scott.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Adam Scott has a father-son night with his eldest child Graham at the Lakers and Clippers game in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.

Rockin’ Reunion Jane Krakowski, Tina Fey and Cheyenne Jackson.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Tina Fey meets her former 30 Rock costars Jane Krakowski and Cheyenne Jackson backstage at Oh, Mary! on Broadway in New York City on Nov. 25.

Couple of Stars Joel Madden and Nicole Richie.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Joel Madden and Nicole Richie step out for a date night at Born x Raised’s Sadie Hawkins Winter Formal by Vans in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.

See You Cardigan Jason Biggs.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Jason Biggs keeps it casual at the Torino Film Festival in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 26.

Morning Person Elizabeth Olsen.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Olsen promotes her new film Eternity on Lorraine in London on Nov. 26.

Rainy Day Mickey Guyton.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Mickey Guyton stays dry during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade rehearsals in New York City on Nov. 25.

Santa Tell Her Lainey Wilson.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Lainey Wilson is full of holiday cheer at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade rehearsals in New York City on Nov. 25.

Family Night Julianne Hough, Marriann Hough and Derek Hough.

Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty

Julianne Hough and Derek Hough bring their mom Marriann to the Dancing with the Stars season 34 finale in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.

Show of Support Terri Irwin, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell.

Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty

Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell cheer on their brother Robert with mom Terri at the Dancing with the Stars finale in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.

Making Waves Kristen Bell.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kristen Bell sports fuzzy arm warmers as she steps out in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.

Special Guest Matt Rogers and Seth Meyers.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty

Seth Meyers welcomes Matt Rogers onto his talk show in New York City on Nov. 25.

Here’s the Thing Tom Hanks.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty

Tom Hanks talks with his hands during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers in New York City on Nov. 25.

Belle of the Ball Lili Reinhart.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Lili Reinhart glows in a yellow dress backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Nov. 25.

Chilly Weather Olivia Wilde.

TheImageDirect.com

Olivia Wilde has her hands full during a stroll in New York City on Nov. 25.

Chain of Command Busta Rhymes.

Joy Malone/Getty

Busta Rhymes sports statement jewelry at a screening of Brooklyn Battery Tunnel The Grand Finale Remix in New York City on Nov. 25.

‘Straight Up’ Gorgeous Paula Abdul.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Paula Abdul reps the Los Angeles Lakers at their game against the Clippers on Nov. 25.

2 for 2 Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug sit court-side at the Lakers and Clippers game in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.

Fur Sure Kaia Gerber.

Diggzy / BACKGRID

Kaia Gerber has a stylish night out in Beverly Hills, California, on Nov. 25.

If the Shoe Fits Simone Ashley.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Simone Ashley pairs her heels with her top for a chic day in New York City on Nov. 25.

Seeing Stars Olivia COlman.

Dave Benett/Getty

Olivia Colman beams at the unveiling of Burberry and Claridge’s Christmas tree in London on Nov. 25.

Pop of Plaid Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Dave Benett/Getty

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears plaid under her luxe leather coat at the Burberry and Claridge’s Christmas tree unveiling in London on Nov. 25.

Hello, Goodbye Hannah Waddingham.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Hannah Waddingham greets the cameras as she arrives at Burberry and Claridge’s Christmas tree unveiling in London on Nov. 25.

Spin That Track Mel C.

Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty

Mel C DJs at the launch of Superdry’s Oxford street experience in London on Nov. 25.

A-Okay Ice-T.

Johnny Nunez/Getty

Ice-T attends the visual album release party of Bars on Wheels: A Journey to Save Hip Hop in New York City on Nov. 25.

Joy Ride Arnold Schwarzenegger.

TheImageDirect.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger takes his bike out for a spin in Los Angeles on Nov. 23.

Red Lip Classic Tinashe.

Courtesy

Tinashe parties at Club Magenta during T-Mobile’s F1 events during Grand Prix weekend in Las Vegas.

Come Fly with e.l.f A member of The Misty Blues makes a grand entrance during a National Women’s Soccer League game.

e.l.f.

e.l.f. Beauty celebrated becoming the first-ever makeup and skincare sponsor of the National Women’s Soccer League during the league’s Championship Week in San Jose, California. Among the notable moments during the four-day event, all-women skydiving demonstration team The Misty Blues delivered the championship game ball on Nov. 22, decked out in an e.l.f.-branded uniform.

Major Player Members of The Misty Blues deliver the National Women’s Soccer League championship game ball.

e.l.f.

In addition to The Misty Blues’ action-packed moment with e.l.f. Beauty, the brand also presented the Goalkeeper of the Year Award at the first NWSL Awards Show on November 19. The event marked the end of e.l.f.’s Beauty’s first of a three-year partnership and also recognized its appointment as presenting partner of the NWSL Challenge Cup through 2027.

Terrific Trio Jenna Bush Hager, Luann de Lesseps and Andy Cohen.

Steve Kasuba/PR Raconteur

Jenna Bush Hager and Andy Cohen welcome Luann de Lesseps onto Today with Jenna & Friends in New York City on Nov. 24.

Having a Ball Prince William.

Jon Super / POOL / AFP via Getty

Prince William shares a hearty laugh while playing a game with young people during a visit to the headquarters of youth initiative, Youth Shedz in Mochdre, North Wales on Nov. 25.

Keeping it Sexy Jonathan Bailey.

Wendell Teodoro/Getty

Jonathan Bailey is handsome as ever while attending the Omega Planet Ocean event at Zeus in Coogee on Nov. 25 in Sydney.

Hostess with the Mostest Brenda Song.

Michael Simon/Getty Images for Citi Group

Brenda Song gives a warm smile as she arrives to host the Citi / AAdvantage Globe Mastercard launch celebration in New York City.

It’s an Honor Juliette Binoche.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Juliette Binoche receives the Stella della Mole Award at the Torino Film Festival in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 25.

Bundle of Joy Jason Biggs.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Jason Biggs stays warm at the Torino Film Festival in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 25.

In for a Tree-t Celia Imrie and Richard E. Grant.

Dave Benett/Getty

Thursday Murder Club costars Celia Imrie and Richard E. Grant attend the unveiling of Burberry and Claridge’s Christmas tree in London on Nov. 25.

Food for Thought Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner.

Food Bank For New York City

Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner give out 300 turkeys to New Yorkers in need with Food Bank for NYC and Vision Urbana.

Double Date Sean Kaufman, Minnie Mills, Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado.

COURTESY OF TAG HEUER

Sean Kaufman and Minnie Mills hang out with Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado at TAG Heuer’s VIP dinner during Grand Prix weekend in Las Vegas.

Back in Black Evan Ross and Chanel Iman.

Hippolyte Petite

Evan Ross and Chanel Iman look chic at amfAR’s second annual Las Vegas gala during the F1 Grand Prix weekend on Nov. 21.

Holiday Hugs Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers.

Dorothy Hong for Marshalls

Las Culturistas cohosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers team up with Marshalls to unveil a reimagined gift guide.

A Bar Song (Party) Shaboozey.

Becca Mitchell

Shaboozey is all smiles at EMPIRE and American Dogwood’s CMA Awards afterparty in Nashville on Nov. 19.

Venice in Vegas Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton.

Martin Miranda, OneSeven Agency

Real Housewives of Miami‘s Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton are all dressed up for a day at the Grand Canal Shoppes.

Take Flight Scott Eastwood.

Tom Leigh

Scott Eastwood previews the electric flying machine AirScooter at an event hosted by Zapata.

Purple Reign Jamila Sozahdah, Nahara and Lil Jon.

Eden Shohat

Lil Jon and his partner Jamila Sozahdah celebrate their daughter Nahara’s first birthday.

Terrific Trio Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and Jonathan Groff.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty

Daniel Radcliffe, and Jonathan Groff are excited to be at Late Night with Seth Meyers on Nov. 25.

On the Move George and Amal Clooney.

Best Image / BACKGRID

George and Amal Clooney dash out of the Christine Cinéma Club in Paris after attending the French premiere of Jay Kelly on Nov. 24.

Girl About Town Suki Waterhouse.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Suki Waterhouse struts while out and about running errands on the Lower East Side of New York on Nov. 24.

Woman at Work Courteney Cox.

Bobby Bank/GC Images

Courteney Cox is in full director mode on the set of Evil Genius on Nov. 24 in Sewaren, New Jersey.

Lady in Red Gayle King.

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Gayle King rocks an eye-catching red gown at the 53rd International Emmy Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on Nov. 24.

Backstage Hanging Taran Killam.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty

Taran Killam keeps it cool while backstage at Late Night with Seth Meyers on Nov. 24.

Taking the Mic Lili Reinhart.

Manny Carabel/Getty

Lili Reinhart addresses the crowd during SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: Hal & Harper panel at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on Nov. 24 in New York City.

Tan Time Walton Goggins.

Don Arnold/GC Images

Walton Goggins is dapper in a tan suit while in Australia on Nov. 25.

Living and Loving L.A. Rachel Sennott, Jordan Firstman and Odessa A’zion.

Courtesy HBO Max

I Love LA stars Rachel Sennott, Jordan Firstman and Odessa A’zion get into character at the I Love Valet fan activation event.

Brooks in the City Brooks Nader.

Joey Andrew

Brooks Nader keeps it casual while out and about in SoHo, New York.

‘Tis the Season The Radio City Rockettes.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The Radio City Rockettes are festive while performing during the Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling on Nov. 24 in New York City.

Back at Work Juno Temple.

TheImageDirect.com

Juno Temple steps back into her role as Ted Lasso‘s Keeley Jones in a bright pink skirt and matching accessories on Nov. 24 in New York.

Down Under Fashionista Ella Purnell.

Don Arnold/GC Images

Ella Purnell is effortlessly chic in Sydney, Australia on Nov. 24.

Talk Show Guest Oliver Hudson.

Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty

Oliver Hudson flashes a smile while on The Jennifer Hudson Show airing Nov. 25 in Burbank, California.

Serious Business Brett Goldstein.

TheImageDirect.com

Brett Goldstein is pictured looking serious while filming on the set of Ted Lasso in New York on Nov. 23.

Giving Season Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon.

Union Station Homeless Services

Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon are happy to volunteer with Feeding America at Union Station Homeless Services to distribute Thanksgiving meal kits.

Ship Shape Courtesy Oceania Cruises

Giada De Laurentiis (front, in black) joins fellow chefs and Food & Wine Best New Chefs alumni Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Katie Button, Calvin Eng, Aisha Ibrahim, George Mendes and Lawrence “LT” Smith (and other members of the Oceania team and crew) as they are named godparents of the Oceania Allura at the ship’s christening in Miami Nov. 13.

Man of the Hour Mark Hamill.

Amanda Edwards/Getty

Mark Hamill attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents Career Retrospective with Mark Hamill event at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on Nov. 24 in Los Angeles.

Color Pop Zoey Deutch.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Zoey Deutch rocks a bold lip as she takes on New York on Nov. 24.

Giving Back Lara Bandler Hogan, Leighton Meester, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot.

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Leighton Meester poses with Lara Bandler Hogan and Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot to distribute turkeys to hundreds of neighbors in the L.A. area at Eastmont Community Center

Bold Look Kate Beckinsale.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kate Beckinsale rocks a bold look while in Los Angeles on Nov. 24.

Close to Your Heart Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva.

Shutterstock

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva are the perfect couple at the premiere of Lo que nadie quiere ver in Madrid on Nov. 24.

Men of the Hour Damson Idris and Jon Hamm.

Joe Fury

Damson Idris and Jon Hamm celebrate the F1 star’s jewelry house DIDRIS in Las Vegas on Nov. 22.

Woman in White Jamie Lee Curtis.

Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Jamie Lee Curtis stops by a special screening of her latest movie Ella McCay in London on Nov. 24.