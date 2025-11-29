Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz, Jennifer Garner and More

Celebrities have been everywhere this week, from Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz having a day out in Rome to Jennifer Garner volunteering on Thanksgiving in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Rebel Wilson and Kiefer Sutherland premiere their movie Tinsel Town in London, and Eminem performs at halftime during the Lions’ game in Detroit.
Here are the best photos of celebs out and about this week. Come back tomorrow for more of the latest A-list outings!
Daytime Date
Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz step out hand-in-hand for a romantic day out in Rome on Nov. 27.
Volunteer Work
Jennifer Garner serves Thanksgiving meals to unhoused individuals on Skid Row in Los Angeles on Nov. 27.
Slim Shady Stand Up
Eminem takes the stage in his hometown for a halftime performance during the Lions game against the Green Bay Packers in Detroit on Nov. 27.
Double Down
Rebel Wilson and Kiefer Sutherland premiere their holiday rom-com Tinsel Town in London on Nov. 27.
Acclaimed Actress
Cate Blanchett receives the Freedom of the City of London on Nov. 28 for her acting career, humanitarian work and environmental activism
Coat Check
Joe Alwyn attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards in Berlin wearing a long leather coat on Nov. 27.
Tip of the Hat
Cynthia Erivo bundles up for a rendition of “Feeling Good” at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in N.Y.C. on Nov. 27.
Giddy Up
Taylor Momsen rings in Thanksgiving at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 27.
Crown Jewel
Also at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Jewel strums her guitar on the Land of Ice and Water float in New York City on Nov. 27.
Buddy Up
Eric André and Hasan Minhaj hang out at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 27.
Standing in Your Cardigan
Jessica Chastain arrives at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 27.
‘Stranger Things’ Have Happened
Joe Keery sits for a chat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Nov. 27.
Late Night Talking
Ed Sheeran keeps it casual for his Tonight Show interview with Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Nov. 27.
Lady and the Ladle
Yvette Nicole Brown volunteers with Project Angel Food in Los Angeles on Thanksgiving.
Mo Money, Moped
Justin Bieber rides his scooter around Palm Springs, California, on Nov. 27.
Pins and Pop Stars
Post Malone performs during the halftime show at the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 27.
Matching Monochrome
Noomi Rapace brings Hammedou Monoja as her plus-one to the Teresa premiere in Paris on Nov. 27.
Toast to Us
Brooks Nader hosts a Friendsgiving with Casamigos and her sisters Mary Holland, Sarah Jane and Grace Ann.
Think Pink
Ciara looks luxe and cozy in an all-pink outfit for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 27.
Got Her Flowers
Kate Middleton arrives to children’s mental health charity Anna Freud with a bouquet in London on Nov. 27.
Like Mother, Like Daughter
Emma Thompson and her lookalike daughter Gaia Wise show their film Dead of Winter in Helsinki on Nov. 27.
Let’s Talk ‘Tonight’
Zoey Deutch glams up in a white dress and red lip for her Tonight Show spot in New York City on Nov. 26.
For the Memories
Shaggy takes a video from Jennie-O’s float during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 27.
Float Above
Busta Rhymes waves to onlookers after performing on a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles float during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in N.Y.C. on Nov. 27.
Parading Around
Lil Jon performs on the Toys’R’Us float during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 27.
Reddy to Go
Rebel Wilson suits up for an early appearance on This Morning in London on Nov. 27.
A Leg Up
Hank Azaria sits for an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers in New York City on Nov. 26.
Woman of the Hour
Renate Reinsve promotes Sentimental Value on Seth Meyer’s talk show in New York City on Nov. 26.
Triple Threat
Rei Ami, EJAE and Audrey Nuna arrive at Late Night with Seth Meyers in New York City on Nov. 26.
Sat for This
Denis Leary chats about his upcoming Christmas film Oh. What. Fun. on The Tonight Show in New York City on Nov. 26.
Dancing Through Life
Dancing with the Stars‘ Dylan Efron, Ezra Sosa and Witney Carson leave Good Morning America in New York City on Nov. 26.
Hey There!
Also exiting Good Morning America, DWTS pro Alan Bersten acknowledges the cameras in New York City on Nov. 26.
Pass the Plate
Jodie Sweetin helps out at Hope the Mission x Los Angeles Mission’s annual Thanksgiving meal service in Los Angeles on Nov. 26.
Kitchen Aid
Karen Pittman and Adina Porter volunteer with Feeding America to deliver Thanksgiving meals to houseless individuals in Pasadena, California, on Nov. 26.
Worthy of Celebration
GloRilla embraces her boyfriend Brandon Ingram after he hits a game-winning shot against the Indiana Pacers in Toronto on Nov. 26.
Concert Black
Billy Crudup hangs out with couple Percy Gibson and Joan Collins at The Fayre Of St James’s Christmas Carol Concert in London on Nov. 26.
Hot to Go
Pedro Pascal stays warm with some tea while shooting upcoming film Behemoth! in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.
Winning Streak
Dancing with the Stars season 34 winner Robert Irwin is in high spirits as he arrives at Good Morning America to discuss his win on Nov. 26.
Enchanting Evening
Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva share a smile at the Elle x Future Gala at the Italian Consulate in Madrid on Nov. 26.
Dancing Queen
Jordan Chiles leaves Good Morning America in New York City on Nov. 26 following the Dancing with the Stars finale.
In Good Company
Prince William shakes hands with Rahima Njaidi, the executive director of Tanzania’s community forest network, who was honored at the Tusk Conservation Awards in London on Nov. 26.
Model Off-Duty
Kaia Gerber steps out to get some sun with her furry friend in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.
Doing Good
Nicole Eggert and daughter Keegan lend helping hands while volunteering at the Hope the Mission x Los Angeles Mission Annual Thanksgiving Meal Service on Nov. 26.
Autumn Amble
Lil Jon goes for a stroll with girlfriend Jamila Sozahdah in New York City on Nov. 26.
Smile for the Camera!
Elaine Hendrix takes selfies with fans outside of Good Morning America in New York City on Nov. 26, following the Dancing with the Stars finale.
London Ladies
Sharon Osbourne and daughter Kelly Osbourne sparkle at Rebecca Vallance’s special cocktail event at Aki London on Nov. 26.
Beer Me
Logan Lerman sips on Heineken at the 2025 Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix.
On the Move
Mel B spices up her arrival at The Beauty Awards with husband Rory McPhee in London on Nov. 24.
Forever Date
Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs hold hands while keeping warm at the 43rd Torino Film Festival in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 26.
Spidey Senses
Miguel sports a chic, spidery tie at the Born X Raised Sadie Hawkins event in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.
Winner Winner!
An elated Robert Irwin and Witney Carson sparkle after winning season 34 of Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.
Quality Time
Adam Scott has a father-son night with his eldest child Graham at the Lakers and Clippers game in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.
Rockin’ Reunion
Tina Fey meets her former 30 Rock costars Jane Krakowski and Cheyenne Jackson backstage at Oh, Mary! on Broadway in New York City on Nov. 25.
Couple of Stars
Joel Madden and Nicole Richie step out for a date night at Born x Raised’s Sadie Hawkins Winter Formal by Vans in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.
See You Cardigan
Jason Biggs keeps it casual at the Torino Film Festival in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 26.
Morning Person
Elizabeth Olsen promotes her new film Eternity on Lorraine in London on Nov. 26.
Rainy Day
Mickey Guyton stays dry during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade rehearsals in New York City on Nov. 25.
Santa Tell Her
Lainey Wilson is full of holiday cheer at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade rehearsals in New York City on Nov. 25.
Family Night
Julianne Hough and Derek Hough bring their mom Marriann to the Dancing with the Stars season 34 finale in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.
Show of Support
Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell cheer on their brother Robert with mom Terri at the Dancing with the Stars finale in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.
Making Waves
Kristen Bell sports fuzzy arm warmers as she steps out in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.
Special Guest
Seth Meyers welcomes Matt Rogers onto his talk show in New York City on Nov. 25.
Here’s the Thing
Tom Hanks talks with his hands during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers in New York City on Nov. 25.
Belle of the Ball
Lili Reinhart glows in a yellow dress backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Nov. 25.
Chilly Weather
Olivia Wilde has her hands full during a stroll in New York City on Nov. 25.
Chain of Command
Busta Rhymes sports statement jewelry at a screening of Brooklyn Battery Tunnel The Grand Finale Remix in New York City on Nov. 25.
‘Straight Up’ Gorgeous
Paula Abdul reps the Los Angeles Lakers at their game against the Clippers on Nov. 25.
2 for 2
Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug sit court-side at the Lakers and Clippers game in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.
Fur Sure
Kaia Gerber has a stylish night out in Beverly Hills, California, on Nov. 25.
If the Shoe Fits
Simone Ashley pairs her heels with her top for a chic day in New York City on Nov. 25.
Seeing Stars
Olivia Colman beams at the unveiling of Burberry and Claridge’s Christmas tree in London on Nov. 25.
Pop of Plaid
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears plaid under her luxe leather coat at the Burberry and Claridge’s Christmas tree unveiling in London on Nov. 25.
Hello, Goodbye
Hannah Waddingham greets the cameras as she arrives at Burberry and Claridge’s Christmas tree unveiling in London on Nov. 25.
Spin That Track
Mel C DJs at the launch of Superdry’s Oxford street experience in London on Nov. 25.
A-Okay
Ice-T attends the visual album release party of Bars on Wheels: A Journey to Save Hip Hop in New York City on Nov. 25.
Joy Ride
Arnold Schwarzenegger takes his bike out for a spin in Los Angeles on Nov. 23.
Red Lip Classic
Tinashe parties at Club Magenta during T-Mobile’s F1 events during Grand Prix weekend in Las Vegas.
Come Fly with e.l.f
e.l.f. Beauty celebrated becoming the first-ever makeup and skincare sponsor of the National Women’s Soccer League during the league’s Championship Week in San Jose, California. Among the notable moments during the four-day event, all-women skydiving demonstration team The Misty Blues delivered the championship game ball on Nov. 22, decked out in an e.l.f.-branded uniform.
Major Player
In addition to The Misty Blues’ action-packed moment with e.l.f. Beauty, the brand also presented the Goalkeeper of the Year Award at the first NWSL Awards Show on November 19. The event marked the end of e.l.f.’s Beauty’s first of a three-year partnership and also recognized its appointment as presenting partner of the NWSL Challenge Cup through 2027.
Terrific Trio
Jenna Bush Hager and Andy Cohen welcome Luann de Lesseps onto Today with Jenna & Friends in New York City on Nov. 24.
Having a Ball
Prince William shares a hearty laugh while playing a game with young people during a visit to the headquarters of youth initiative, Youth Shedz in Mochdre, North Wales on Nov. 25.
Keeping it Sexy
Jonathan Bailey is handsome as ever while attending the Omega Planet Ocean event at Zeus in Coogee on Nov. 25 in Sydney.
Hostess with the Mostest
Brenda Song gives a warm smile as she arrives to host the Citi / AAdvantage Globe Mastercard launch celebration in New York City.
It’s an Honor
Juliette Binoche receives the Stella della Mole Award at the Torino Film Festival in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 25.
Bundle of Joy
Jason Biggs stays warm at the Torino Film Festival in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 25.
In for a Tree-t
Thursday Murder Club costars Celia Imrie and Richard E. Grant attend the unveiling of Burberry and Claridge’s Christmas tree in London on Nov. 25.
Food for Thought
Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner give out 300 turkeys to New Yorkers in need with Food Bank for NYC and Vision Urbana.
Double Date
Sean Kaufman and Minnie Mills hang out with Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado at TAG Heuer’s VIP dinner during Grand Prix weekend in Las Vegas.
Back in Black
Evan Ross and Chanel Iman look chic at amfAR’s second annual Las Vegas gala during the F1 Grand Prix weekend on Nov. 21.
Holiday Hugs
Las Culturistas cohosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers team up with Marshalls to unveil a reimagined gift guide.
A Bar Song (Party)
Shaboozey is all smiles at EMPIRE and American Dogwood’s CMA Awards afterparty in Nashville on Nov. 19.
Venice in Vegas
Real Housewives of Miami‘s Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton are all dressed up for a day at the Grand Canal Shoppes.
Take Flight
Scott Eastwood previews the electric flying machine AirScooter at an event hosted by Zapata.
Purple Reign
Lil Jon and his partner Jamila Sozahdah celebrate their daughter Nahara’s first birthday.
Terrific Trio
Daniel Radcliffe, and Jonathan Groff are excited to be at Late Night with Seth Meyers on Nov. 25.
On the Move
George and Amal Clooney dash out of the Christine Cinéma Club in Paris after attending the French premiere of Jay Kelly on Nov. 24.
Girl About Town
Suki Waterhouse struts while out and about running errands on the Lower East Side of New York on Nov. 24.
Woman at Work
Courteney Cox is in full director mode on the set of Evil Genius on Nov. 24 in Sewaren, New Jersey.
Lady in Red
Gayle King rocks an eye-catching red gown at the 53rd International Emmy Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on Nov. 24.
Backstage Hanging
Taran Killam keeps it cool while backstage at Late Night with Seth Meyers on Nov. 24.
Taking the Mic
Lili Reinhart addresses the crowd during SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: Hal & Harper panel at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on Nov. 24 in New York City.
Tan Time
Walton Goggins is dapper in a tan suit while in Australia on Nov. 25.
Living and Loving L.A.
I Love LA stars Rachel Sennott, Jordan Firstman and Odessa A’zion get into character at the I Love Valet fan activation event.
Brooks in the City
Brooks Nader keeps it casual while out and about in SoHo, New York.
‘Tis the Season
The Radio City Rockettes are festive while performing during the Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling on Nov. 24 in New York City.
Back at Work
Juno Temple steps back into her role as Ted Lasso‘s Keeley Jones in a bright pink skirt and matching accessories on Nov. 24 in New York.
Down Under Fashionista
Ella Purnell is effortlessly chic in Sydney, Australia on Nov. 24.
Talk Show Guest
Oliver Hudson flashes a smile while on The Jennifer Hudson Show airing Nov. 25 in Burbank, California.
Serious Business
Brett Goldstein is pictured looking serious while filming on the set of Ted Lasso in New York on Nov. 23.
Giving Season
Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon are happy to volunteer with Feeding America at Union Station Homeless Services to distribute Thanksgiving meal kits.
Ship Shape
Giada De Laurentiis (front, in black) joins fellow chefs and Food & Wine Best New Chefs alumni Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Katie Button, Calvin Eng, Aisha Ibrahim, George Mendes and Lawrence “LT” Smith (and other members of the Oceania team and crew) as they are named godparents of the Oceania Allura at the ship’s christening in Miami Nov. 13.
Man of the Hour
Mark Hamill attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents Career Retrospective with Mark Hamill event at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on Nov. 24 in Los Angeles.
Color Pop
Zoey Deutch rocks a bold lip as she takes on New York on Nov. 24.
Giving Back
Leighton Meester poses with Lara Bandler Hogan and Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot to distribute turkeys to hundreds of neighbors in the L.A. area at Eastmont Community Center
Bold Look
Kate Beckinsale rocks a bold look while in Los Angeles on Nov. 24.
Close to Your Heart
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva are the perfect couple at the premiere of Lo que nadie quiere ver in Madrid on Nov. 24.
Men of the Hour
Damson Idris and Jon Hamm celebrate the F1 star’s jewelry house DIDRIS in Las Vegas on Nov. 22.
Woman in White
Jamie Lee Curtis stops by a special screening of her latest movie Ella McCay in London on Nov. 24.
Put Your Hearts Up
GloRilla shows love to the Camp Flog Gnaw crowd during her performance in Los Angeles on Nov. 23.