Hayes Names 26-Player USWNT Training Camp Roster for October Matches against Portugal and New Zealand

ATLANTA (Oct. 15, 2025) – U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Emma Hayes has named the 26-player training camp roster for the three upcoming October matches. Keeping the three-match window and the forthcoming NWSL playoffs in mind, Hayes named a larger roster for this training camp to give herself maximum flexibility in lineup and game day roster selection. She will name 23 players for the game day roster at each of the matches.

U.S. Women’s National Team Roster by Position (Club; Caps/Goals)

October Matches vs. Portugal & New Zealand

GOALKEEPERS (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 2) Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 4), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 3)

DEFENDERS (8): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; 2/0), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 67/1), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC; 2/0), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit; 8/0), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 6/1), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 5/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 110/2), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave; 0/0)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 38/4), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 167/38), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; 6/1), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC; 113/25), Sam Meza (Seattle Reign FC; 2/0), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 9/2), Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC; 26/8), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 8/1)

FORWARDS (7): Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 8/1), Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC, ENG; 24/11), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 47/11), Yazmeen Ryan (Houston Dash; 12/2), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville; 8/1), Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current; 12/4), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea FC, ENG; 22/3)

The USA will face Portugal on Thursday, Oct. 23 at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa., presented by AT&T (7 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV and HBO Max in English on Peacock in Spanish and on the radio on Westwood One Sports and Fútbol de Primera in Spanish) and on Sunday, Oct. 26 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. (4 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV and HBO Max in English, Universo and Peacock in Spanish and on the radio on Westwood One Sports). The latter match will be presented by Volkswagen.

As part of U.S. Soccer’s continued efforts to develop winning teams and create opportunities for all disciplines of the game, the Oct. 26 match day will also feature a doubleheader with the U.S. Men’s Deaf National Team at 1 p.m. ET against Germany (truTV, HBO Max and Telemundo Deportes Ahora with ASL Interpretation). This match will also be presented by Volkswagen.

The USA will then finish the three-game set with a match against New Zealand in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday, Oct. 29, in the team’s first-ever match at CPKC Stadium (8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT, on TNT, truTV and HBO Max in English on Universo and Peacock in Spanish and on the radio on Westwood One Sports and FDP Spanish radio). Less than 600 tickets for this match are still available for purchase.

Tickets for all three matches are available on ussoccer.com.

When the USA hits the field on Oct. 23, it will be 113 days since its last match, a 3-0 win over Canada in Washington, D.C. on July 3.

“We are extremely excited to get back together with the team,” said Hayes. “There has been a big gap from July until now and we’ve watched many club games. Now, it’s time to start the build towards qualifying for the 2027 World Cup. We want to maximize every minute we have together, push the players, and keep the momentum going. These three fantastic games ahead of us will help us do that.”

Five European-based players whom Hayes chose to not call up for the late June/early July FIFA window to give them adequate rest after a long European season, return to the fold: midfielder Lindsey Heaps, defender Emily Fox, forward Catarina Macario, midfielder Lily Yohannes and goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce. All five are currently playing in the UEFA Champions League for their respective clubs.

Forward Trinity Rodman, who has played in just one USWNT match this year as she recovered from a back injury, returns to the roster for the first time since a two-game series against Brazil last April. She scored the game-winner on April 5 in the 2-0 win.

The roster features just one first-time call-up in defender Kennedy Wesley, who is in her second season with the San Diego Wave. Wesley, a Southern California native, has played for the USA at the U-17, U-20 and U-23 levels. She played in the 2016 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup as one of the younger players on the roster, missed the 2018 FIFA U-17 WWC due to an injury and her U-20 cycle in 2020 was halted by the global pandemic. Earlier this year, she traveled to Germany with the U.S. U-23 WNT for two games against the host and played in both. She was one of the five allowed overage players on that roster as she has aged out of the U-23 WNT program, which has a 2002 birth year age cutoff for this year.

This FIFA window will feature concurrent training camps with two of the USA’s Youth National Teams. The U.S. U-23 WNT will be with the USWNT in Philadelphia and the U.S. U-20 WNT will be with the USWNT in Kansas City. The youth camps are part of the continued focus on the U.S. Way, which emphasizes increased programming for Youth National Teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior National Team with the goal of representing their country at a world championship.

