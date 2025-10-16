What we know so far about Diane Keaton’s cause of death

Diane Keaton, the beloved filmmaker, author and Oscar-winning actress known for her roles in “Annie Hall,” “The Godfather” trilogy, “Father of the Bride” and the “Book Club” franchise, has reportedly died at age 79, leaving co-stars, fans and cinephiles heartbroken.

Keaton’s death was reported by media outlets including People and the New York Times, citing a spokesperson and Dori Rath, who produced some of Keaton’s films. Neither outlet reported a cause of death or specifically when she died.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to Keaton’s home after a call for medical assistance and later transported a person to the hospital, outlets, including CNN and ABC News, reported.

USA TODAY has reached out to Keaton’s representatives and local authorities for more information.

The actress’s 50-plus-year career in Hollywood had a plethora of highlights, including her role as Kay Adams-Corleone in “The Godfather” franchise during the 1970s, and her roles in “The First Wives Club,” “Manhattan” and “Annie Hall,” which landed her a Best Actress Oscar in 1978.

Throughout her career, Keaton continued to work, with her final roles being in the 2024 films “Arthur’s Whisky” and “Summer Camp,” according to her IMDb profile. She also had three projects in pre-production, including “The Making Of,” which includes Blake Lively, Richard Gere and Lin-Manuel Miranda in its cast.

Has a cause of death been released?

Keaton’s cause of death remained unclear, as of Saturday evening, Oct. 11.

Diane Keaton’s final social media post supported National Pet Day

Keaton’s final social media post was on Instagram on April 11 for National Pet Day.

In the post, which reads, “Proof our pets have great taste too! Happy National Pet Day from HG & @diane_keaton,” the actress can be seen playing with her happy Golden Retriever named Reggie.

The actress’s prior post came on Jan. 22, and it was in support of the Palisades Fire victims.

Diane Keaton talks about what she values in life

In a 2021 feature for Interview Magazine, Keaton told her friend, actress Carol Kane, what she valued in life.

“I value a very strong friendship, like ours, which I’ve depended on for such a long time,” Diane told Kane. “I love to walk with my dog. These are the things I love. And I really do love nature. I love exploring California. I like driving to Arizona. I really enjoy seeing. I guess my favorite thing in life is the fact that I can see. It’s just so unbelievable.”

In the same feature, singer Ariana Grande asked Keaton how she felt being “so (expletive) iconic.

“It’s hard for me to deal with that,” Diane said in response to Grande’s question. “I don’t really see it that way. I live with myself and I’m hardly iconic. I get up in the morning and it’s me again. I’m just another person saying, ‘Gee, I’d better feed the dog.’”

