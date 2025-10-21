HBO Max Raises Prices Across All Plans Effective Immediately

It’s going to cost you more to watch HBO Max: The streaming platform is hiking prices after it last increased prices on plans without ads a little over a year ago.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced that as of Tuesday, Oct. 21, the cost of HBO Max plans will increase to the following prices:

HBO Max Basic With Ads

Monthly: +$1/month increase, now $10.99

Annually: +$10/year increase, now $109.99

HBO Max Standard

Monthly: +$1.50/month increase, now $18.49

Annual: +$15/year increase, now $184.99

HBO Max Premium

Monthly: +$2/month increase, $22.99

Annual: +$20/year increase, now $229.99

The prices are effective immediately for new subscriptions. Existing monthly subscribers will be notified 30 days in advance of their plan renewing and will see price increases starting from their next billing date on or after Nov. 20, 2025. Current yearly subscribers will not see an increase until their accounts are up for renewal (and will be notified 30 days in advance of their plan renewing).

WBD most recently raised prices for the ad-free HBO Max streaming plans in June 2024. That came after it increased prices in January 2023, the first time it had done so since launching the service in 2020. This past July, the company switched the name of the service back to HBO Max — two years after having rebranded it as just “Max.”

HBO Max’s latest price hikes come as many other streamers have also raised their prices, as companies look to boost the profitability of their direct-to-consumer services. Disney+ and Hulu price increases also go into effect Oct. 21, following increases by NBCUniversal’s Peacock, Apple TV (which has dropped the “+” sign) and Netflix earlier in the year.

HBO Max’s content lineup includes series and films from HBO, Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, Turner Classic Movies, A24, Studio Ghibli and more.

The service includes all current and classic HBO original series including “The Sopranos,” “Game of Thrones,” “Succession,” “The Pitt,” “The Penguin,” “The White Lotus,” “The Last of Us,” “Peacemaker,” “Hacks” and “Task.” HBO Max includes TV shows like “Friends,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Rick and Morty” and “The Big Bang Theory.” On the movie front, the service is home to titles including “Superman,” “A Minecraft Movie” and “Sinners.”

In announcing the price hikes, WBD also touted upcoming series coming to HBO Max, including “IT: Welcome to Derry,” “The Chair Company” and “I Love LA” (each premiering later this year), plus the “Game of Thrones” prequel series “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” and new seasons of “The Pitt” and “Industry” in January 2026.