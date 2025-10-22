Las Vegas Strip resort venue files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Bankruptcy filings are not a common occurrence among Las Vegas Strip casinos and businesses.

The last significant bankruptcy on the Strip was over 10 years ago in January 2015 when Caesars Entertainment, then-owned by Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital, filed for Chapter 11 to eliminate about $16 billion in debt.

Some smaller casinos off the Strip or outside of Vegas, however, have filed for bankruptcy protection in the last 10 years.

Chinese-themed Lucky Dragon Casino, which opened in Las Vegas in 2016, filed for bankruptcy and closed down in 2018.

Las Vegas-based privately held casino operator Maverick Gaming LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 14, 2025, a month after S&P Global Ratings withdrew all of its ratings on the company.

Maverick Gaming owned four Northern Nevada casinos located in Elko and Wendover, Nev., 17 cardrooms in Washington state, and three casinos in Colorado when it filed for bankruptcy. Its casino holdings included 2,500 slot machines, 320 table games, 1,200 hotel rooms, and 30 restaurants.

While no casinos on the Strip have filed for bankruptcy in many years, a business located in a casino resort venue has filed a Chapter 11 petition.

Electric Playhouse at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace Las Vegas filed for bankruptcy protection.Image source: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Electric Playhouse, the Las Vegas Strip’s unique adult interactive social gaming venue, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to reorganize its business.

The Albuquerque-based parent company filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada on Oct. 20, listing $1 million to $10 million in assets and liabilities, according to RK Consultants.

Electric Playhouse NV LLC did not state a reason for filing for bankruptcy in its petition.

The high-tech entertainment venue opened its first interactive location in Albuquerque in 2021.

The 10,000 square-foot entertanment venue opened inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace Las Vegas on the Terrace Level on the Strip on June 22, 2024, offering dozens of motion-activated games and experiences, where players’ bodies become the game controllers, without the need of headsets and gadgets.

Electric Playhouse, which is not owned by Caesars Entertainment, Vici Properties or The Forum Shops owner Simon Property Group, does not offer any gambling inside the venue.

The venue is equipped with a network of sensors that generate a real-time point cloud, enabling precise tracking of individuals and large groups throughout the facility, according a statement on the Electric Playhouse website.