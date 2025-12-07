“He knows not what he is doing”: Tammy, Russell Wilson’s mother, torches Trevone Boykin over ‘weird’ Thanksgiving story | NFL News

Tammy Wilson defends Russell Wilson after Trevone Boykin’s resurfaced Thanksgiving story draws new criticism. (Image via Getty Images)

Russell Wilson is having one of the toughest seasons of his career with the New York Giants, and somehow his Thanksgiving guest list ended up on the internet too. Former teammate Trevone Boykin recently went on a podcast and called a holiday dinner at Wilson’s house “weird” because the quarterback’s family was not there, which quickly turned into another round of think-pieces about Wilson’s personality and home life. This time, Wilson did not have to say anything. His mother, Tammy Wilson, logged on instead. In a string of viral comments on social media, she shut down Boykin’s version of events, defended her son, and reminded everyone that the Wilson family is not hurting for money or history.

Tammy Wilson calls out Trevone Boykin and clears up the Thanksgiving timeline

Boykin’s story has been making the rounds since late November. On his podcast appearance, he described a Thanksgiving at Wilson and Ciara’s home as the “weirdest feeling,” said the dinner was catered, and highlighted that none of Wilson’s family was there. He added that if he had Wilson’s money and airline connections, he would have flown everyone in. Once the clip hit social media, a familiar script followed. People questioned whether Wilson was close to his family and used a nine-year-old holiday to paint a picture of him as distant or out of touch. Tammy Wilson stepped into the comments and made it clear she was done watching strangers and former teammates dissect her son. In a comment captured by outlets like The Shade Room and others, she wrote:“I am his mom. It is none of your business. This is opportunistic I am so tired of you men cutting down my son. Jesus said, to all accusing the woman, ‘he who is without sin cast the 1st stone.’ Part of our family was in Fla at a tournament. I stayed planned to stay home bc I wanted to fast the 4 days before year end. Russ thought enough of you, who has a criminal history, to love you enough to invite you over. This why Russ keeps it moving. Folks not trustworthy. Russ though will forgive, but not again. I hope you felt relevant for a few minutes. Lord forgive him for he know not what he is doing.” Then she went back and added one more line that turned into a meme on its own: “and we got our own money.” Separate reporting has also clarified what Boykin left out. The Thanksgiving he was talking about was not from this season. The dinner was from 2016, when the Wilson family was in Florida supporting Anna Wilson and Stanford women’s basketball at a holiday tournament. Tammy’s explanation matches that timeline and helps explain why much of the family was not at the house that night. Boykin has his own off-field history, including past domestic assault allegations that ended his time with the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle released him in 2018. Tammy did not spell that out in a press conference. She did it in a comment box, directly under a post about her son, and made it clear that inviting him into their home was an act of grace that will not be repeated.

Russell Wilson’s rough Giants year, his family legacy, and why this clapback landed

All of this is happening while Russell Wilson is already under a microscope on the field. The Giants are 2-11 heading into their Week 14 bye, and Wilson has slid down the depth chart to QB3 behind starter Jaxson Dart and backup Jameis Winston. His future as a starting quarterback is already in question, and he has even dipped his toe into broadcasting with a guest spot on “The NFL Today” earlier this season.Off the field, he is in a different kind of headline. Wilson and Ciara just listed their Rancho Santa Fe estate in California for $54.9 million, a price that could set a residential record in San Diego County if they get anywhere near the ask. The couple bought the nine-acre property for $14.5 million in 2021 and turned it into “Amor Estate,” a 30,000-square-foot Mediterranean compound with a private football field, recording studio, full gym, and a long list of luxury amenities. That is the backdrop for Tammy’s final flex about having their “own money.” It is not a random brag. It ties back to a family that has stacked degrees, leadership roles, and real estate for decades. Her late husband, Harrison Wilson III, built his own path in law and sports. Russell’s grandfather, Dr. Harrison B. Wilson Jr., spent 22 years as president of Norfolk State University. So when Boykin implies that the absence of extended relatives at one catered Thanksgiving says something about Russell’s character or his relationship with his family, Tammy is not just defending a quarterback. She is defending a legacy and pushing back on a narrative that has followed her son for most of his career, where every story about him being “different” or “corny” becomes an easy punchline.The public reaction shows why her post hit so hard. Fans on social media quickly shifted from dissecting Wilson’s dinner menu to praising his mother for speaking plainly, quoting her lines back to each other, and calling out Boykin for talking about a private invite years after the fact. There is no scheme or film breakdown here. It is simple. Wilson opened his doors, Boykin went public with his opinion about the vibe, and Tammy Wilson decided that would be the last time someone tried to get clicks by dragging her son’s name into a holiday story.If there is a takeaway from this week, it is that Russell Wilson might be QB3 in New York right now, but his mother is still first-team when it comes to pass protection online.Furthermore, Tammy Wilson’s response highlighted the larger story behind Russell Wilson’s upbringing, shaped by parents who built their household on faith, education, and service. Wilson has often credited his late father, Harrison Wilson III, a Dartmouth graduate, former college athlete, and later a lawyer in Virginia, for that foundation, according to People. His mother, Tammy, has spent decades as a registered nurse focused on patient outreach and hospital care management, including critical work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wilson has even explored his lineage publicly on Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr., where he learned that his family’s history stretches across Africa and includes ancestors who fought for freedom and voting rights in the 19th century. “To know where you’re going, you have to know where you came from,” Wilson said on the show.Russell Wilson has a real shot to flip the narrative this Sunday as he steps into the CBS Sports studio as a guest analyst. With the New York Giants on a bye week and his future in the league uncertain, the 37-year-old quarterback, benched for the first time in his 14-year career, has little to lose and everything to gain. Known for his overly polished image and often flat delivery, Wilson could use this opportunity to finally show a more authentic, insightful side. He’s played under three Super Bowl-winning coaches, bounced between four teams, and carries a decade of league experience. more than enough to offer meaningful commentary if he’s willing to speak candidly. If he delivers, he could land a post-retirement role in broadcasting and end his NFL chapter with something better than just a whimper.