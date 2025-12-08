Jets Prepare to Face RB De’Von Achane, Surging Dolphins’ Rushing Attack

Ahead of the Jets Week 14 game against the Dolphins, HC Aaron Glenn said rookie QB Brady Cook will serve as backup to Tyrod Taylor as Justin Fields deals with a knee injury sustained in practice this week.

“He’s a very fiery guy,” Glenn said of Cook. “The one thing that we do quite a bit in practice is we have a number of competition periods. And you see exactly how he goes about his business when his time comes up to be in that situation to compete. … He’s going to be a quarterback in this league. I do know that. I can’t tell you when, but he will be a quarterback in this league.”

Cook, an undrafted free agent out of Missouri, also was the team’s backup against the Buccaneers in Week 3 and the Bengals in Week 8.

“To play quarterback, you have to be competitive,” Cook said. “That has to be in your blood, it’s got to be what you’re about and that’s definitely me – practice, meetings, film, walk-through. Preseason, I think you could see it a little bit. You have to be competitive, and I would say that’s a good word to describe me.”

Earlier this week, Glenn ruled out CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (hip) and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball (hamstring). CB Qwan’tez Stiggers, who is in concussion protocol, should be clear for Sunday’s game.

Can Jets’ Defense Slow a Surging Dolphins’ Offense?

The Jets defense will look to get back on track up front in Week 14.

After holding the Ravens and the Patriots to fewer than 100 yards on the ground, the unit surrendered 142 rushing yards to Atlanta’s RB Bijan Robinson in Week 13.

“I hate that it happened,” HC Aaron Glenn said. “I’m not overly concerned, because we’ve been pretty good at defending the run. … Bijan’s a great player, but that doesn’t take away what we try to do each week as far as stopping the run first and forcing teams to be one dimensional. So, we’ve got to be better in that aspect.”

This will be put to the test on Sunday as the Jets face a Dolphins’ offense that has recorded at least 160 rushing yards in each of the last three games. RB De’Von Achane — the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November — enters Week 14 with the third-most rushing yards in the league (1,034).

“Number one, it starts with a good edge set,” LB Quincy Williams said of how to slow down Achane. “And then it starts with tracking, good angles and stuff. But the biggest thing is population and getting him down. And then also knowing what’s going to happen — anticipation and all 11 running to the ball.”