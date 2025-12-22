Heat vs Knicks Prediction, Picks & Odds for Tonight’s NBA Game

The New York Knicks will look to start a new winning streak as they host the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden tonight.

New York should have the clear edge against a Miami team that isn’t winning – or covering – much lately, which is why I’m taking it to cover in my Heat vs. Knicks predictions.

Keep reading for the full analysis of tonight’s matchup in my free NBA picks for Sunday, December 21.

Heat vs Knicks prediction

Heat vs Knicks best bet: Knicks -7.5 (-105)

The New York Knicks are coming off a 116-107 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, but that one defeat doesn’t change how well they’ve been playing lately.

Before that defeat, which came at the end of a back-to-back, the Knicks had won seven straight, covering in six of those victories.

At the same time, the Miami Heat have lost six of their last seven, going 1-6 ATS in that span.

Some of those struggles have been due to injuries. That situation isn’t going to get much better tonight, with Tyler Herro listed as out with a toe injury, Nikola Jovic resting his elbow, and both Davion Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins listed as questionable.

Those injuries have sapped Miami of its offensive firepower. While the Heat are still averaging 120.0 points per game for the season, that number has cratered to 107.1 over their last seven outings.

That lack of scoring will be a serious problem against a Knicks team that has held opponents to 45.8% shooting and 112.4 PPG. New York is largely healthy and has more than enough firepower to put this game out of reach tonight.

Heat vs Knicks same-game parlay

While Miami likes to push the pace, that hasn’t helped its struggling offense, and the Knicks are much more deliberate. That has me targeting the Under tonight, which the Heat have hit in six of their last seven games. I’ll also take Mikal Bridges to score Over 15.5 points, a target he has easily hit in each of his last two contests.

Heat vs Knicks SGP



Mikal Bridges Over 15.5 points



Our “from downtown” SGP: KAT Scratch Fever

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 34.2 combined points and rebounds per game, and has come in Over this total four times in December. Towns is also averaging 2.2 made threes per game this month, hitting at least two in five of his last seven games overall.

Heat vs Knicks SGP



Mikal Bridges Over 15.5 points



Karl-Anthony Towns Over 1.5 threes

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 33.5 points+rebounds

Heat vs Knicks odds

Spread : Heat +7.5 (-115) | Knicks -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline : Heat +235 | Knicks -290

Over/Under: Over 236 (-110) | Under 236 (-110)

Heat vs Knicks betting trend to know

The Heat are 0-5 ATS in their last five games overall. Find more NBA betting trends for Heat vs. Knicks.

How to watch Heat vs Knicks

Location Madison Square Garden, New York, NY Date Sunday, December 21, 2025 Tip-off 6:00 p.m. ET TV FDSN SU, MSG

Heat vs Knicks latest injuries

