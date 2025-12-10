Heat vs Magic Prediction, Picks & Odds for Tonight’s NBA Cup Quarterfinal Game

The NBA Cup giveth. The NBA Cup taketh away. The Orlando Magic have to be somewhat frustrated by the timing of tonight’s quarterfinal, just after star forward Franz Wagner sprained his ankle and will thus miss a few weeks.

The Miami Heat should be thrilled.

My Heat vs. Magic predictions and NBA picks expect Miami to win on the road, in large part because of Wagner’s absence. Tip comes at 6 p.m. ET tonight.

Heat vs Magic prediction

Heat vs Magic best bet: Heat -1 (-105 at bet365)

Losing Franz Wagner for the next 2-to-4 weeks obviously weakens the Orlando Magic; that injury coming before Paolo Banchero appears to be back at full speed after a left groin strain leaves the Magic with little reliable offense, all due respect to Jalen Suggs’ best efforts.

Look at a 1-point win against the Miami Heat on Friday. Yes, this is a rematch from this weekend, which was also in Orlando.

The Magic needed 32 points on 12-for-22 shooting from Wagner, along with 22 points from Suggs, to hold off the Heat. Banchero scored just nine points in 20 minutes, his first game back after missing 10.

For all of Orlando’s strengths, it does not have a bench with reliable scoring, certainly not scoring to replace Wagner. That workload will fall largely to Desmond Bane and Banchero.

Against a defense-minded team like Miami, this version of Orlando’s offense should simply fall short.

Heat vs Magic same-game parlay

While Paolo Banchero has not reached either of these props in his two games back from a groin strain, he does typically see increased usage when Franz Wagner is out of the lineup.

In 40 games with Wagner last season, Banchero averaged 7.8 rebounds and 27 points per 36 minutes. In six games without Wagner, Banchero averaged 9.1 rebounds and 28.2 points per 36 minutes.

Heat vs Magic SGP



Paolo Banchero Over 7.5 rebounds

Paolo Banchero Over 19.5 points

Our “from downtown” SGP: Paolo power!

The stakes of an NBA Cup quarterfinal should keep the Magic chucking late even if down plenty, meaning Paolo Banchero should end up with a couple of desperation 3-point attempts, if nothing else.

Heat vs Magic SGP



Paolo Banchero Over 7.5 rebounds

Paolo Banchero Over 19.5 points

Paolo Banchero Over 1.5 threes

Heat vs Magic odds

Spread : Heat -1 | Magic +1

Moneyline : Heat -110 | Magic -110

Over/Under: Over 235.5 | Under 235.5

Heat vs Magic betting trend to know

The Heat and Magic have already played twice this season, Miami covering the spread both times. Find more NBA betting trends for Heat vs. Magic.

How to watch Heat vs Magic

Location Kia Center, Orlando, FL Date Tuesday, December 9, 2025 Tip-off 6:00 p.m. ET TV Prime Video

Heat vs Magic latest injuries

