Popular Podcaster Calls For Erika Kirk To ‘Be Kicked To The Curb’ Over Comments About Young NYC Women

Jennifer Welch took aim at Erika Kirk in a lengthy tirade after the mother of two made controversial remarks about young New York City women during a conference.

The “I’ve Had It” podcaster stated that Erika “should be kicked to the curb” for her comments and called her an “opportunistic grifter” who weaponizes her gender.

Jennifer Welch also had strong words for Erika Kirk’s late husband, Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September during an event for his nonprofit Turning Point USA.

Jennifer Welch Goes Scorched Earth On Erika Kirk

Craig Hudson – Pool via CNP / MEGA

On her “I’ve Had It” podcast, Welch blasted Erika over her comments about career-driven young women in New York City.

Erika had made the remarks during her appearance at The New York Times‘ DealBook Conference last week, one of the many public events she has shown up at in the wake of her husband’s death.

“This woman should be kicked to the curb,” Welch remarked as she shared a video of the mother of two making the controversial remarks.

The minutes-long rant also saw Welch take aim at Erika’s religion, integrity, and character.

She also accused the TPUSA CEO of weaponizing her gender in a way that undermines women’s sense of worth in society.

“You are an opportunistic grifter who weaponizes your gender to demean women. You are a walking, talking, breathing example as to why nobody, number one, wants to be a Christian, and number two, wants to be a female hypocrite such as yourself,” Welch stated.

The Podcaster Called The TPUSA CEO A ‘Grifter’ Who Is ‘Divorced’ From Reality

Welch further unleashed on Erika, saying her attempt to lecture educated female New Yorkers on how to live their lives shows that she is “divorced” from reality.

“For you to prance into Manhattan and lecture women who are abundantly aware of the coattails of which we have ridden … to be able to be heard. You are so divorced from reality, and you need to go back to the Turning Point bubble,” Welch shared.

Welch then doubled down on her “grifter” remark about Erika and also slammed her late husband, Charlie Kirk, with several denigrating names.

“She is an absolute grifter — just like Donald Trump and just like her unrepentant, racist, homophobic husband was,” Welch remarked.

What followed was a criticism of the Turning Point organization, which was previously helmed by Erika’s husband prior to his assassination in September.

According to Welch, the organization “makes women less safe,” a remark seemingly referencing Erika’s own beliefs.

All About Erika Kirk’s Controversial Remarks

Instagram | Erika Kirk

Erika’s controversial remarks were made during the portion of the conference when she shared her thoughts on “career-driven” women in NYC who voted for Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

She claimed that these women in the Big Apple might “almost look to the government as a form of replacement for certain things, relationship-wise.”

Following her claim, she urged them not to follow this path, especially if it leads to putting off having a family or a marriage.

Erika then stated that women should be more about “being united with a husband where you can support yourself and your husband can support, and you guys can all combine together.”

She also shared her thoughts about the driving numbers that led to Mamdani’s victory at the polls.

“I just find it so ironic and so interesting that a heavy percentage of the individuals that voted for him were female,” she added.

The TPUSA CEO Also Affirmed The Right To Bear Arms During The NYC Conference

Craig Hudson – Pool via CNP / MEGA

Interestingly, Erika’s comments about career-driven women in NYC weren’t the only controversial statements she made at the conference.

The TPUSA CEO also stated that she still supports the right to bear arms, a stance that likely surprised many, given that her husband’s tragic death was the result of gun violence.

Explaining her stance, the widow noted that individuals will always resort to violence, and there are a number of people who think “violence is the solution” when faced with an opposing view.

However, to her, it only implied that gun violence isn’t a “gun problem,” despite many believing otherwise.

“It’s not a gun problem; that’s a human. Deeply human problem. That is a soul problem, that is a mental, that is a very deeper issue,” the mother of two said.

Erika Kirk’s Gun Remarks Also Faced Backlash

Instagram | Erika Lane Kirk

Just like her comments about NYC women, Erika also received heavy criticism for her unchanged pro-gun stance, despite her husband’s death.

On social media, several called out the mother of two, with some claiming that her remarks showed that she was in “denial.”

However, Erika also received support, with many individuals claiming that she was right about the issue not being a “gun problem.”

“She is right. You can ban tools all day, but it will not fix a culture that has lost respect for life, debate, and basic humanity,” a netizen noted.