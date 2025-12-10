Final Injury Report for Heat-Magic, Will Tyler Herro, Franz Wagner Play?

The Miami Heat are on the road on Tuesday night as they travel to take on the Orlando Magic in the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

Miami enters Tuesday’s game with a 14-10 record after losing at home to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

In Saturday’s loss to the Kings, Jaime Jaquez Jr. led the way for the Heat as he recorded 27 points, six rebounds and six assists off the bench while Simone Fontecchio added 20 points and seven rebounds of his own.

Now Miami will try to bounce back on Tuesday in a tough road matchup against the Magic as they try to advance to the next round of the NBA Cup.

On the other side, Orlando also enters Tuesday’s contest with a 14-10 record after losing on the road to the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Jalen Suggs led the way for the Magic in Sunday’s loss as he ended the game with 17 points and four assists while Desmond Bane recorded 16 points, six rebounds and four assists.

While both teams are looking to pick up a victory in Tuesday’s NBA Cup quarterfinals matchup to advance to the semifinals, both squads may be without multiple key players due to injuries.

Heat Injury Report, Will Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell Play?

For the Heat, they have five players listed on their injury report for Tuesday’s game, including guard Tyler Herro.

Miami has listed Herro as probable due to a toe contusion and he is expected to return from a two-game absence.

The Heat have also listed Davion Mitchell as probable with a groin tightness while Pelle Larson is probable due to hip flexor tightness and they are both expected to be available.

Dru Smith has been listed as questionable due to a hip injury while Terry Rozier remains sidelined as he continues to be away from the team.

Magic Injury Report, Will Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs Play?

On the other side, the Magic have two players listed on their injury report, including star forward Franz Wagner.

Orlando has ruled out Wagner due to a high left ankle sprain that caused him to exit Sunday’s loss to the Knicks.

With Wagner sidelined, Anthony Black and Tristan da Silva could both be in line for larger roles until Wagner is able to return.

The Magic have also ruled out Moritz Wagner as he continues to recover from ACL surgery to begin the season.

The good news for Orlando is that Jalen Suggs is off their injury report and will play on Tuesday despite injuring his leg during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Knicks.

Fans can catch Tuesday night’s NBA Cup quarterfinals matchup between the Heat and Magic from Orlando at 6:00 p.m. EST on Amazon Prime Video.

