Helen Mirren’s makeup artist shares £6 ‘invisible facelift’ secret

We’ve all had those tired face mornings when we look – and feel – rather down in the mouth. Fatigue and gravity seem to be taking over, and your skin and mood are both in urgent need of a pick-me-up. If that sounds familiar, you’re in luck. Legendary makeup artist Val Garland has just shared a clever new insider secret that lifts your entire face in seconds, using an incredibly easy technique.

No tricky contouring, multiple product blending or even anything that looks obviously like makeup – just a few quick swipes that create an invisible facelift look.

And how is this magic done? Using concealer. It’s a product you probably already own, and even if you do need to treat yourself to a new one, Val’s picks for this trick start from under £6.

The BBC Glow Up judge shared all her insider intel as part of her excellent ‘Bold Not Old’ Instagram series, where she distills her years of expertise in mature makeup. And she really know her stuff: she’s worked with Helen Mirren for L’Oréal Paris, as well as every supermodel from Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss to Cindy Crawford.

Following up from Val’s popular Instagram tutorial on ‘sculpting for seniors’ using blush, contour and highlighter, Val has now shared a one-product technique that’s even makeup amateurs can follow.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images Val has worked a host of stars, including GH favourite Helen Mirren

‘Sometimes you just want a lift,’ says Val on her latest Instagram tutorial. ‘This is where your concealer will come in, because sometimes you don’t want a shimmery, shiny top of the cheekbone, but you do want to look lifted. So this is my bold, not old hack.’

Instagram/@thevalgarland Val starts with an eye-lifting swipe of concealer, applied just above her cheekbones

Val begins by selecting a skincare-infused concealer to ensure a seamless, invisible finish. She demonstrates the technique using Kosas Revealer Concealer, which is the Good Housekeeping Institute’s top pick for concealing dark circles, so it’s definitely worth the £28 price tag.

However if you’re on a budget, Val also has praise for NYX Bare With Me Serum Concealer, singling it out as her bargain choice. For a real steal, it’s currently on sale for just £5.99 on Amazon – not bad for a facelift in a tube!

NYX Professional Makeup Bare With Me Concealer Serum Now 48% Off Credit: Amazon

Creating the ‘lift’ takes just moments, using the back of the hand as a makeshift palette. ‘Using a small flat concealer brush, I place the concealer wherever I want to bring lift and light to the face,’ Val explains, adding her carefully-placed stripes of product.

Instagram/@thevalgarland

Her technique focuses on the mid-face droop, using two diagonal lines of concealer on either side of the face. The first goes from just above the cheekbone, up to the temple, to lift the eyes, and there’s a second parallel swipe to lift the mouth and cheeks

‘So it’s from the corner of the mouth, just under where you would do your contour,’ says Val, swiping on the lower of the two lines. ‘Take that up to the top of the ear. And under the eyes, where there are bags,’ she adds, dabbing concealer where it’s needed.

To help you find the right placement for your face, look at your reflection carefully to spot target dark areas. ‘Put the concealer wherever you’ve got a shadow, [such as] under the nasolabial fold.’ she adds.

Instagram/@thevalgarland Val recommends adding brightening concealer into lines at the side of the mouth and between the nose and lips

This technique will also visually raise your eyes and disguise tiredness. ‘I also like to use concealer as a highlight across my eyes to give my brow a lift,’ says Val. ‘You can also place the concealer across the lid, because I find it on a mature eye, the lids are often a bit pinky.’

The overall effect is to use concealer as what she calls ‘a light lifter’. She explains, ‘The way to do that is to use a concealer that is a shade lighter than the concealer you would normally use.’ (Chances are, you’ve already got one kicking in your makeup bag already, she notes.)

Instagram/@thevalgarland Use concealer to ’lift’ the brow, and disguise redness on the lids, says Val

When the ‘light lift’ lines are in place, it’s time to use a dense, fluffy brush to blend the edges out.

‘You want it to melt into your skin,’ says Val. ‘You don’t want it to look like you’ve got these diagonal lines going across your face. It needs to look like that’s where the light has hit your face.’

Instagram/@thevalgarland Use a fluffy brush to melt the concealer into skin for an invisible lift, says Val

It only takes a minute or two to achieve, but this simple technique will make an instant, yet subtle difference to mature skin. It’s an imperceptible boost, unlike trying to swipe your face with gleamy highlighter sticks.

‘What you’re doing is you’re bringing light and lift to your face, but in a much more natural way,’ says Val. ‘The old rule is glitter sticks, the bold rule is light lifts.’

Bold it is! Find the full tutorial here.